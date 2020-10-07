Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I recently dined at a Mexican restaurant where I ordered a margarita (of course!). Once I took my first sip, I realized that it wasn't salt on the rim but rather something with a little more kick. It was a seasoning called Tajín, and I was so inspired that I ordered it from Amazon before I even ordered my meal.

But Tajín is far from just a margarita topper — here's more about this popular seasoning and how you can use Tajín as a healthy way to "heat up" your everyday meals.

What is Tajín?

The Tajín brand was established in Mexico by Empresas Tajín in 1985 and was brought to the U.S. in 1993. Over the past five years, the popularity of Tajín in the U.S. has been soaring and in 2020 it was recognized by leading U.S. publications as the food trend and flavor of the year.

Tajín Clásico Seasoning (Buy It, $3, amazon.com) is a chili lime seasoning blend made with mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. It's a mild chilli flavor (meaning, not too hot) that, when combined with salt and lime, gives you a slightly spicy, salty, and tart flavor that really allows the flavor combination to be tasted throughout your entire mouth. (You can find Tajín in the spice aisle of most grocery stores, but the brand also has a store locator on their site, if you want to be sure you can find it.)

Is Tajín Healthy?

While there's certainly a place for more indulgent flavors (see: butter, oils, etc.) in your diet, Tajín is a great choice for adding a ton of flavor to a dish without adding many calories. In fact, per 1/4 teaspoon (1 gram), Tajín is actually free of calories, fat, carbs, sugar, and protein. It does contain 190 milligrams of sodium (or 8 percent of the recommended daily value). (But if you're healthy and fit, there's a good chance you don't need to worry about watching your sodium.) It's also free of the top eight allergens (milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans) and also meets FDA regulations for a gluten-free product.

Luckily, if you're watching your sodium, Low-Sodium Tajín (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) is available with the same amazing flavor. You can also find a hotter version — Tajín Habanero (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) — that uses habanero chili peppers instead of the mild ones in the classic flavor. If you're looking to use Tajín on the rim of your margarita or other citrusy cocktail, Tajín Rimmer (the seasoning packaged in a container that you can dip the rim of your glass into) is perfect for you. Or, if you'd rather squirt than sprinkle it on, there's even a liquid Tajín sauce.

How to Use Tajín in Your Kitchen

In Drinks: I've mentioned margaritas — and you can use Tajín in your homemade bloody Marys — but you can also enjoy it in non-alcoholic drinks. Heat up your homemade lemonade or orange juice by dipping the rim of your glasses into Tajín.

On Popcorn: Put down that salt shaker and ramp up the flavor by adding a sprinkle of Tajín seasoning.

In Egg Dishes: I love adding Tajín to make Mediterranean-style Shakshuka; sprinkle it in when you add the tomato sauce and stir. You can also add black beans for more of a Mexican flare. If you're looking for a simpler egg dish, then add a sprinkle to scrambled eggs or to your morning omelet.

On Avocado Anything: Sprinkle Tajín on your avocado toast or half an avocado filled with low fat cottage cheese. You can also add Tajín to your homemade guac for a mouthwatering spin.

On Homemade "Chips": If you're whipping up homemade potato chips, carrot chips, or kale chips, add Tajín to a bowl with olive oil and toss your veggie in there before popping in the oven.

On Fruit: You can sprinkle Tajín on individual cut up fruit, but make it a party by combining oranges, mangoes, and pineapple with a sprinkle of Tajín. If you've ever had one of those cut, spiced mangos on a stick, Tajín can help you recreate that same chili-lime flavor.

On Corn: Whether it's corn-on-the-cob, creamed corn, or just plain old frozen or canned corn, they all deserve a sprinkle of Tajín and Cotija cheese, a Mexican cheese made from cow's milk that has a salty flavor and crumbly texture. (Try these other delish flavor combos on corn, too.)