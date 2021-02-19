Black Nutritionists to Follow for Recipes, Healthy Eating Tips, and More

As a board member with the nonprofit Diversify Dietetics, Jones tells Shape that she recognizes how detrimental the lack of Black experts in her field can be to the overall health of Black communities. "When you are someone who is, let's say, not Black, working with these communities, I think there has to be a lot of cultural humility and cultural competence that's involved," she explains. "For example, I just purchased some nutrition handouts online from a dietitian website. And I was shocked because the handouts were very white-centric. Not only were there no foods that might be traditional foods that Black folks may eat, but there was also no diversity in the foods that were presented. So, I had to remake the whole handout and include different foods from different cultures for the patients that I'm working with. I can only imagine if I'd given them the handout as is, how alienating that would be, how unhelpful it would be, [and] how maybe it could create shame for folks because they may not see their foods there. Or, they might think that their foods are 'bad' foods."