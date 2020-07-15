Food & Nutrition

What is a low carb diet? What are the benefits of a keto diet? Find answers to these and other questions about nutrition, healthy diets, supplements, and ingredients, plus the truth about the latest food trends.

Most Recent

The Health Benefits of Peaches Are Truly Peachy Keen

The Health Benefits of Peaches Are Truly Peachy Keen

You’ll want to stock up on the fruit immediately after reading these peach benefits.
Read More
Trader Joe's Mini Watermelons Will Make Your Summer Sweeter

Trader Joe's Mini Watermelons Will Make Your Summer Sweeter

Watermelon margaritas, anyone? 🍉
Read More
Lizzo Shared What She Typically Eats In a Day As a New Vegan

Lizzo Shared What She Typically Eats In a Day As a New Vegan

The singer says she's been feeling "very lit and full" since switching up her diet.
Read More
Your Complete Guide to Bulking

Your Complete Guide to Bulking

From diet tips to workout pointers, here’s how to bulk up and start hitting new PRs in the weight room.
Read More
Why You Should Be Eating More Guava Fruit This Summer

Why You Should Be Eating More Guava Fruit This Summer

You may have experienced guava juice in a fancy smoothie or cocktail, but there are so many other ways (and reasons!) to eat guava fruit that are equally as delicious.
Read More
What Is Hydrolyzed Protein Powder?

What Is Hydrolyzed Protein Powder?

Hydrolyzed protein powders contain "pre-digested proteins," so they're easier to absorb (bye, upset stomach) and may help speed up post-workout muscle recovery.
Read More

More Food & Nutrition

The Health Benefits of Sumac Spice

The Health Benefits of Sumac Spice

Most commonly found in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, the tart, earthy spice has health benefits, too. Best of all? There's no limit in what you can do with this super spice.
Read More
What Is the Volumetrics Diet Plan and How Does It Work?

What Is the Volumetrics Diet Plan and How Does It Work?

It calls for eating large quantities of low-calorie foods to stay full.
Read More
Orange juice: Which kind has more Vitamin C?

Orange juice: Which kind has more Vitamin C?

Read More
Should You Be Fasting When You Fly?

Should You Be Fasting When You Fly?

Read More
The Diet That's Finally Changing the Way We Look at Calories

The Diet That's Finally Changing the Way We Look at Calories

Read More
The Gross Details Behind the FDA Cilantro Ban

The Gross Details Behind the FDA Cilantro Ban

Read More

Your Complete Guide to the Ayurvedic Diet

The Ayurvedic diet is all about eating based on your unique balance of inner energies. Confused? Here's what that means.

All Food & Nutrition

This M.D. Wants You to Eat More Broccoli Sprouts, But What Are They?

This M.D. Wants You to Eat More Broccoli Sprouts, But What Are They?

Read More
Why Being Alone with Food During Quarantine Has Been So Triggering for Me

Why Being Alone with Food During Quarantine Has Been So Triggering for Me

Read More
How the Coronavirus Lockdown Can Affect Eating Disorder Recovery—and What You Can Do About It

How the Coronavirus Lockdown Can Affect Eating Disorder Recovery—and What You Can Do About It

Read More
Do Resveratrol Weight-Loss Supplements Really Work (and Are They Safe)?

Do Resveratrol Weight-Loss Supplements Really Work (and Are They Safe)?

Read More
The Best Staple Foods to Keep In Your Kitchen At All Times

The Best Staple Foods to Keep In Your Kitchen At All Times

Read More
What Is the Endomorph Diet and Could It Do More Harm Than Good?

What Is the Endomorph Diet and Could It Do More Harm Than Good?

Read More
The Most Antioxidant-Rich Foods to Stock Up On, Stat

The Most Antioxidant-Rich Foods to Stock Up On, Stat

Read More
Is Honey Mustard Healthy? Here’s What You Need to Know

Is Honey Mustard Healthy? Here’s What You Need to Know

Read More
Is Sea Moss a Legit New Superfood?

Is Sea Moss a Legit New Superfood?

Read More
11 Natural Snacks You're Going to Want to Stock Up On

11 Natural Snacks You're Going to Want to Stock Up On

Read More
Meet Allulose, the New Low-Calorie Sweetener That's Sweeping the Market

Meet Allulose, the New Low-Calorie Sweetener That's Sweeping the Market

Read More
The 7 Best Foods for Runners

The 7 Best Foods for Runners

Read More
What to Eat When You're Dealing with a Migraine, Stress, Heartburn, and More

What to Eat When You're Dealing with a Migraine, Stress, Heartburn, and More

Read More
The Mediterranean Diet's Effect On Gut Health Might Help You Live Longer

The Mediterranean Diet's Effect On Gut Health Might Help You Live Longer

Read More
Finally, An Easy-to-Follow Guide to Healthy Portion Sizes

Finally, An Easy-to-Follow Guide to Healthy Portion Sizes

Read More
Are Bagels Healthy? They Can Be with These Dietitian-Approved Healthy Hacks

Are Bagels Healthy? They Can Be with These Dietitian-Approved Healthy Hacks

Read More
Is Fasting Good for Your Gut Bacteria?

Is Fasting Good for Your Gut Bacteria?

Read More
All About the Anti-Inflammatory Diet (Plus a 1-Day Meal Plan)

All About the Anti-Inflammatory Diet (Plus a 1-Day Meal Plan)

Read More
Should Pescatarians Be Especially Concerned About Mercury Poisoning?

Should Pescatarians Be Especially Concerned About Mercury Poisoning?

Read More
Ben & Jerry's Newest Non-Dairy Flavors Are Made with Sunflower Butter

Ben & Jerry's Newest Non-Dairy Flavors Are Made with Sunflower Butter

Read More
Super Simple Ways to Eat Healthy Without Ever Going On a Diet

Super Simple Ways to Eat Healthy Without Ever Going On a Diet

Read More
How Intermittent Fasting Can Impact Your Mind, According to Experts

How Intermittent Fasting Can Impact Your Mind, According to Experts

Read More
The Healthiest Cheese On the Planet, According to Dietitians

The Healthiest Cheese On the Planet, According to Dietitians

Read More
Kayla Itsines Shares What She Loves Most About the Mediterranean Diet

Kayla Itsines Shares What She Loves Most About the Mediterranean Diet

Read More
7 Foods That Make You Faster So You Can Eat Your Way to a PR

7 Foods That Make You Faster So You Can Eat Your Way to a PR

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com