From immune-boosting nutrients to cancer-fighting properties, it's no surprise the antioxidant-packed mango is considered "king of fruit." Here, mango's nutrition, health benefits, and beyond.

If you aren't eating mangoes on the regular, I'll be the first to say it: You're totally missing out. This plump, oval fruit is so rich and nutritious that it's often referred to as the "king of fruits," both in research and by cultures across the globe. And for a good reason, too — mangoes are teeming with vitamins and minerals, along with fiber to boot. Here are the health benefits of mango, along with ways to use mango in your food and drinks.

A Little Mango 101

Known for their sweet flavor and striking yellow color, mangoes are a creamy-textured fruit native to southern Asia that thrive in warm, tropical and subtropical climates (think: India, Thailand, China, Florida), according to an article published in Genome Biology. While there are hundreds of known varieties, one of the most common cultivars is the Florida-grown Kent mango —a large oval fruit that, when ripe, has a red-green-yellow peel that, yup, looks just like the mango emoji IRL.

Mangos are technically a stone fruit (yes, like peaches), and — fun fact, alert! — come from the same family as cashews, pistachios, and poison ivy. So if you're allergic to nuts, you might want to steer clear of mangos too. And the same goes if you're allergic to latex, avocado, peaches, or figs since they all contain proteins similar to those in mango, according to an article published in Asia Pacific Allergy. Not you? Then keep reading for ~mango mania~.

Mango Nutrition Facts

The nutrient profile of mango is just as impressive as its yellow hue. It's exceptionally high in vitamins C and A, both of which have antioxidative properties and are essential for immune function, according to Megan Byrd, R.D., registered dietitian and founder of The Oregon Dietitian. Vitamin C also aids in collagen formation, which helps heal wounds, strengthens bones, and plump skin, while vitamin A plays a role in vision and keeping your organs working efficiently, she explains. (See also: Should You Be Adding Collagen to Your Diet?)

Mango also boasts impressive amounts of mood-boosting magnesium and energizing B vitamins, including 89 micrograms of B9, or folate, per mango, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That's about 22 percent of the daily recommended intake of folate, which is not only an essential prenatal vitamin but also necessary for making DNA and genetic material, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

What's more, research suggests that mango is a stellar source of polyphenols — micronutrients that are packed with disease-fighting antioxidants — including carotenoids, catechins, and anthocyanins. (Carotenoids, by the way, are also plant pigments that give mango flesh its iconic yellow hue.)

Here, a nutrition breakdown of one mango (~207 grams), according to the USDA:

124 calories

2 grams protein

1 gram fat

31 grams carbohydrate

3 grams fiber

28 grams sugar

Mango Benefits

If you're new to mangoes, you're in for a real treat. The succulent fruit offers a wide range of health benefits thanks to its rich cocktail of essential nutrients. It also tastes like an actual ~treat~, but we'll talk about ways to eat in just a bit. First, let's check out the health benefits of mango and what it can do for you.

Promotes Healthy Digestion

Mango contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, which are crucial for healthy digestion. "Soluble fiber [dissolves in] water as it moves through your digestive system," explains Shannon Leininger, M.E.d., R.D., registered dietitian and owner of LiveWell Nutrition. This creates a gel-like substance that slows down the digestive process, she adds, letting your body properly absorb nutrients passing through. (See: Why Fiber Might Be the Most Important Nutrient In Your Diet)

As for insoluble fiber? That's the stringy stuff in mangoes that gets stuck in your teeth, notes Leininger. Rather than dissolve in water like its soluble counterpart, insoluble fiber retains water, which makes stool softer, bulkier, and easier to pass, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM). "In this manner, it helps contribute to regular bowel movements and [prevents] constipation," says Leininger. Case in point: A four-week study found that eating mangoes can improve symptoms of chronic constipation in otherwise healthy people. Essentially, if the frequency of your bowel movements leaves less to be desired, mangoes may be your new BFF. (See also: 10 High-Protein Plant-Based Foods That Are Easy to Digest)

Reduces Risk of Cancer

"Mangoes are loaded with antioxidants that protect your body against free radicals," says Byrd. Quick refresher: Free radicals are unstable molecules from environmental pollutants that "basically circulate through your body, attaching themselves to cells and causing damage," she explains. This can ultimately lead to premature aging and even cancer, as the damage spreads to other healthy cells. However, antioxidants such as vitamins C and E in mangoes "attach to the free radicals, neutralizing them and preventing damage in the first place," says Byrd.

And, ICYMI above, mangoes are also packed with polyphenols (plant compounds that function as antioxidants), including mangiferin, the "super antioxidant" (yes, it's been called that). Prized for its potentially powerful cancer-busting properties, mangiferin has been shown to destroy ovarian cancer cells in a 2017 lab study and lung cancer cells in a 2016 lab study. In both experiments, researchers speculated that mangiferin caused cancer cell death by suppressing molecular pathways the cells needed to survive.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Yes, you read that right: Mangoes can, in fact, regulate blood sugar. But aren't they like super stocked with sugar? Yes — about 13 grams per mango. Still, a 2019 study found that the mangiferin in mangoes suppresses alpha-glucosidase and alpha-amylase, two enzymes involved in blood sugar control, resulting in a hypoglycemic effect. Translation: Mangoes can potentially lower blood sugar, allowing for more control over levels and, thus, reducing the risk of diseases such as diabetes. (Related: The 10 Diabetes Symptoms Women Need to Know About)

Additionally, a small 2014 study published in Nutrition and Metabolic Insights found that mango can improve blood glucose levels in people with obesity, which may be due to the fiber content in mangoes. Fiber works by delaying the absorption of sugar, says Leininger, which prevents a sharp rise in blood glucose.

