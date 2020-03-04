Since the term “natural” seems vague and mysterious overall, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) attempts to bring some clarity to food packaging with this straightforward definition: A natural product contains no artificial ingredients or added colors and is minimally processed. For Keri Gans, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N, a Shape Brain Trust member, this interpretation brings about images of whole foods such as berries, nuts, or a piece of fruit, and minimally-processed items that contain only natural ingredients such as almond butter, whole-grain crackers, and yogurt. However, there are a few pre-packed snacks that can fall into this category, too.

What's important to know is that “natural” doesn’t necessarily equal healthy. When choosing any snack, for aim for a food that has at least five grams of protein and three grams of fiber, no more than six grams of added sugar and 150 milligrams of sodium, and minimal saturated fat, says Gans. “You want a snack that will provide enough nutrients that you’ll be satisfied and not want to reach for another 30 minutes later,” says Gans. If you aren't looking to lose or gain weight, you'll want to keep your snack under roughly 200 calories to make sure it doesn't cut into your real meals' energy.

It’s also important to note that some packaged munchies aren’t necessarily going to be a substantial snack on their own, says Gans. If that’s the case, don’t be afraid to pair two small snacks to better hit those guidelines.

So what foods fit the bill as healthy *and* natural snack? Read on for Gans’ picks that hit the spot time and time again.