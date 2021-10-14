When shopping for Brazil nuts, there are a few things to consider. Skovran recommends looking out for trans fats, which are fats that increase LDL cholesterol levels. "It's not always enough to check that there are 0 trans fats listed in the nutrition facts, [so] read the label and avoid items that contain the words 'hydrogenated' or 'partially hydrogenated,'" she explains. (Hydrogenation is the process of transforming oil from a liquid to a solid, and it can destroy the nutritional benefits of the fat. Nuts are often roasted in oil.) It's also a good idea to check the label for added sugars and salts, especially if you have a medical condition that requires limiting these ingredients (e.g. type 2 diabetes or hypertension, respectively). And if you're allergic to some (but not all) tree nuts, be extra conscientious when shopping for nut mixes, as each blend can be different. (That said, you can always make your own healthy trail mix at home to ensure you're noshing on the best sweet-and-salty snack for you.)