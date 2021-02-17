I Blended Cricket Protein Powder Into My Smoothies for a Week, and My Gut Has Never Felt Better

I had hoped the cricket protein powder — which doesn't contain GMOs, soy, dairy, gluten, or added sugars — would feel easy on my gut, but I was surprised by just how little it affected my stomach. I felt no bloating, no discomfort, and was full for hours. I tested the chocolate protein powder the next day and was just as pleased with the taste and results. I'm a smoothie gal and haven't tried the buggy powder in plain water or milk yet, so TBD on the taste, but I will say that it tastes damn delicious in my morning blends. (Related: This Is the Tastiest and Most Satisfying Protein Powder I've Ever Tried — and It's On Sale at Walmart)