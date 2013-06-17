"To maximize the benefits [of sushi], choose pieces that are rich in omega-3s, the unsaturated fats that protect the heart and boost brain power," says Carol Ann Rinzler, author of Nutrition for Dummies. She suggests salmon and tuna, two of the healthiest sushi rolls to order, which are both low-calorie (40 calories per ounce for the salmon and 42 for the tuna), high in protein and omega-3s, and also deliver a big dose of vitamin D, a key nutrient in fat loss.

Incorporating "veggie rolls" into your Japanese meal is also a great option. "Many sushi restaurants include vegetarian choices on the menu with ingredients like fresh cucumbers, avocados, and sea vegetables," says Margaux J. Rathbun, certified nutritional therapy practitioner and creator of nutrition website Authentic Self Wellness. "Sea vegetables are also a powerful healing food full of nutrients like vitamin K, magnesium, and folate." (Intimidated by cooking with the superfood? Check out some creative ways to snack on sea veggies.)