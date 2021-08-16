Brie Larson Loves These Gluten-, Grain-, and Sugar-Free Cookies, and They're Surprisingly Not Trash 

Folks, I'm here to report that the treats are almost a carbon copy of Chips Ahoy! Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies (Buy It, $2, target.com). Just like the OG cookie, the quarter-sized HighKey snacks have a raw cookie dough scent and a powdery exterior that leaves granules all over your fingers, so make sure to have a napkin handy. In the mouth, though, the texture is anything but gritty; the almond flour-based cookies crumble with every bite and hit your tastebuds with a pronounced sweet, buttery flavor. (I did find there to be a slightly bitter aftertaste, but that's certainly not enough to get me to stopping eating them.) While the teeny size of the treats doesn't make them suitable for dunking in chilled milk, all hope isn't lost: Larson pointed out in her YouTube video that her boyfriend, Elijah Allan-Blitz, discovered the cookies are top-notch when poured into a bowl with milk a la cereal. "It's keto Cookie Crisp," she explains. Truly genius. (The cookies would likely also taste phenomenal on top of these keto milkshakes.)