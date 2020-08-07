These Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services Make Vegan and Vegetarian Eating So Much Easier

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you love to cook but hate meal prep or just want to skip straight to the eating, there’s a plant-based meal delivery service for you.

Despite what the mom influencers and their perfectly-organized fridges are leading you to believe, meal prepping can feel more like a chore than a self-care practice done in the name of your health. After all, you’ll have to fight over the last 3lb bag of sweet potatoes at the grocery store, wait in line for at least 30 minutes, and then go home to stand in front of a hot stove for three hours, cooking your lunches and dinners for the week. Your future tired feet and raging inner-self have just one thing to say and that's, "no, thanks."

Before you throw caution (and your health) to the wind and declare mac n’ cheese as tomorrow’s dinner, know that there is a way to achieve a happy medium: Meal delivery services. Depending on your preferences, these companies will send you fresh, prepared meals that can be ready in a few presses of the microwave or pre-portioned ingredients and good-for-you recipes that can be made in half an hour—tops.

If you’re a plant-based eater or new to the lifestyle (hi, welcome!), these plant-based meal delivery services can feel like a miracle. Instead of hunting down the one grocery store in a 20-mile radius that sells tempeh or nutritional yeast, those special ingredients will show up on your doorstep when you need them most. And if you decided approximately 24 hours ago that you were going to go full-fledged vegan, you won’t need to worry about figuring out what to eat besides potatoes and pasta. Point being: vegan meal delivery services are here to be your savior

So which plant-based meal delivery services will save you the most time and energy *and* leave you craving a second helping of every dish? Keep these ones on your radar.

Best Overall: Purple Carrot

Cost: $72/week for a 2-serving plan , containing 3 dinners that each serve 2 people. $80 for a 4-serving plan, containing 2 or 3 dinners that each serve 4 people.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes are delivered weekly. One-time delivery is not available.

Purple Carrot Plant-Based Delivery Service Details:

With three different subscription options, Purple Carrot takes the (plant-based) cake for the top vegan meal delivery service. Each week, you’ll choose quick and easy, high-protein, gluten-free, or "chef’s choice " (your meal is picked by the culinary team) dinners—or a mix of all of them—and receive a box containing all of the recipes and pre-portioned ingredients you’ll need to craft the quick and easy meals in your own kitchen. All you’ll need to keep on hand is vegetable and olive oils, salt, pepper, and non-dairy milks to whip up tastebud-expanding meals like smoky portobello mushroom tacos and Indonesian gado gado.

As an added bonus, your weekly delivery includes a few breakfast and lunch recipes to inspire your other home-cooked meals. But if you’re hoping to take all of your meals up a notch, you can add the ingredients for four servings of breakfast, two servings of lunch, or pre-made snacks into your box for an extra fee. Headed on a vacay? You can skip deliveries or cancel your box entirely at no additional cost, so you don’t have to worry about raccoons feasting on your front porch while you’re away.

Most Customizable: Veestro

Cost: For one-time delivery, $240/box, containing 20 meals that each serve 1 person. For auto-delivery, $216/box, containing 20 meals that each serve 1 person.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes can be delivered weekly, every two weeks, or every four weeks. Also available for one-time delivery.

Veestro Plant-Based Delivery Service Details:

Thanks to Veestro’s à la carte option, you can choose to have the exact dishes you're hankering for sent straight to your door. The vegan meal delivery service offers chef-prepared, frozen meals made from organic and non-GMO ingredients, such as fan-favorites pad Thai, red curry with tofu, and pasta bolognese. And if you’ve got strict dietary preferences, you can adjust your settings so that you’ll only receive high-protein, low-calorie, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, or kosher meals. But the opportunities to customize options from this vegan meal delivery service don’t stop there: Each à la carte box contains 10, 20, or 30 meals and can be delivered one time, every week, every two weeks, or every four weeks. Whether you’re hungry AF 24/7 or want these meals as backup for busy nights, there’s a box size and delivery option that’s perfect for you.

Don’t feel like picking your meals? No problem. Veestro offers a Chef’s Choice subscription, which features customer-favorite, high-protein, or gluten-free eats, depending on your preference.

Most Bang for Your Buck: Mama Sezz

Cost: $169/box of the Get Me Started Bundle, containing 8 meals that each serve 3-5 people.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes can be delivered weekly, every other week, every three weeks, or once a month. Also available for one-time delivery.

Mama Sezz Plant-Based Delivery Service Details:

Not only will you save hours standing over the stovetop with Mama Sezz, but you’ll also save cash. The vegan meal delivery service sends you pre-made, chilled meals every week, all of which are free of oil, gluten, wheat, preservatives, peanuts, sesame, salt, soy, and refined sugar (whew). New plant-based eaters will want to get their hands on a Get Me Started Bundle, which takes the guesswork out of buying unfamiliar ingredients and actually turning them into something delicious. You’ll be met with drool-worthy meals like Moroccan stew, hearty chili, veggie burgers, and more. One reviewer even thanked the company for “making [their] transition to plant-based eating so easy.”

You can opt for a one-time purchase, and if you love it, sign up for a subscription to receive deliveries every week, every other week, every three weeks, or once a month. And if you’re craving a single meal so much that you’re dreaming about it, you can buy them individually in the company’s à la carte section.

Most Sustainable: Green Chef

Cost: $72/box, containing 3 dinners that each serve 2 people.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes can be delivered weekly, every other week, or once a month. One-time delivery is not available.

