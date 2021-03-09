It's no secret that cereal doesn't grow on trees and that the breakfast staple is often categorized as processed food. But a new TikTok trend dubbed "nature's cereal" offers an alternative made of whole foods.

Nature's cereal, which appears to have originated from a post from TikTok user @natures_food, is predominantly fruit. It involves adding a handful of pomegranate seeds to a bowl, followed by handfuls of blackberries and blueberries. Rather than milk, the fruit "cereal" gets topped with coconut water taken straight from a coconut. In @natures_food's post, they say that nature's cereal helps them avoid constipation and provides a boost of energy. Some TikTok users have made swaps like opting for bottled coconut water or adding ice cubes or strawberries when recreating the dish. (Related: 10 Healthy Cereal Brands with Whole Grains & Low Sugar)

The hashtag #naturescereal has racked up tens of millions of views with many TikTok creators posting their own demos and reactions to the dish. It's even gained celebrity attention — Lizzo has posted multiple TikToks featuring nature's cereal. "I'm addicted y'all," she says in one of the videos. "It's really so good. I don't know what it is about the coconut water but it's like, creamy. And the pomegranates give you that crunch. And the blueberries, of course, they put blueberries in cereal, candy. Don't knock it until you try it."

Not only is nature's cereal sweet and delicious, as evidenced by Lizzo's testimony, but its ingredients also boast a long list of nutritional benefits. "The combination of fresh mixed berries, pomegranate arils, and coconut water delivers a generous dose of nature's good stuff: antioxidants, phytonutrients, potassium, vitamin C, and fiber," says Elizabeth Huggins, R.D.N., dietitian at Hilton Head Health. "Consumption of berries, especially blueberries, is positively associated with brain health and maintaining cognitive function." Berries are also a great source of fiber, which "plays an important role in our gut health, weight management, and cardiovascular health," explains Huggins. "When this dish is made with plain coconut water, it has a low glycemic index, so it won't spike your blood sugar like a cereal made from ultra-processed grain and sugar," she adds. (Related: The Science-Backed Health Benefits of Coconut Water)

And it does have the potential to help keep you regular and boost your energy levels, as @natures_food suggested. "Together, all of these ingredients make up a healthy breakfast and can absolutely contribute to digestion and energy levels," says NYC-based registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. "The fiber in the fruit will keep you regular, and the simple carbs in the fruit break down quickly to provide a boost of energy."

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

The only catch is that nature's cereal on its own isn't a balanced meal. "The only downside to this dish is that it doesn't contain any protein or healthy fats, two nutrients that are necessary to keep you full," says Rizzo. "If you eat this 'nature's cereal' for breakfast, you will likely be hungry again an hour later. Try pairing it with some sort of protein, like nut butter, yogurt or eggs to make it a complete meal." (Related: Baked Oatmeal Is the TikTok Breakfast Trend That's Basically Cake)