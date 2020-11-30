The 5 Elements You Need to Make Any Dish Satisfying

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Believe it or not, creating a meal that's of top-notch, chef-level quality is more than just making it taste and smell delicious. "Flavor also involves our emotions about food intertwined with our sense of its textures, colors, shapes, and sounds,” says Nik Sharma, the author of The Flavor Equation (Buy It, $32, amazon.com). “What we define as delicious is actually a combination of elements that come together in one extraordinary experience.”

Add these five elements — umami, texture, bright acid, healthy fats, and heat — to build that full dynamic into any dish, from snack to multi-course meal. Not only will you impress others, but you'll come away more satisfied every time.

Umami

ICYDK, umami is the fifth taste (aside from salty, sweet, sour, and bitter), a Japanese word that describes a meaty or savory flavor. But a special phenomenon called umami synergism occurs when two or more ingredients come together and produce a greater effect combined than they would have alone, says Sharma. To achieve it, combine seaweed like kombu or nori with shiitake mushrooms for a powerfully flavorful vegetarian broth. Or elevate the taste of garlic and onions by sautéing them with ginger, tomato paste, miso, anchovies, or soy sauce.

Texture

“The mouth gets bored if it experiences the same texture over and over,” says Sharma. Include a few different contrasting ones in your dishes — like creamy, chewy, and crunchy. Think fresh ingredients, which also provide a finishing touch when you layer them over the top of foods. “Chopped scallions, shallots, and nuts like pistachios, almonds, and peanuts add texture and act as garnishes,” he says. Or turn your smoothie into a smoothie bowl and top with crunchy granola and a dollop of creamy Greek yogurt.

Bright Acid

“Acid changes our perception of flavor,” says Sharma. “Its bright quality can make foods taste interesting, more nuanced, more alive.” To harness the power of acid, stir a teaspoon of pomegranate molasses into homemade tomato sauce, he says. Or combine tamarind with lime juice and a touch of sweetener, like honey, and use it to top a salad or stir it into broth. Instead of seasoning a dish with salt, try a squeeze of citrus. Acid reduces the need for salt, says Sharma. (Related: These Savory and Bright Citrus Recipes Will Re-energize You in the Dead of Winter)

Healthy Fats

Adding some fat, like a drizzle of olive oil, releases the flavors in your dishes, says Sharma. “Some scientists have gathered data that indicate that fat might be the sixth primary taste, called oleogustus,” he says. Fats also bring appealing texture to your foods. And they have health benefits: Fats help our bodies absorb fat-soluble vitamins, like the vitamin A in carrots. One of Sharma’s favorite fats is ghee — aka clarified butter. “Food cooked in ghee will absorb its nutty and caramel notes," says Sharma. Substitute it for olive oil in any dish.

Heat