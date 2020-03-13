Researchers at the University of Oslo wanted to know which foods have the highest concentration of antioxidants, the natural chemicals in food that make it healthy and prevent disease, so they tested 1,113 common foods and drinks, from apples to waffles. Their findings, published in Nutrition Journal: Ounce for ounce, spices, herbs, nuts, and seeds are among the most antioxidant-rich foods. But if we're talking typical serving size, berries (five different kinds) also dominate the top ranks. The most surprising antioxidant-rich food? Chocolate ice cream rated higher than fruits like honeydew and green grapes!

Here, the best 10 foods to eat to "anti" up.