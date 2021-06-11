The Best Publix Groceries to Order Online, According to Dietitians

Unless you're one of the few people who actually enjoys grocery shopping (guilty!), you likely do everything in your power to make the experience a bit less dreadful. You might hit up the store in the middle of the workday or late at night to avoid crowds, memorize the exact route needed to pick up all of your groceries in record time, or choose the self-checkout lane to bypass any chit-chat with the cashier.

But thanks to Publix's online ordering option, you can score groceries without having to follow that routine. The supermarket - which has locations across the Southeast - offers in-store and curbside pickup as well as delivery, so there's sure to be an option that works best for you. For the record, the in-store pickup method sells only pre-made sandwiches, seafood, meat, cheese, platters, and desserts, making it the ideal option if you're throwing a party. For all your other grocery needs, though, you'll want to order through the curbside pickup and delivery methods, which are powered by Instacart. The prices might be a tad higher than what you'd find in store, but if it means you don't have to brave the throng of people standing in front of the cheese counter, it's arguably well worth it.

So what foods should you add to your Publix online shopping cart? Look to these dietitian-approved grocery lists, which feature everything from cheesy snacks and nostalgic breakfast foods to pantry staples and sweet treats.

Publix Online Shopping List #1

The Dietitian: Mia Syn, M.S., R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charleston, South Carolina

Publix Crinkle-Cut Carrot Coins

There's nothing wrong with adding run-of-the-mill baby carrots to your Publix online shopping cart, but the chip-shaped version will give your snacking experience a bit more pizzazz without cutting into the nutritional content. The ready-to-eat carrots offer 3 grams of fiber - a nutrient that helps keep your number twos regular and supports bowel health - per serving and are rich in vitamin A, which helps maintain eye health. Just rip open the bag and dip the carrot coins in hummus for a snack that will hold you over until dinner, suggests Syn.

Fresh Cravings Organic, Restaurant-Style Salsa in Mild

To amp up the flavor of savory dishes without adding too many calories (if that's something you're keeping an eye on) or to just boost your veggie intake, Syn suggests grabbing this salsa from Publix's online ordering service. Unlike the jarred salsas you might find in the snack aisle, this variety is refrigerated and free of preservatives, so it tastes super fresh, she explains. "I add salsa to a slow cooker with chicken for a two-ingredient pulled chicken that I can add to salads, pastas, and grain bowls throughout the week for easy, flavorful lean protein," says Syn.

Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers

Even if you aren't a gluten-free eater, you'll want to add these ultra-crunchy crackers to your Publix online shopping list. The crackers use almond flour in place of wheat flour, as well as sunflower and flax seeds. Thanks to those innovative ingredients, the crackers provide plant-based protein (3 grams) and unsaturated fats (7.5 grams), which help the body absorb nutrients and are associated with a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease, in every serving, says Syn. Eat them with some cheese slices and fruit, or pair the crackers with avocado for a nutrient-dense vegan snack, suggests Syn. (Yes, everyone's favorite fruit is not just for toast.)

Green Giant Cauliflower Riced Veggies

Looking for stress-free ways to beef up your veggie consumption? Turn to riced cauliflower, says Syn. "I use it as a rice replacement in stir-fries, which lowers the calories and carbohydrates and increases the fiber, vitamins, and minerals," she explains. "Because it's mild tasting, I also add it to smoothies and oatmeal for volume and nutrients." Regardless of how you decide to use it, you'll score 45 percent of the daily value for vitamin C - a nutrient that helps protect the body from free radical damage (which may increase the risk of cancer) and supports the immune system - in a 3/4 cup serving.

King Oscar Mediterranean-Style Sardines in Olive Oil

Considering their stellar nutritional content, canned sardines are more than worthy of being a staple in your pantry - not just an item in your apocalypse kit. One can of the finger-sized fish - which are jazzed up with extra virgin olive oil, sliced black olives, red bell pepper, garlic, and herbs of Provence - provides 14 grams of protein and 12 grams of monounsaturated fat, the kind that can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol. "Sardines and mackerel are my go-to because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and one of the only natural sources of vitamin D, which is important for immune and bone health," explains Syn.

