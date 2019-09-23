Sia Cooper is one busy woman. When she's not transforming lives through her Strong Body Guide program, she's running her kick-ass blog and Instagram account, Diary of a Fit Mommy, where she helps new moms and other women alike get into shape, have more energy, and just feel better. Did we mention that she's also a nurse and a mom-of-two?

It's no wonder that time is of the essence for this multitasker. The good thing is that squeezing in efficient workouts and staying generally active comes easy to Cooper, she says. But healthy? That can be a different story. "Since becoming a mom, my eating habits have become more lenient and realistic because sometimes life tends to get in the way and that is okay," says Cooper. (Related: Sia Cooper Says She Feels "More Feminine Than Ever" After Removing Her Breast Implants)

How she defines a healthy diet has shifted, too. "When I was younger and first began my fitness journey, I felt that clean eating had to be super restrictive," she admits. "Nowadays, I feel healthy eating is all about balance and enjoying the foods you love in moderation. Food fuels everything that I do-including my mood." (Check out Sia's important reminder about weight fluctuation)

Something that helps her stay on track? Meal prepping and planning. "I like to meal prep each Sunday for the upcoming week, and I will have my recipe ready to go for my grocery shopping trip." (Related: The Best Travel Meal-Prep Ideas)

Here are a few items you can always find on Cooper's grocery haul list:

Acai smoothie mix: Smoothies are a staple in the Cooper household. "Since acai is a great nutrient-dense ingredient, I love to include it in some of my smoothie recipes," she says.

Smoothies are a staple in the Cooper household. "Since acai is a great nutrient-dense ingredient, I love to include it in some of my smoothie recipes," she says. Tomatoes

Frozen red raspberries: "These are also perfect for smoothies," says Cooper. "Pop them in your Ninja Blender and a banana, maybe a little bit of water and you're good to go.” (Related: 10 Healthy Frozen Foods You Can Feel Good About Buying)

"These are also perfect for smoothies," says Cooper. "Pop them in your Ninja Blender and a banana, maybe a little bit of water and you're good to go.” (Related: 10 Healthy Frozen Foods You Can Feel Good About Buying) Avocados

Frozen chicken breast: A lot of Cooper's meal prep recipes include chicken breast since it's an excellent source of low-fat protein. (Related: 12 Sources of Lean Protein—Plus, What That Even Means)

A lot of Cooper's meal prep recipes include chicken breast since it's an excellent source of low-fat protein. (Related: 12 Sources of Lean Protein—Plus, What That Even Means) Greek yogurt

Pre-cut watermelon: Cooper loves fruit and so do her kids. "Watermelon is the perfect summertime snack," she says. "I like to buy it pre-cut to save time.”

Cooper loves fruit and so do her kids. "Watermelon is the perfect summertime snack," she says. "I like to buy it pre-cut to save time.” Nuts: She loves cashews.

She loves cashews. Pre-prepared hard-boiled eggs: "I like these for a high-protein snack," she says. "Plus, buying them pre-prepared means all the work is already done for you.

"I like these for a high-protein snack," she says. "Plus, buying them pre-prepared means all the work is already done for you. Edamame

Hummus: "There's nothing like having some pita chips or whole-grain crackers with hummus," says Cooper. "It's the perfect afternoon snack."

"There's nothing like having some pita chips or whole-grain crackers with hummus," says Cooper. "It's the perfect afternoon snack." Mozzarella string cheese

Chipotle seasoning

Rice cakes: These make for an excellent post-workout snack. "I love putting some peanut butter on two of them after a workout for a quick boost of protein," she says.

Back at home, one of Cooper says one of her favorite things to make with her grocery haul is Chiptole-Flavored Chicken Burrito Bowls. It's a great family meal that she says her kids enjoy just as much as she does. "The chipotle bowl is so simple to make, and you can use fish, steak, pork, or chicken, but the chicken is my favorite," she says. (Related: 10 Healthy Bowl Recipes Perfect for Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner)

The dish is basically a deconstructed burrito in a bowl. Here's how to put it together.

Ingredients:

protein of choice

tomato, diced

avocado, sliced

black beans rinsed and drained

corn, canned, rinsed and drained or fresh

cooked rice

salsa

chipotle seasoning

Directions:

Season your protein with the chipotle seasoning. If using chicken breasts, like Cooper, she suggests baking the meat and then shredding it. Cook the rice. Scoop a layer of cooked rice onto the bottom of each bowl, followed by the shredded chicken or protein. Layer the remaining ingredients—tomato, beans, corn, avocado, salsa—on top.