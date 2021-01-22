This Genius TikTok Wrap Hack Turns Any Dish Into a Portable, Mess-Free Snack

Back in the olden days (you know, circa 2015), if you wanted to try a dish that was fresh and exciting, your only options were to look to bloggers’ 15-step recipes and extravagant Tasty videos. But now that TikTok is the social media platform to be on, the most innovative (and actually achievable) food hacks — from hot cocoa bombs to extra-crispy roasted potatoes — are only a swipe away.

These days, the app is taking Taco Tuesdays to the next level with videos demonstrating the #wraphack, which have racked up a whopping 21 million views. The delicious food hack involves cutting a slit in a tortilla, adding a filling in each corner, folding the tortilla in on itself, and toasting it on the stove until it’s golden brown. The result: a neat, compact wrap you can eat one-handed while you scroll through Instagram. (Related: Recipe Ideas for Healthy Wraps That Will Keep You Full Until Dinner)

Sure, it’s not a Michelin-chef-level technique, but it *is* incredibly genius. Just think about all the nuisances that come with noshing on a standard burrito. For starters, you basically need to be a baby-swaddling expert in order to create a roll that’s tight enough to prevent food from falling into your lap mid-bite. And within that mouthful, you might only get a bite of bland ground beef — not a combo of meat *and* your fixings. By instead folding up your burrito, your tortilla is less likely to burst open as you chomp down, and the individual layers of each topping ensure that your taste buds are always met with a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Aside from the functional perks of the TikTok trend, the wrap hack also allows you to embrace your inner Ina Garten and get a bit more imaginative with your go-to meals. Instead of ordering a pie, concoct a pizza-style wrap featuring marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, and fresh basil. For a hearty diner-style breakfast, load your tortilla with small bacon slices or mini sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Or go for a mess-free version of avocado toast and fill your wrap with hot sauce, mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, and cherry tomatoes. And for a cavity-inducing midnight snack, top your tortilla with Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, and crushed cookies. As Ina herself would say, how easy is that?

For the record, you don’t need a tortilla or flour-based wrap to try the TikTok hack. Fitness influencer Cassy Ho, for instance, used bánh tráng (aka rice paper wraps) to recreate a Vietnamese dish from her childhood. Similarly, Instagram user @marlamakes created a sushi-style wrap with a nori sheet as the base and sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, and sriracha tofu as the fixings. (Related: 18 Healthy Ways to Spice Up Your Cooking with Sriracha)

Clearly, the possibilities are endless when it comes to this food hack. Think of your wrap as a blank canvas — there are no wrong answers to how you fill it. So grab whatever ingredients you have in your fridge and pantry, and follow these simple steps to assemble the TikTok wrap in five minutes flat. After a single trial run, you'll never want to go back to your burrito-swaddling ways.