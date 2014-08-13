These Are the Absolute Best Healthy Snack Boxes to Try ASAP
Urthbox
Surprise! You have to make zero decisions once you sign on to receive this non-GMO, organic, all-natural healthy snack box subscription. Urthbox will choose their favorite full-size products from trail mix, granola, and snack bars to chocolate and beyond, then ship these foodie finds right to your doorstep. Supplements, skin-care products, and other wellness-minded items sneak in sometimes, too. (P.S. These 150-calorie snack ideas are *actually* satisfying.)
What's inside: MADE GOOD, Purity Teas, PopChips, Beanitos, Justin's, and other healthy snacking brands come together in one handy healthy snack adventure box.
NatureBox
Dedicated to delivering snacks without artificial ingredients, trans fats, or high-fructose corn syrup, NatureBox allows you to choose from 120+ minimally-processed snacks that you can filter according to dietary preference, such as soy-free or non-GMO. Future snacks are determined through the feedback you give them. In your "snack pantry," rate the PB&J granola as something you "love" and they'll send it more often, but tell them to "trash" the peppery chickpeas and you'll never see them again. Plus, their latest line is dedicated to all things CBD. You can also choose and plan all your future boxes in one get-go and have them delivered in the order you want.
What's inside: Items in these healthy snack boxes arrive in resealable pouches, making them perfect for sharing, though not always individually-portioned. If keeping your portions in check is especially of interest, scan the nutrition information and serving sizes clearly labeled on each pouch so you know exactly what's in your honey macadamia pretzel pops—and how many to eat before downing the whole bag during a Netflix binge (hey, it happens).
Healthy Surprise
Rather than explain what Healthy Surprise is, let's run through what it's not: all included products are gluten-, soy-, corn-, wheat-, additive-, and animal product-free. There's also no high-fructose corn syrup or partially hydrogenated oils. In other words, if you have food restrictions or sensitivities, this healthy snack box will likely jibe with your lifestyle. Not all snacks are packaged as single servings, so again, be sure to read labels for portion sizes. (Related: Finally, An Easy-to-Follow Guide to Healthy Portion Sizes)
What's inside: Tucked inside the healthy snack box's cardboard casing is a collection of basic healthy eating staples, like roasted almonds, nut-and-seed trail mixes, and dehydrated fruit pouches. But they also offer a few more unique items, like maple cranberry kale-nola (yes, you read that right) and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie dough macarons.
Love with Food
Looking for organic, all-natural snacks? No trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, or hydrogenated oils? Check, check, annnnd check. Love With Food translates the founder's personal passion for bonding over healthy eats into seasonally themed boxes, like fall flavors in November (ginger tea, maple fudge, rosemary sea salt shortbread), or February's "A Kiss to Build a Dream On" (chocolate chip biscotti, olives with a hint of garlic). Plus, for every healthy snack box sold, they donate a meal to food banks like Feeding America or Share Our Strength: No Kid Hungry. (Related: These Health and Fitness Charities Are Changing the World)
What's inside: As an example, a previous spring-theme "Flower Power" box contained a variety of individually-wrapped snacks, like a nutty, cinnamon-infused energy bar and a honey Belgian waffle cookie. The box also featured additional items like organic jam and hibiscus tea meant for pairing.
Kind Snack Club
Can't get enough of Kind bars? Then this healthy subscription box is for you. What's more, it's totally customizable. Once you pick your box size (20-count or 40-count), you can pack it full with your usual favorites. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, throw in some new flavors to give 'em a go. Options overload and can't decide which snacks to stock up on? Kind has you covered with a starter combo that's pre-filled with the company's hand-picked favorites.
What's inside: Well, that's up to you. Choose from Kind's seemingly endless collection of bars, from the ~classic~ Dark Chocolate Nuts & Seasalt to the Mango Apple and Chia. And, hey, throw in a protein bar (or two...or three...) while you're at it—you never know when you'll need a little extra oomph to tie you over at work. (Rather DIY? No problem. Here's the ultimate protein bar recipe.)