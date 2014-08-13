Dedicated to delivering snacks without artificial ingredients, trans fats, or high-fructose corn syrup, NatureBox allows you to choose from 120+ minimally-processed snacks that you can filter according to dietary preference, such as soy-free or non-GMO. Future snacks are determined through the feedback you give them. In your "snack pantry," rate the PB&J granola as something you "love" and they'll send it more often, but tell them to "trash" the peppery chickpeas and you'll never see them again. Plus, their latest line is dedicated to all things CBD. You can also choose and plan all your future boxes in one get-go and have them delivered in the order you want.

What's inside: Items in these healthy snack boxes arrive in resealable pouches, making them perfect for sharing, though not always individually-portioned. If keeping your portions in check is especially of interest, scan the nutrition information and serving sizes clearly labeled on each pouch so you know exactly what's in your honey macadamia pretzel pops—and how many to eat before downing the whole bag during a Netflix binge (hey, it happens).