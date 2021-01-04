What to Buy at ALDI Grocery Stores, According to Nutritionists
You might think of ALDI as that grocery store that requires a quarter to unlock a cart (fact! FTR, you get it back when you return it later), but the food center has garnered a strong following for other unique reasons. Budget-savvy and exploratory shoppers can appreciate its competitive pricing and highly-curated selection (including a range of unique brands and health-conscious specialties).
Whether you're a devoted fan or just curious to see what all the fuss is about, these picks for healthy food at ALDI selected by nutritionists can help you navigate the store's busy shelves.
From healthy toppings and snacks to nutritious mains and sides, these ALDI food items are worth dropping in your cart.
Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Olive oil one of the healthiest food items on the planet, says Brigid Titgemeier, R.D., founder of My Food is Health. "Not only is olive oil made of [mostly] monounsaturated fats, but it has plenty of polyphenols — important antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents," says Titgemeier. Studies have shown that these polyphenols may help control the immune system by affecting white blood cell and cytokines production. Plus, if you're on the hunt for what Ina Garten would consider "good" quality olive oil, you're usual bodega assortment likely isn't up to snuff. "ALDI sells an organic extra virgin olive oil that has a quality seal from the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA), which demonstrates that it meets or exceeds the standards from the International Olive Council (IOC)," adds Titgemeier.
Good olive oil is the perfect companion for fresh greens. "I like to drizzle it over salads or vegetables after they roast," she says.
Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale
Kale is a cruciferous vegetable, which means it contains sulforaphane, a sulfur-based compound that has been said to boost heart health and good digestion. "Kale is also loaded with amazing nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, and more," says Titgemeier. Plus, this bag of pre-chopped kale takes all the stripping and chopping out the equation, for easier lunch prep. "This kale product from ALDI is convenient and organic, which decreases exposure to pesticides and herbicides, as well as more affordable than many other grocery stores," she adds.
Try adding a large volume of kale to a saute pan with your favorite protein or add a big handful to an omelet or frittata. Or try this kale salad with turmeric dressing.
Season's Choice Frozen Riced Cauliflower
Looking to switch up your grains or try carb cycling? Titgemeier recommends pulsed cauliflower as a lower-carb substitute for rice or pasta with added nutritional benefits. "In just 1 1/2 cups of cauliflower rice, you'll get 4 grams of fiber, which is very important for feeling full and satiated," she says. "People think that frozen vegetables are less nutritious, but that is simply not the case. Frozen vegetables, such as this pick from ALDI, pack just as much nutrition as their fresh counterparts, if not more, and allow you to stock up without worrying about them going bad!" (Related: Caulilini Is About to Be Your Favorite New Vegetable)
Swap in cauliflower rice for regular rice or noodles when making your favorite stir fry. "You can also up the nutrition by adding other cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, arugula, and collard greens," adds Titgemeier.
Simply Nature Organic Strawberries
Frozen foods make it possible to enjoy and benefit from seasonal fruits even when they're out of season. "Strawberries are a great way to add a touch of natural sweetness, fiber, and an array of vitamins (including vitamin C) to any drink or meal, and this offering from ALDI's Simply Nature line is ideal for those who prefer to consume organic produce," says Bonnie Taub-Dix, R.D.N., creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It.
Consider frozen fruit the perfect pairing for your favorite smoothies. Try mixing frozen strawberries with almond butter for an energizing smoothie blend. "I also enjoy heating frozen fruit in the microwave and topping it with cottage or ricotta cheese," says Taub-Dix.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust Pizza
"This gluten-free pizza provides 230 calories per serving (1/3 of the pie), 5 grams of saturated fat, 24 grams of carbs, 10 grams of protein, 0 grams of added sugar, and 20 percent of your daily value of calcium," says Taub-Dix. "Comparable frozen pizzas could provide more than double the carbs."
To enhance the nutritional value of the simple frozen ALDI pizza, Taub-Dix recommends topping it with a few additional veggies you might have in your fridge. "I like to top my pizza with fresh greens (such as spinach, arugula, or kale) and fresh mushrooms," says Taub-Dix. "You can also diversify your meal by pairing the pizza with a nutritious salad or soup." (Related: Finally, a Low-Carb Pizza Crust Recipe That Won't Fall Apart)
Specially Selected Premium Jumbo Scallops
When she's in the mood for a restaurant-worthy dinner at home, Lisa Mikus, R.D., C.N.S.C., C.D.N., reaches for ALDI's wild-caught scallops. "They're not only convenient for weeknight meals but are packed with nutrition," says Mikus. "Scallops contain choline, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which are important for brain health and function. ALDI scallops are also MSC-certified, meaning they were sustainably fished, making them an environmentally-conscious purchase," she explains.
