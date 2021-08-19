Panera's New Fall Latte Tastes Like Its Popular Cinnamon Crunch Bagel

Even if you genuinely enjoy the taste of a pumpkin spice latte, walking around with one in hand is practically an open invitation for your friends and family to roast your "basic" beverage choice. Thanks to Panera Bread, however, you won't have to put up with the flack any longer. This week, the bakery-café announced that it will soon debut its Cinnamon Crunch Latte, a coffee drink that's far less controversial — yet just as tasty — as the OG fall coffee drink.

The Cinnamon Crunch Latte, which will be available beginning September 1, is much like a sippable version of Panera's highly popular Cinnamon Crunch Bagel. The drink is a concoction of freshly brewed espresso and foamed milk, capped off with whipped cream, cinnamon syrup, and a sprinkling of Cinnamon Crunch topping, according to a press release obtained by Mashed.

While the company didn't share additional deets on the latte's Cinnamon Crunch topping, it may consist primarily of cinnamon and sugar, which are the main ingredients of the bagel's topping. Regardless of the specifics, the new warm beverage is sure to give your taste buds some much-needed excitement. "It's time to upgrade your 'basic' tendencies and explore a new fall latte — because, let's face it, Cinnamon Crunch trumps Pumpkin," the company stated in the press release. (Related: Spicy Fall Teas That Are Way Better Than a PSL)

Naturally, the internet was pumped about the idea of a sweet, bagel-flavored (but also bread-free) drink. And the company wasn't afraid to shut down the skeptics on Twitter either.