Here's Exactly What to Eat When You Have an Upset Stomach
Having an upset stomach blows—especially when it leaves you doubled over in pain. Add to that cramping, nausea, belly bloating, or diarrhea, and it becomes near impossible to deal with day-to-day tasks. While it's a good idea to keep your diet simple during these periods (think: clear broth and saltine crackers), certain foods can actually double as upset stomach remedies. Here, the best food to settle a struggling tum. (Psst...you can also make these simple recipes that help an upset stomach.)
Bananas
There's a reason bananas remain a recommended energy booster for marathon runners: Bananas are easily digestible and generally won't upset your stomach. (Marathoner or not, here's why you should eat a banana before your next workout.) Plus, bananas help with an upset stomach because they contain pectin, which helps to naturally initiate bowel movements.
Papaya
Add another tropical fruit to the list of tummy soothers. Eating papaya encourages digestion, eases indigestion, and helps with constipation. The magic is in the enzymes papain and chymopapain, which help break down proteins and settle an upset stomach by promoting a healthy acidic environment. If you can't find fresh papayas, consider papaya extract tablets. (Discover these plant-based, high-protein foods that are also easy to digest.)
White Rice
When your stomach is feeling topsy-turvy, it's a good idea to stick to bland foods like white rice, toast, or boiled potatoes. Besides not putting added stress on an already-sensitive digestive system, these stomach-settling foods help ease diarrhea by absorbing fluids and adding bulk to your stool. (Then, when you're back to feeling better, you should opt for whole-grain foods such as brown rice and quinoa, since these are higher in fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients.)
Ginger
Research has shown that ginger helps with nausea and overall digestion. Experts even recommend ginger for what to eat after the stomach flu or food poisoning. You can opt for ginger tea or ginger powder, or you can even chew on a fresh piece of ginger or ginger candy—all of which are considered good food for an upset stomach. (This ginger pear smoothie is also a tasty idea if you want some sweetness to counteract the strong ginger flavor.)
Applesauce
Like bananas, apples are a good source of pectin, which helps to reduce the symptoms of diarrhea. If you are dealing with an upset stomach, skip sliced apples in favor of applesauce since the cooked-down apples will be much easier to digest. Cinnamon also promotes good digestion, so sprinkle a little on top for even more stomach-soothing benefits.
Herbal Tea
Besides the soothing effects of a warm cup of tea (which is just one of the many reasons to drink more tea), both peppermint and chamomile have been noted for helping with bellyaches. In addition to easing symptoms associated with IBS, peppermint has also been shown to help soothe a sore throat and an upset stomach. And chamomile, another good food for an upset stomach, can relieve tummy troubles because it has long been touted for its relaxing effects and its ability to relieve stress and tension in the body. (See also: 10 Herbal Remedies That Really Work)
Yogurt
Most dairy can be difficult to digest, but a serving of plain yogurt can have quite the opposite effect. The key is to make sure you're choosing a yogurt that is labeled as having "active cultures." These cultures will increase the number of good bacteria in your gut for a healthy stomach, aiding in digestion and reducing the uncomfortable feeling of being bloated. Ideally, choose organic plain yogurt.