Think healthy portion sizes don’t matter? Think again: Since the late '70s, Americans have added 570 calories a day to their diets, and half of them can be attributed to less-than-healthy portion sizes according to research at the University of North Carolina.

"Even though today's serving sizes can be more than triple what the USDA recommends, they've become our new normal, and anything smaller can seem puny by comparison," says Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., R.D., registered dietitian and the author of The Portion Teller Plan.

Fortunately, having strong visual aids for healthy portion sizes can go a long way toward helping you shift your mindset. Once you know what healthy portion sizes look like, selecting them will become second nature. The best part? You can downsize your plate—and your weight—without giving up the foods you love. (See also: Super Simple Ways to Eat Healthy Without Ever Going On a Diet)