What Dietitians Would Order From Costco's Grocery Delivery Service

A trip to Costco is typically both bliss-inducing and anxiety-ridden. The wholesale club's shelves are stuffed with gigantic boxes of your favorite cereal, bags of rice that will last for months, and binge-worthy snack packs that you can't score anywhere else. But all those must-have foods come with costs, specifically in the form of crowds, 10-foot-long checkout lines, and a stuffed-to-the-brim trunk that makes driving safely a little, err, difficult.

That is, however, unless you sign up for Costco's grocery delivery service. As long as you have a Costco membership and live in one of the 48 contiguous states, you can score two-day delivery on the store's non-perishable foods and household supplies. And in most metropolitan areas, Costco offers same-day delivery on all grocery orders, including fresh and frozen foods, that meet a $35 minimum through Instacart. The prices for the food and household supplies will be a tad bit higher than what you'd pay in-store, but considering you won't have to shlep to your local club, it's well worth the extra cash. (PSA: These hacks will help you score Trader Joe's delivery.)

Ahead, three registered dietitians share the best eats to add to your Costco online shopping cart so you can spend less time scrolling and more time rearranging your kitchen because, let's be honest, you're going to need a lot of free space to stash your new buys.

Costco Online Shopping List #1

The Dietitian: Rachael Hartley, R.D., L.D., a registered dietitian and certified intuitive eating counselor

Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix, 24 oz, 3-pack

When you wake up on a Tuesday morning with a hankering for pancakes, don't push that craving aside and force down a bowl of boring oatmeal. Instead, whip up a batch with the help of Kodiak Cakes' instant pancake and waffle mix. "I love Kodiak Cakes because it has an amazing texture and is made with satisfying whole grains, which add flavor and filling fiber," says Hartley. In fact, you'll score 14 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber in just one serving, and if that's not sweet enough for you, top off your dish with chocolate chips, berries, or nuts, she suggests. (You can also make your own DIY Kodiak Cake mix with this recipe.)

Oregon Chai Tea Latte Concentrate, 32 oz, 3-pack

Sure, you could drive over to the coffee shop for your afternoon pick-me-up, but this item available on Costco's grocery delivery service will save you the gas — and some cash. The sweet-and-spicy chai tea latte concentrate is a blend of black tea, vanilla, chai spices, honey, and cane sugar, contains 12 milligrams of caffeine per 3/4 cup, and can be sipped hot or cold. "I mix it with either whole milk or creamy oat milk for a bit of a caffeine boost that won't keep me up all night," says Hartley. (Related: These Chai Tea Benefits Are Worth Switching Up Your Usual Coffee Order)

It's important to note that the United States Department of Agriculture recommends capping added sugar intake off at 10 percent of calories per day or 50 grams for an individual following a 2,000-calorie diet. Since a serving of the concentrate contains 31 grams of added sugar, you may want to keep an eye on your other sources of added sugar throughout the day to keep your consumption under that suggested limit.

Nature's Path Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola, 35.3 oz

Between the rolled oats, brown rice flour, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds, this pick on Hartley's Costco online shopping list packs a punch of hunger-quelling ingredients. In a 3/4-cup serving, you'll score 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber as well as heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids from the pumpkin seeds, says Hartley. Enjoy the granola with a splash of milk for breakfast, sprinkled on yogurt, or by the handful to tide you over until your next meal, she suggests.

Whisps Single-Serve Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese Crisps, 28-pack

"Cheese is my favorite food for snacking, but it's not exactly self-stable or grab-and-go friendly," shares Hartley. Her solution: These packs of 100-percent cheese crisps. A single 100-calorie bag provides a whopping 9 grams of protein and 20 percent of the daily value for calcium, a nutrient that helps support strong bones. "I love that I can throw a bag of these, along with an apple, in my purse when I head to the office," she says. "I also love to crumble a bag of these over a salad or soup to add cheesy flavor and crunch."

