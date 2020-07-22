She's making sure your kitchen essentials will last for generations to come.

The Only Female Coppersmith In the U.S. Is On a Mission to Make Cookware More Sustainable

The idea to become a coppersmith first popped into Sara Dahmen's head about five years ago, while she was researching vintage cooking vessels for some writing projects. Inspired, Dahmen found artisans who helped her hone the craft, and she was hooked. "I wanted to be the builder of my kitchen tools, not just the consumer,” says Dahmen.

Our kitchen tools should be as conscious a decision as our food is. Like food grown with the least impact on the environment, we should expect the same of our cookware. - Sara Dahmen, House Copper & Cookware

Today, the mom of three is the author of Copper, Iron, and Clay and makes beautiful pots and pans for her company, House Copper & Cookware in hopes of reviving American copper cookware production and create kitchen staples that will last for generations to come.

What drew you to coppersmithing?

"I love to build something useful from a flat sheet of copper. And I’m happy to know that what I’m making can feed people—and last 100 years. Every time I use one of my pans, there’s a moment of, 'This pan started in my head.' Disbelief and joy mixed together."

Which pan do you cook with most often?

"My favorite is my 12-inch copper skillet. It’s big, so I can feed my family from it. And it’s versatile. I use it to make vegetable stir-fries and bake lasagna." (Related: Butternut Squash Lasagna Is the Perfect Cozy Pasta Dish)

What's your favorite meal?

"An egg, scrambled with avocado butter, and a huge salad of mixed greens, candied nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, raspberries, cucumbers, cabbage soaked in red wine vinegar, roasted hemp seeds, bee pollen or nutritional yeast, and fresh lemon juice. It’s full of nutrient-dense foods. I love to eat this way. Plus, Beau Monde, a mix of onion powder, celery seeds, and salt, is magical on salads.”

Where do you get the strength to forge copper?

"You need a strong core, back, shoulders, and arms. I lift weights six days a week, run one to three miles a few times a week, and do yoga."

Is there a message you hope your cookware conveys?