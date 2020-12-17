Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're whipping up a batch of broccoli cheddar or chicken noodle, these chef-approved tips on how to make soup will ensure its creamy, bold, and a total crowd-pleaser.

“You can add more ingredients and toppings to make it a full meal, while a light, bright soup is a great appetizer,” he says. “Soup is endlessly adaptable.”

Follow his tips on how to make soup to ensure it hits *all* the right notes.

Create Peaks and Valleys

That’s what Kluger calls the different flavors and textures he layers into his soups. “I try to incorporate as many as I can,” he says. To do that, start with aromatics like onions and garlic, and “cook them low and slow to develop as much sweetness as possible,” says Kluger. Then add spices and herbs, vegetables, and beans if you’re using them. Taste and season as you go.

Finish your soup by tossing in some chiles or fresh herbs and giving it a drizzle of olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, or a sprinkle of lemon zest. “That way, one bite will have a lot of those ingredients, and the next one won’t,” says Kluger. “Soup is more interesting when one bite is different from another.”

Add Body

How do you make soup that isn't watery? Instead of broth, Kluger likes to use the cooking water from beans to give soup a full-bodied consistency. Or he’ll blend pureed vegetables like corn, cauliflower, and parsnips into it to give it silkiness.

And he may add a twist: “I’ll top cream of broccoli soup with roasted broccoli,” he says. “That elevates the flavor and makes for an exciting bowl.” (If you're adding beans to your soup, make sure you follow these pointers to cook them to perfection.)

Go Bold

A punch of flavor at the end of cooking can make your soup a standout. Mix herbs like parsley, thyme, and oregano, or spices such as cumin, coriander, and cardamom, into some olive oil, and let it infuse for at least an hour or two. Pour it over soup just before serving. When the oil hits the hot soup, you’ll really get the flavors, says Kluger.

Top It Off