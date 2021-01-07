Not only is it delicious, but it's also seriously filling, too. I've learned not to make the mistake of drinking it too close to dinnertime, because otherwise it ruins my appetite. And I can feel confident knowing I'm putting a high-quality formula in my body. FYI, when shopping for protein powder, your best bet is to look for whey protein isolate — not concentrate — as it contains the highest protein concentration (90 to 95 percent) and very little fat, according to Skolnik. This particular protein powder has a blend of both, but contains more isolate than concentrate, which makes it a solid choice. Per scoop, it also has only 1g of sugar, 25g protein, and over 5g of branched-chain amino acids (aka BCAAs, a group of three essential amino acids — building blocks of protein — that are super important for muscle growth and fitness performance). Meaning, it more than supplements my otherwise low-protein diet. (Related: Why You Might Want to Ignore the Recommended Daily Allowance for Protein)