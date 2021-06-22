Still, I think just about anyone who uses a toaster frequently would find the Revolution Toaster a worthwhile purchase. It's a high-speed toaster thanks to the brand's InstaGLO heating system, which features a diamond-shaped heating element that preheats in two seconds and delivers an even toasting, according to the brand. I can attest that the Revolution smart toaster delivered on both fronts. My frozen waffles took just more than two minutes to reach the same level of toasting I achieved in 10 minutes in my toaster oven, and the frozen pieces of bread took about one minute and thirty seconds vs. three minutes. Every second counts if you're on breakfast duty for an entire family or you tend to rush out the door in the morning. The toaster also heated each type of food evenly - it didn't even leave the frozen foods with a colder center. (Related: How to Design Your Kitchen to Encourage Healthy Eating)