To cook, Mikus recommends patting the scallops dry then seasoning with salt and pepper. "Heat a skillet to medium-high and add your choice of oil or butter, then sear the scallops on one side and cook for 2-3 minutes or until a golden-brown crust develops," she says. Flip the scallops and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the scallops are opaque. "The cooking time will depend on the size and thickness of the scallops," she adds. "Add a squeeze of lemon and serve them on top of creamy asparagus cauliflower risotto, spicy polenta, or butternut squash puree."
Southern Grove Pepitas
"Pepitas are a nutrient-packed seed containing fiber, magnesium, protein, and zinc, along with a plethora of other antioxidants," says Mikus. This resealable pack from ALDI makes it easy to upgrade snacks and meals at home or on the go. (Related: The 10 Healthiest Nuts and Seeds)
"Use pepitas to top salads and soups, add them to trail mix, granola, cookies, and baked goods, hummus, salsa, and pesto recipes – or eat them straight out of the bag," she suggests.
LiveGFree Gluten-Free Sea Salt Multiseed Crackers
Prime for individual snacking or party spreads, these crackers are not only tasty (the airy texture is between a cracker and a chip), but gluten-free for those with allergies and sensitivities. "They are also made with an assortment of whole grains and seeds, which contribute omega-3s and heart-healthy poly and monounsaturated fats," says Beth Warren, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., founder of Beth Warren Nutrition and author of Secrets of a Kosher Girl.
"Pair with ALDI's Simply Nature hummus line for even more healthy fats, along with a boost of plant-based protein, for a balanced snack."
Friendly Farms Icelandic Style Skyr Yogurt
"This yogurt has less sugar than many brands, with only 7 grams of added sugar," says Warren. "Plus, it has a whopping 15 grams of protein per serving size." The nonfat formula also makes it ideal for those who are looking for a light, yet still filling snack.
For a quick breakfast (or just snack break), try pairing the yogurt with ALDI’s granola, nuts, or a fruit bar with berries. Or opt for a loft of ALDI bread for a slice of toast with nut butter. “Nuts and berries are a great source of fiber that can help increase fullness, aside from the antioxidant power they add," she says.
Simply Nature Sweet Potato Bites
"This convenient frozen food item has 5 grams of fiber per serving and acts as a good source of plant-based complex carbohydrates,” says Warren. The playful shapes are also sure to be a hit with kids of all ages. This healthy ALDI food pick is also available in options made from spinach, kale, or broccoli.
Consider baking these sweet potato bites as a healthy alternative to greasy fried snacks and sides. “You can also mix them with your choice of protein and some healthy vegetables for a fun take on your usual breakfast, lunch, or dinner scramble.”
Simply Nature Black Soybean Spaghetti
“This gluten-free, plant-based pasta contributes a load of both protein (25g) and fiber, unlike any other type of standard pasta dish,” says Warren.
Try subbing in this ALDI soybean pasta in your favorite Italian dish. “You can also mix it into a stir fry or cold pasta salad dish with a load of veggies for added flavor and health benefits," she says.
Simply Nature Chia Seeds
"Chia seeds are rich in calcium, as well as antioxidants, which help to fight cell-damaging free radicals in your body and can reduce the risk of developing health issues such as heart disease, cognitive decline and certain types of cancer," explains Brooke Goldner, M.D., a nutrition specialist with a focus on disease reversal and prevention. "They also contain omega-3s, which reduce inflammation, help lower cholesterol, and increase your metabolism so you can lose weight more easily if that is your goal." Additionally, this ALDI food is high in protein, certified non-GMO, and free from more than 125 artificial ingredients and preservatives, she adds.
Chia seeds should be soaked or ground in order to access those omega-3s, says Goldner. This makes them great for chia pudding and smoothies. “Throw a handful of them into a high-powered blender with greens, fruit, and water to make an anti-inflammatory green smoothie for any meal, pre or post-workout boost, or just to snack on throughout the day,” she says.
Friendly Farms Unsweetened Original Almond Milk
If you're looking to avoid dairy for any dietary or lifestyle reason but still want that creamy fix, Goldner recommends swapping in a nut-based option such as almond milk. “This pick from ALDI is not only organic but low-calorie and a great source of potassium, calcium, vitamins A and D, and iron," she says. "Many reviewers even say they can’t taste the difference between this and other 2 percent milks." (Related: 5 Ways Giving Up Dairy Changed My Life)
For starters, try a splash of this ALDI almond milk in your morning coffee or tea. “You can also use it to make smoothies or chia pudding, or for any other recipe that you would normally use milk," says Goldner. "It's even great for baking.”