Morningstar Farms Frozen Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burgers, 12-pack

Add these frozen veggie burgers to your Costco grocery delivery cart to have on hand for a quick, nourishing dinner on the nights you feel particularly pressed for time. Each of the spicy patties provides 16 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber and just need to be heated on a skillet or in the microwave before eating. "When I need a satisfying weeknight meal, I throw together a veggie burger with frozen tots and a salad kit, or top a quick potato hash with a crumbled veggie burger," says Hartley.

Universal Bakery Traditional Aussie Bites, 30-pack

If you've eaten your weight in energy bars over the last few years, your taste buds might be in need of something a bit more exciting, such as these individually wrapped, muffin-shaped bites. Made from rolled oats, dried fruit, seeds, honey, and coconut, the granola bites will satisfy your 3 p.m. sweet tooth. "I love them as a snack, but they're also great paired with a smoothie for breakfast," she says.

Safe Catch Ahi Yellowfin Tuna, 3 oz, 8-pack

ICYMI, salmon isn't the only fish worth adding to your plate. A 3-ounce cut of this ahi tuna boasts 26 grams of protein, 90 percent of the daily value for vitamin B12 (a nutrient that helps keep the body's nerve and blood cells healthy), and 120 percent of the daily value for niacin (a vitamin that helps turn food into energy). But this Costco grocery delivery item's perks go well beyond nutrition: "I love that Safe Catch is sustainably wild-caught, and that they test their tuna for mercury, which is especially important for kids or women who are pregnant," explains Hartley. Her go-to way to nosh: A tuna salad served over rye crispbreads. (Beginners will want to read this guide before attempting to cook any fish.)

Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, 32 oz

When a salsa's label tells you the brand is "not responsible for obsession," you know it's worth putting in your Costco online shopping cart. A straightforward blend of tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, and spices, the salsa has a bright, fresh flavor and just the right amount of heat, says Hartley. "I use it on everything — topping scrambled eggs, over grain bowls, spooned over grilled chicken or shrimp, and mixed with sour cream to make an easy dip," she adds.

Costco Online Shopping List #2

The Dietitian: Mia Syn, M.S., R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charleston, South Carolina

Wonderful In-Shell Pistachios, 3 lbs

When you're craving something that's crunchy and stops your stomach from growling, grab these nuts from your Costco grocery delivery order. "Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts with 6 grams of plant-based protein per serving and 3 grams of filling fiber," says Syn. "Plus, they are a good source of better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated fats. This protein-fiber-fat trio may help keep you fuller longer." Pair a handful with a piece of fruit for a snack that'll hold you over until dinner or chop them up and sprinkle them onto a salad for a protein-packed topping, she suggests.

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes, 2.5 lbs

Fans of Trader Joes' dried mango slices, listen up: You can score the same snack — in a giant 2.5 lb bag — through Costco's online shopping service, so you won't even have to leave the couch to get the cult-favorite product. "The Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes have no added sugar which is something to watch out for with dried fruit products," says Syn. "Mango is a good source of vitamin C, which is important for immune health, as well as vitamin A, fiber and folate." And since no-sugar-added dried fruit can be just as nutritious as the fresh kind and lasts much longer, says Syn, you won't have to worry about the mangoes spoiling before you have a chance to score those nutrients. (Related: What to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to Dietitians)

Season Skinless and Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil, 6-pack

Canned sardines might not be a staple in your household, but considering their convenience and health perks, this little fish is worth adding to your Costco online order. Sardines are an easy, non-dairy source of calcium, which helps maintain strong bones, and vitamin D, a nutrient that helps your body absorb calcium, says Syn. "My favorite way to enjoy them is on avocado toast — don't knock it until you try it!" she adds.

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter, 27 oz

Unlike other nut butters, which can contain added sugars and oils that up the saturated fat content and calories, this spread on Syn's Costco online shopping list is made with just one ingredient: roasted almonds. In two tablespoons, you'll score 7 grams of plant-based protein, 4 grams of fiber, and more than 16 grams of unsaturated fat — the kind that may reduce LDL or "bad" cholesterol — to keep you full and satisfied. Swirl it into your morning bowl of oatmeal, spread it on toast, or smear it on fruit for a protein boost, suggests Syn.

Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon, 3 lbs

Stocking nutritious, frozen proteins in the freezer is an easy way to ensure you can build a balanced meal, even when you haven't been able to hit up the grocery store in a week. One of Syn's go-to proteins to add to her Costco grocery delivery order: This bulk bag of boneless, skinless salmon. One piece of the fish offers a mighty 37 grams of protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which help support eye, brain, and heart health. Serve the salmon alongside a few helpings of veggies and a whole grain for a quick and easy — yet super satisfying — weeknight dinner, suggests Syn. (Better yet, try one of these ways to cook your salmon in under 15 minutes.)

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus, 20 cups

If you're someone who unknowingly wolfs down an entire container of hummus in a day — and doesn't feel too hot later — this pick on Syn's Costco online shopping list is a must. The single-serving organic hummus cups will help you save room for dinner, plus they're made with just a few high-quality ingredients, including chickpeas, sesame tahini, sunflower oil, lemon juice, and seasonings. "Hummus is a good source of plant protein, fiber, and heart-healthy mono and polyunsaturated fats," says Syn. "Pair with sliced veggies or whole-grain crackers for an easy snack. You can also use it as a salad dressing or spread for wraps and sandwiches."

Mrs. Dash Original Salt-Free Seasoning Blend, 21 oz

ICYDK, the USDA recommends capping sodium intake off at 2,300 milligrams per day, and even though it sounds like a lot of sodium, it can add up quickly, says Syn. That's because "sodium is found naturally in all foods and is especially high in processed foods and foods prepared outside the home," she explains. So if you're looking to add some zing to your meals without the salt, add this Costco grocery delivery item to your pantry. The seasoning blend features powerful spices — such as onion, garlic, pepper, parsley, cumin, celery seed, and more — that'll give even the blandest meals some oomph in the flavor department.

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa, 4.5 lbs

It might seem like it'll take you ages to polish off this bulk-buy from Costco's grocery delivery service, but considering quinoa's health perks, you'll be noshing on it daily. "Whole grains [such as quinoa] are a good source of fiber and B vitamins, which help convert the food we eat into usable energy," says Syn. That's why the USDA recommends making at least half the grains you consume whole grains. To get your fill, toss your salad with cooked quinoa or sub it for rice in soups, eat a helping as a side to lean protein and veggies, or use it in place of oats for a hearty breakfast bowl, she suggests.

Costco Online Shopping List #3

Kirkland Signature Organic, Unsalted, and Unroasted Cashews, 2.5 lbs

When stocking her snack cupboard with nuts, Qureshi always prefers the raw, unsalted varieties, which won't have any oil that ups the saturated fat content or added sodium. These Kirkland Signature cashews fit the bill, offering 5 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of unsaturated fat, which provides energy, helps the body absorb certain vitamins, and may lower LDL cholesterol, per serving. When you're feeling a bit hangry, munch on a handful with dried or fresh fruit for an extra boost of fiber and micronutrients, she suggests.

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Mangoes, 2.5 lbs

Just like Syn, Qureshi is a major fan of this Costco grocery delivery item. The minimally processed munchie is free of added sugar and boasts vitamin A (a nutrient that supports your vision) and vitamin C (a nutrient that protects the cells from free radical damage and keeps the immune system in tip-top shape), she says. Plus, the dried fruit can be a hit among the entire family: "Instead of candy, my kids reach for a piece of dried mango and are so excited when it is stocked in our pantry," she adds. (Wait, is dried fruit healthy?)

Nutiva Organic Chia Seeds, 48 oz

If you're looking to amp up the fiber, protein, and healthy fat content in your baked treats or breakfast — without adding any funky flavors — put these chia seeds on your Costco online shopping list. The tiny seeds offer 10 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein, and 8 grams of polyunsaturated fat — the kind that can help lower LDL cholesterol and risk for heart disease — in a three-tablespoon serving. While you could secretly incorporate them into pancake batters, jams, and banana breads, Qureshi likes to keep chia seeds on hand for make-ahead puddings, which are the perfect fuel for busy mornings.

Made In Nature Organic Smyrna Figs, 40 oz, 3-pack

Yupik Organic, Hulled Hemp Hearts, 2.2 lb, 3-pack