Green Chef Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Details:

All the cross-country shipping involved in plant-based meal delivery can have a significant impact on the environment, which is why Green Chef is on a mission to make it more eco-friendly. The service offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from operations, travel, and shipping to customers, meaning it compensates for its emissions by funding outside projects that save the equivalent carbon dioxide. All of Green Chef’s packaging is recyclable, including the insulation that keeps your ingredients cool, and it was the first company to become USDA-certified organic.

But if all those environmental perks don’t convince you to try a box, the vegetarian and vegan meals definitely will. With the Plant Powered meal plan, you’ll receive pre-measured and prepped ingredients and step-by-step instructions with photos to create restaurant-worthy meals, including Mediterranean quinoa bowls, orange miso tofu, and black bean tamale casseroles, in just 30 minutes.

Best for Breakfast and Lunch: Splendid Spoon

Cost: $65/box of the breakfast bundle, containing 5 smoothies that each serve 1 person. $95/box of the breakfast and lunch bundle, containing 5 smoothies and 5 bowls that each serve 1 person.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes can be delivered weekly, every other week, or once a month. One-time delivery is not available.

Splendid Spoon Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Details:

If a freshly made smoothie is your equivalent of a morning cup of coffee, Splendid Spoon was made for you. The plant-based meal delivery service offers 15 chilled, low-sugar, dairy-free smoothies that have nothing on your pre-bottled one from the corner store, including mango guava, mint chip, and dragon fruit berry. (Related: 3-Ingredient, Easy Smoothie Recipes for Fast Mornings)

And to ensure you stay full and focused when you can’t step away from your work computer for lunch, Splendid Spoon has 30 different gluten-free, veggie-loaded soups and grain bowls. Nosh on freshly-made roasted cauliflower, vegetable bolognese, or green goddess quinoa bowls, and there definitely won’t be any stomach growls interrupting your 2 p.m. meeting.

Fastest to Put on Table: Sprinly

Cost: $109/box, containing 6 meals that each serve 1 person; $199/box, containing 12 meals that each serve 1 person; $289/box, containing 18 meals that each serve 1 person.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes are delivered weekly. One-time delivery is not available.

Sprinly Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Details:

If you’re one of those people who uses their fridge only to store bottles of wine (no shame), give Sprinly a shot. The plant-based meal delivery service sends you fresh, fully prepared meals that are ready to be eaten in 3 minutes or less. The reason: Each meal is prepared as a single serving and is packaged individually, so you don’t need to spend time thinking about portion sizes. All you do is pop it in the microwave, oven, or on the stove and you’ve got yourself a healthy dinner (think: fajita bowls, Indian-spiced coconut curry, and more).

You can also take comfort in knowing each of the chef-created meals offered by this plant-based meal delivery service was made hand-in-hand with nutritionists and a doctor with expertise in plant-based nutrition, so you won’t be missing out on any vital nutrients.

Best for New Plant-Based Eaters: Plantable

Cost: $163/box of à la carte, containing 12 meals that each serve 1 person. $175/box of Reboot, containing 12 meals that each serve 1 person.

Delivery: Boxes are only available for one-time delivery. Auto-delivery with weekly box deliveries is available after completing the Reboot program.

Plantable Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Details:

Changing your eating style can be an uphill battle, an if you’re a new plant-based eater who’s eaten meat and dairy your whole life, the switch can feel incredibly intimidating. Enter: Plantable. The vegan meal delivery service will send you filling, nutritionally balanced lunches and dinners right to your door each week. And with it’s à la carte service, you can choose meals that get your tastebuds excited, including pizza pockets, roasted eggplant wraps, tacos, and more. The meals will be shipped to your door in one to two days, and you can order as many boxes as your heart desires—at any time.

For those committed to creating long-lasting dietary changes, Plantable offers a four-week Reboot program for $175 per week. In addition to receiving six lunches and six dinners weekly, you’ll be matched with a nutrition coach who will provide you with personalized support for the first four weeks of your plant-based journey. You even could see some physical changes throughout that month: The average Reboot customer loses nearly 9lbs and lowers their elevated LDL cholesterol by 41 points, according to the company’s website. (Related: The Plant-Based Diet Benefits Everyone Should Know)

Best for Vegetarians: Sun Basket

Cost: $72/box, containing 3 recipes per week that each serve 2 people.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes are delivered weekly. One-time delivery is not available.

Sun Basket Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Details:

Not ready to swap your creamy butter with plant-based alternatives? Sun Basket is the vegetarian meal delivery service for you. Each week, Sun Basket will ship organic ingredients along with dietitian-approved recipes, straight to your door. The home-cooked meals—such as Tokyo fried rice with togarashi and edamame or chilaquiles verdes with soft-scrambled eggs—are inspired by global cuisines that you might not be able to successfully execute at home.

Aside from conserving your precious time, nutrition is one of the company’s top priorities. Each of the meals contains 550 to 800 calories, at least 20 grams of protein, and at least 5 grams of fiber per serving. Not to mention, they come together in just 30 minutes—so you can watch the next episode of The Office and *still* have enough time to make yourself a satisfying dinner (i.e. not just popcorn).

Best for the Home Cook: Martha & Marley Spoon

Cost: $63/box, containing 3 meals that each serve 2 people.

Delivery: With auto-delivery, boxes are delivered weekly. One-time delivery is not available.

Martha & Marley Spoon Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Details:

This vegetarian meal delivery service is sure to make you feel like Martha Stewart because, well, Martha herself inspired the recipes at Martha & Marley Spoon. Each week, you’ll choose from at least six vegetarian or vegan recipes and have fresh, pre-portioned ingredients delivered at your doorstep. And you don’t need to be a Food Network-level chef to be able to whip up these tasty dinners—the recipes have just six steps and take less than 30 minutes from start to finish.