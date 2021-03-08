If you're looking for a vegan jerky you really have to gnaw on — not just chew twice and swallow — Pleather is the one for you. The company offers three varieties of jerkies — all made from dried, marinated strips of seitan — that are tough and chewy like "rawhide," according to co-founder Matt Trahan. When you're craving some heat, nosh on the Black Pepper jerky, flavored with white pepper, Spanish paprika, black pepper, cayenne powder, and other spices. For a balance of sweet and spicy, munch on the Red Pepper Bourbon BBQ jerky, which contains real Kentucky Bourbon. And for an on-the-go snack that tastes *just* like a stir fry, grab a few strips of the Ginger Sesame jerky. Whichever flavor you decide to chomp on, you'll score a whopping 16 grams of protein. (Related: 10 High-Protein Plant-Based Foods That Are Easy to Digest)