The Most Antioxidant-Rich Foods to Stock Up On, Stat
10 Foods Overflowing with Antioxidants
Researchers at the University of Oslo wanted to know which foods have the highest concentration of antioxidants, the natural chemicals in food that make it healthy and prevent disease, so they tested 1,113 common foods and drinks, from apples to waffles. Their findings, published in Nutrition Journal: Ounce for ounce, spices, herbs, nuts, and seeds are among the most antioxidant-rich foods. But if we're talking typical serving size, berries (five different kinds) also dominate the top ranks. The most surprising antioxidant-rich food? Chocolate ice cream rated higher than fruits like honeydew and green grapes!
Here, the best 10 foods to eat to "anti" up.
Blackberries
One cup of blackberries contains the most antioxidants of all the berries, beating out antioxidant-rich foods like blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, and raspberries. Plus, one cupful provides half your daily recommended intake of vitamin C (which just happens to have ah-mazing anti-aging benefits for your skin too.)
Nutrition facts (1 cup): 62 calories, less than 1g fat, 14g carbohydrates, 7.6g fiber, 2g protein
Walnuts
Just an ounce of walnuts, or 15 to 20 halves, is loaded with antioxidants. If you opt for roasted or raw versions of the nuts alone—no “candied” treatment or salty spice mix—they're also low in sodium and sugar. "Walnuts are also significantly higher in omega-3 fatty acids than any other nut," Alix Turoff, R.D., C.D.N., C.P.T., previously told Shape. Just a head's up: Nuts can be fairly high in calories, so be mindful of your intake. (Finally, an easy-to-follow guide to portion sizes.)
Nutrition facts (1 ounce): 185 calories, 18.5g fat (1.7g saturated fat), 4g carbohydrates, 8g fiber, 4g protein
(FYI: These other healthy nuts and seeds are definitely worth your time, too.)
Strawberries
Bursting with fiber and vitamin C (149 percent of your daily recommended intake!), a cup of sliced strawberries is a cup full of healthy benefits. They’re also fairly fiber-rich, which is a big win for your overall well being.
Nutrition facts (1 cup): 49 calories, 0.5g fat, 11.7g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 1g protein
Artichoke Hearts
Add a cup of these antioxidant-rich foods to your diet for a surprising amount of protein and fiber. Just steer clear of the fat and cals that often come along with these heart-healthy veggies when they’re served in the form of spinach-artichoke dip. (Related: How to Clean, Trim, and Cook Artichokes)
Nutrition facts (1 cup): 70 calories, 0g fat, 11.5g carbohydrates, 4.5g fiber, 2.5g protein
Cranberries
One cup of whole cranberries is full of disease-fighting and health-boosting antioxidants. Try these antioxidant-rich foods in pancakes, muffins, or quick bread batters or stir a small handful into Greek yogurt for a protein-packed breakfast. (Related: Healthy Cranberry Recipes to Eat All Year Long)
Nutrition facts (1 cup): 51 calories, 0.2g fat, 13.5g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 1g protein
Brewed Coffee
Your morning cup of Joe does more than perk you up—it also boosts your health. In fact, your java is even higher in antioxidants than green tea or cocoa. (Check out the latest science about whether coffee is good for you...or not.)
Nutrition facts (8 fluid ounces): 18 calories, 2mg sodium
Raspberries
Here’s another super-healthy berry to add to your diet. One cup of this antioxidant-rich food is ripe with vitamin C (54 percent of your daily recommended intake) and is among the most fiber-filled fruits available. (Speaking of which, is it possible to have too much fiber in your diet?!)
Nutrition facts (1 cup): 64 calories, 1g fat, 15g carbohydrates, 8g fiber, 1.5g protein
Pecans
As if you needed any more reason to savor a handful of trail mix. One ounce or 20 jumbo kernels of pecans is among the most antioxidant-rich foods for snack time.
When it comes to antioxidant-rich foods and snack time, pecans fit the bill: one ounce or 20 jumbo kernels of pecans provide that crave-able salty crunch as well as more than 19 (!!) vitamins and minerals. (Need even more reasons to pop some pecans? Their list of health benefits is as long as that CVS receipt.)
Nutrition facts (1 ounce): 196 calories, 20.5g fat (1.7g saturated), 3.9g carbohydrates, 2.7g fiber, 2.6g protein
Blueberries
This superfood is good for your health and can help protect your skin from premature aging. Try the antioxidant-rich food in one of these Instagram-worthy blueberry smoothies.
Nutrition facts (1 cup): 83 calories, 0.5g fat, 21g carbohydrates, 3.5g fiber, 1.1g protein
Ground Cloves
Just a teaspoon of this warm baking spice can do wonders for your body. Give it a shot sprinkled in bread batter, folded into cookie dough, or stirred into oatmeal.
Nutrition facts (1 tablespoon): 21 calories, 1.3g fat (0.4g saturated), 4g carbohydrates, 2.3g fiber, 0.4g protein