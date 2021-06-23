Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After a year of dining in and staying home, your tastebuds are in need of some excitement. Here, learn how to explore and experiment with new flavors and ingredients.

Many folks are becoming more adventurous in the kitchen - and this is the perfect time to do it, says Ali Webster, Ph.D., R.D.N., the director of research and nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council. "It's easy to get stuck in a rut and eat the same foods day in and day out, especially when we're at home so much," she says. "Breaking out of your menu routine can provide both tangible and intangible benefits to your physical and mental health - including eating a wider variety of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients and becoming more culturally sensitive by exploring some new cuisines."

With all those perks, it's no wonder that research from the IFIC shows 23 percent of Americans have experimented with different cuisines, ingredients, or flavors since the start of the pandemic, says Webster. If you're ready to bring some novelty and excitement to your dishes, try these creative ideas.

Discover Secrets from Chefs Across the Globe

Learn how to make sushi with a chef in Japan, whip up empanadas with an Argentine expert, or create fresh pasta with two sisters in Italy with virtual cooking classes from Amazon Explore. The options are almost endless and start at just $10. For an experience that's personally tailored to your preferences, try CocuSocial for small-group interactive cooking classes with your friends via Zoom. You could have a Spanish paella party or learn to make street food like falafel.

Bring Something Different to Your Doorstep

Sign up for a community-supported agriculture program, or order a weekly produce box like the one from Misfits Market to get all kinds of vegetables and fruits you might not normally think of, like broccoli leaves, Anaheim peppers, Ataulfo mangoes, and watermelon radishes. "This makes cooking more fun and adventurous, and eating a rainbow of produce means you'll get all kinds of nutrients, phytochemicals, and antioxidants that will benefit your entire body," says Linda Shiue, M.D., a chef and the author of Spicebox Kitchen (Buy It, $26, amazon.com).

Go Bold with Flavor

Add more excitement to your dishes with flavor boosters from around the world. An easy (and healthy) place to start is with spices. "They not only conjure exotic places but also have medicinal qualities," says Dr. Shiue. "Turmeric, which gives curry powders their vibrant color, is as potent an anti-inflammatory as ibuprofen and adds deep, earthy notes to food. Cumin, which brings dishes a richness and complexity, helps with digestion and is a source of iron."