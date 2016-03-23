6 Fresh Ways to Sneak More Fiber Into Your Diet

You know fiber is good for you and that you should get more of it, but do you know why? For starters, studies have shown that a diet high in fiber can boost heart health, reduce the risk of cancer, ease GI issues, and improve the appearance of your skin . More recently, an analysis by food journaling site MyFitnessPal.com found that the users who successfully lost weight ate 29 percent more fiber than those who didn't.

It's easy enough to stir a heap of psyllium powder (i.e. Metamucil) into a glass of water and chug it in the morning, but it isn't exactly delicious. (Psyllium is a key component in many laxatives, but can also be taken regularly as a digestive aid.) Instead, try these fresh, expert-backed ideas to up your fiber intake in a tastier way. (Check out these Healthy Recipes Featuring High-Fiber Foods too.) One thing to keep in mind, though: Increase the amount of fiber you're eating slowly. If you go from a low-fiber diet to a high-fiber diet too quickly, you'll probably experience bloating and stomach pain.