Supports Iron Absorption

Thanks to its high levels of vitamin C, mango "is a really healthy food for those who are deficient in iron," says Byrd. That's because vitamin C helps the body absorb iron, specifically, nonheme iron, which is found in foods such as peas, beans, and fortified grains, according to the NIH.

"Iron absorption is important for red blood cell formation and its oxygen-carrying ability," explains Byrd. And "although most people don't have to worry about their iron levels, those who are iron deficient would benefit from eating [vitamin C-rich] foods like mangoes at the same time as iron-rich foods."

Promotes Healthy Skin and Hair

If you're looking to boost your skin-care game, reach for this tropical fruit. The vitamin C content in mangoes can "aid in collagen formation for healthy hair, skin, and nails," says Byrd. And that's especially important if you're looking to combat signs of aging, as collagen is known to smooth skin and provide some of that youthful bounce. Then there's the beta-carotene found in mangoes, which may have the power to protect skin from sun damage when eaten, according to an article published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. So, it pays to keep up with an antioxidant-rich diet that includes mangoes (though you should still be applying SPF).

How to Cut and Eat Mango

When buying fresh mangoes at the supermarket, there are a few things to keep in mind. Unripe mangoes are green and tough, while ripe mangoes are bright orange-yellow and should have some give when you gently squeeze it. Can't tell if the fruit's ready? Bring it home and let the mango ripen at room temperature; if there's a sweet scent around the stem and it's now soft, cut 'er open. (Related: How to Pick a Ripe Avocado Every Single Time)

You can also technically eat the skin, but it's not the best idea. The peel is "pretty waxy and rubbery, so the texture and taste aren't ideal for many," says Leininger. And while it does have some fiber, "you'll get much of the nutrition and flavor from the flesh itself."

Not sure how to cut it? Byrd has your back: "To cut a mango, hold [it] with the stem pointing toward the ceiling, and cut the widest two sides of the mango [off of] the pit. You should have two oval-shaped mango pieces that you can peel and dice up." Or, you can slice a "grid" into each half (without piercing the skin) and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. There will also be some leftover flesh on the pit, so be sure to cut off as much as you can.

You can also find mango dried or frozen, or in the form of juice, jam, or powder. However, Byrd suggests keeping an eye out for added sugars and preservatives, which is especially high in dried mango and mango juice. "Added sugar is a concern because [it contains] additional calories, but no additional nutritional benefits," says Leininger. "This can contribute to an increased risk of excess weight, higher blood sugar, fatty liver, and high cholesterol."

Specifically, when buying mango juice, Leininger suggests looking for a product that says "100% juice" on the label. "This way, you can at least ensure you're getting some nutrients with the juice." Besides, "you're less likely to feel full on a glass of juice versus eating a piece of fruit," she adds.

Keep an eye out for the fiber content of packaged mango, too. "If you don't see at least 3 to 4 grams of fiber per serving, that product is most likely really refined and overly processed," shares Byrd. "By overprocessing mango, you lose a lot of nutritional value."

As for mango powder? (Yeah, it's a thing!) "The most practical use would be to add it to water [for] some flavor," Leininger says, but you can also add it to smoothies or juices. It also has a similar nutritional profile to an actual mango, but since it's highly processed, she still suggests eating the whole fruit for optimal benefits. Sensing a theme here?

Here are a couple of ideas for making mango recipes at home:

… In a salsa. Leininger suggests using diced mango to make a tropical salsa. Simply mix "red onion, cilantro, rice wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper, [then add to] fish or pork," she says. "The tanginess of the vinegar balances out the sweetness of the mango, which compliments the [meat]." It also makes for a killer chip dip.

… In salads. Freshly diced mango adds a delightful sweetness to salads. It pairs especially well with lime juice and seafood, like in this shrimp and mango salad.

… In breakfast tacos. For a sweet breakfast, make tropical berry tacos by layering yogurt, diced mangoes, berries, and shredded coconut onto small tortillas. Together, these ingredients can add some serious beach vibes to your morning routine.

… In smoothies. Fresh mango, along with pure mango juice, is incredible in smoothies. Pair it with other tropical fruits like pineapple and orange for a blissful mango smoothie.

… In overnight oats. "Overnight oats are great because you can prep them the night before and you've got breakfast ready to go in the morning," says Leininger. To make it with mango, combine equal parts old-fashioned oats and non-dairy milk, along with half as much yogurt. Store in an air-tight container, like a mason jar, and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, top with diced mangoes and maple syrup, then enjoy.

… In fried rice. Liven up your usual fried rice with diced mangoes. Leininger recommends pairing it with carrots, garlic, green onion, and soy sauce for a medley of amazing flavors.

… In fruit-infused water. Don't be so quick to toss that mango pit. Since it's covered in leftover mango flesh, you can add it to a jug of water and let it chill in the refrigerator overnight. Come morning, you'll have a delicious infused water.