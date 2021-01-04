You might think of ALDI as that grocery store that requires a quarter to unlock a cart (fact! FTR, you get it back when you return it later), but the food center has garnered a strong following for other unique reasons. Budget-savvy and exploratory shoppers can appreciate its competitive pricing and highly-curated selection (including a range of unique brands and health-conscious specialties).

Whether you're a devoted fan or just curious to see what all the fuss is about, these picks for healthy food at ALDI selected by nutritionists can help you navigate the store's busy shelves.

From healthy toppings and snacks to nutritious mains and sides, these ALDI food items are worth dropping in your cart.