Even if you weren't a fan of Arctic Zero's original lactose-free ice cream alternative (like this Shape editor, who swore off all healthy ice cream), you need to give their new healthy ice creams a shot. Made from real milk, cream, and cane sugar, these pints contain no sugar alcohols, are non-GMO, and have a boost of prebiotic fiber. (BTW, here's what you need to know about sugar alcohols.)

You can grab pints in seven flavors, including Cookie and Brown Dough, Toffee Crunch, Mint and Chocolate Cookies, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cookies, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Chunk, and Vanilla Bean.

Pros: Shape testers found the new formula to be "surprisingly good" and said it didn't taste like artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Cons: One tester said she liked the dough chunks in the Cookie and Brown Dough way better than the actual ice cream (#chunklife), and another said the healthy ice cream wasn't quite creamy enough for her taste.

($8 at icecreamsource.com, or find a retailer near you.)