Doctors and dietitians break down everything you need to know about this superhero nutrient, including magnesium's many health benefits.

Vitamins and minerals can act as magical elixirs when it comes to improving your health. Want thicker, shinier strands? Vitamin D, which accelerates follicle growth and strength, might be able to help. Need to power through that final set of deadlifts? Bone-boosting calcium can assist with that. Looking to score better sleep or improve your mood? Turns out magnesium - yes, the same mineral that Kourtney Kardashian swears by for muscle recovery - can help you achieve all that and potentially more.

"Magnesium is absolutely essential in energy production," says Erica Locke, M.D., founder of The Doc's Dish, a website that features doctor-approved healthy recipes and cooking tips. "It also plays a crucial role in the enzymatic reactions that drive your heart and brain." In other words, magnesium supports hundreds of chemical reactions or processes in your body, including regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure as well as making protein, bone, and DNA, according to the National Institutes of Health.

And for covering so much territory health-wise, it should come as no surprise that magnesium is also associated with disease and illness prevention. A 2018 study in the International Journal of Endocrinology found that magnesium might play in preventing type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and strokes.

While magnesium is crucial for your bodily functions, it's quite possible you're not getting enough. Studies have shown that nearly two-thirds of Americans don't get the recommended daily intake of magnesium - 310-320 mg for adult women and 350-360 mg for pregnant adult women, according to the NIH.

The good news? Getting your fill of magnesium is pretty easy. Ahead, experts explain how to do just that - plus, the magnesium health benefits you should know. (Related: The Absolute Best Vitamins and Minerals for Beautiful Skin)

Magnesium Health Benefits

Supports Heart Health

A 2018 review of studies suggests that higher levels of magnesium in the body are associated with a reduced risk of certain cardiovascular diseases (i.e. hypertension, stroke). "Magnesium increases nitric oxide in the blood, which helps to relax blood vessels and soothe muscles," including those in your heart, explains Dr. Locke. And in doing so, magnesium is believed to help lower your blood pressure, which is key for preventing heart disease. What's more, magnesium helps you maintain a stable heartbeat. Without this powerful mineral, calcium, might overstimulate your heart's muscle cells (think: all of those contractions), causing a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia.

Alleviates Depression

Low levels of magnesium have been linked to an increased risk of depression. So, getting enough magnesium might actually boost your mood and better your mental health. Basically, too little magnesium and too much calcium can cause your brain synapses to function irregularly, says Dr. Locke. "It's the same type of pathway we see with muscle spasms - only this spasm is happening in the brain." And while science - such as a 2017 PloSOne study that found magnesium supplements might ease depressive symptoms - is promising, the exact effects of the mineral on the brain and mood are not totally understood. (Related: What to Say to Someone Who's Depressed, According to Mental Health Experts)

Reduces Risk of Kidney Stones

In addition to chugging water, keeping up with your magnesium intake might also help you steer clear of kidney stones. The mineral helps to offset the buildup of calcium in your kidneys and, in turn, thwart it from crystallizing, says Dr. Locke. (ICYDK, kidney stones are formed when calcium binds to other minerals and crystalizes, according to the Mayo Clinic.)

Helps Ease Migraines

Dr. Locke says she frequently uses magnesium infusions in the emergency room to treat patients who come in with serious migraines as an effective tool in treating headaches. A 2015 study found that daily intake of 600 mg of magnesium reduced migraine frequency by 42 percent. Meanwhile, the American Migraine Foundation notes that magnesium, given its impressive safety profile, is one of a person's top tools in combating and treating these nightmare headaches.

Improves Sleep

While more research on the topic is needed, emerging evidence suggests that magnesium might be the secret to scoring more sleep. In one small clinical trial of 43 elderly folks, those who were assigned 500 mg of magnesium for eight weeks fell asleep faster and spent more time asleep than their placebo-given counterparts. Meanwhile, another small older study noted that magnesium might play a role in helping people with restless leg syndrome achieve better Zzz's.

How to Know If You're Getting Enough Magnesium

While not as accurate as a blood test (more on that below), listening to your body can help you figure out whether or not you're getting ample amounts of magnesium. Grogginess, fatigue, and lethargy can all hint at low levels of magnesium since the mineral plays an important role in energy production, says Carrie Lam, M.D., a board-certified doctor who also specializes in nutrition coaching.

You might also experience appetite changes and flu-like symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and weakness, adds Abisola Olulade, M.D. But how can you know if your fatigue and flu-like symptoms are due to a magnesium deficiency as opposed to, you know, a virus (or even pandemic-related stress)? Well, that's not so clear-cut, says Dr. Olulade. She notes that if your flu-like symptoms come on suddenly, it's probably something else, as vitamin deficiencies develop (and manifest themselves) slowly. But your best bet for determining if you have a deficiency? Asking your physician for a blood test.

It's important to note, however, that the likelihood of having a magnesium deficiency as an otherwise healthy person is fairly low, according to the NIH. And it's all thanks to your kidneys, which naturally limit how much magnesium is excreted when you urinate.

The Best Sources of Magnesium

The easiest (and best) way to maintain adequate levels of magnesium? Eating a diet full of magnesium-rich whole foods, such as seeds, nuts, grains, leafy greens, and certain animal products, says Amy Shapiro, R.D., a New York City-based dietitian and founder of Real Nutrition.

Here are a few of Shapiro's favorite magnesium sources (and how much is contained within a serving), according to the United States Department of Agriculture:

Almonds (80 mg per 1 oz serving)

Pumpkin Seeds (156 mg per 1 oz serving)

Dark chocolate (43 mg per 1 oz serving -- Shapiro's favorite source!)

Black Beans (60 mg per 1/2 cup serving)

Tofu (126 mg per 1/2 cup serving)

Leafy Greens (78 mg per 1/2 cup serving)

That being said, however, if you know your diet is lacking in the magnesium-rich foods department, or you're just curious about upping your intake, talk to your doc about altering your diet or potentially supplementing with one of the pills, liquids, or powders on the market. And if you decide to go with the latter, make sure to pair your supplement with foods that ensure optimal magnesium absorption, such as salmon, avocado, or olive oil, says Dr. Locke. (Related: The Best Foods to Eat Together for Nutrient Absorption)