Uncle Matt's Organic, Pulp-Free Orange Juice

Juice often gets a bad rap for its high sugar content, but not all varieties are created equal. This pick on Syn's Publix online shopping list is free of added sugars, and the sweet, naturally occurring sugars come along with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C and folate, which, in pregnant women, helps protect the baby from developing neural tube defects, she explains. Plus, 100 percent orange juice boasts potassium and calcium - electrolytes that help balance the amount of water in your body and are lost through sweat, she adds. To get your fill of nutrients, pour yourself a glass or incorporate the liquid into smoothies, marinades, or homemade salad dressings, suggests Syn. (Related: The Health Benefits of Oranges Go Well Beyond Vitamin C)

One Degree Organics Sprouted Quinoa Cacao Granola

You can think of this chocolatey granola as the grown-up version of the Cocoa Puffs you ate as a child. "This sprouted granola is made with a short list of ingredients, including organic whole grain oats, brown rice, and quinoa, as well as organic date syrup," says Syn. "Sprouting helps make nutrients more bioavailable and easier to digest for many people." The Publix online shopping item also has just 6 grams of sugar per serving - less than many other granolas on the market, she explains. Sprinkle a handful on top of your smoothie bowls and yogurt parfaits for a nutrient-packed, sweet tooth-satisfying crunch, suggests Syn.

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

"These snacks are a dietitian-approved option for cheese lovers since they are made with only one ingredient: cheese baked into crisps," says Syn. "As a result, they are an excellent source of protein, with 13 grams per serving, and calcium, with one serving meeting 30 percent of your daily needs." Thanks to the crunchy texture, you can use the crisps in ways you couldn't with standard cheese, such as croutons on salad and soup, adds Syn.

Primal Kitchen Balsamic Vinaigrette and Marinade

Unlike many other condiments available in grocery stores, this vinaigrette on Syn's Publix online shopping list is free of added sugars and artificial ingredients and is low in saturated fat (the kind that can raise your LDL cholesterol), she says. And thanks to the avocado oil, this dressing also packs those better-for-you monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. "I use it as a marinade for chicken and salmon, [a drizzle for] roasted sweet potato wedges, and in salads," says Syn.

Publix Online Shopping List #2

The Dietitian: Clara Nosek, M.S., R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Modesto, California

Bear Naked V'nilla Almond Granola [Yes <<confirming it's supposed to be with the a]

If the mushy texture of oatmeal makes you squeamish, consider noshing on yogurt topped with this crunchy granola instead. This pick on Nosek's Publix online shopping list is made of whole grain oats, almonds, brown rice, and ground flax seeds, and it offers 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per 1/2 cup serving. (Related: The Paleo Granola Recipe You'll Want to Put On Everything)

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt

Available in vanilla, coconut creme, lemon tart, mixed berry, and strawberry flavors, this Greek yogurt is sure to satisfy any flavor your taste buds are craving. Plus, each serving packs a whopping 15 grams of protein, which will help you stay full long after you polish it off, says Nosek. "Yogurt, in general, is really versatile - it's great in baked goods, smoothies, and as a snack," she says. "My 3-year-old and I usually have a parfait a day. She's really into assembling her own parfait, so I'll set up a spread and we will enjoy an easy DIY snack."

Bananas

If you aren't already a banana stan, the fruit's health perks may make you become one; bananas are rich in fiber, electrolytes potassium and magnesium, and vitamin B6 (which plays a key role in metabolism), says Nosek. Aside from eating them straight up, Nosek prefers to add frozen bananas to smoothies to make them extra creamy. "When I forget I have bananas and they get a bit too ripe, I'll mash them up and fold them into waffle batter," she says. "They taste like bananas foster but waffles." (Banana lovers will definitely want to add banana milk to their fridge.)

Half and Half

To satisfy a craving for a creamy, caffeinated beverage, make sure to keep this pick on Nosek's Publix online shopping list in your fridge. "I have a caffé breve - two shots of espresso and steamed half and half - as part of my morning ritual," she says. Aside from your morning pick-me-up, you can also use half and half in place of heavy cream in soups, making the dish just as velvety but with less fat and fewer calories, she explains.

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

This drink on Nosek's Publix online shopping list is giving LaCroix a run for its money. The sparkling mineral water has a satisfying amount of fizz, works well in an Aperol Spritz, and might help relieve stomach aches, she explains. Plus, the drink contains 4 percent of the daily value for calcium, a nutrient that helps keep your bones strong.

Canned Beans

Canned beans, such as the black, pinto, and garbanzo varieties, are probably already a staple in the pantries of plant-based eaters, but even omnivores will want to stock up on this Publix online ordering item. Beans are loaded with protein, fiber, and key minerals (think: iron, zinc, folate) and can quickly be transformed into an easy dinner, such as chana masala or Spanish rice and beans, says Nosek. (Related: The Most Popular Types of Beans - and All Their Health Benefits)

Birds Eye California Style Frozen Vegetables

Not all frozen veggies are completely devoid of flavor. Noske's favorite mix features peas, broccoli, shelled edamame, whole grains, and lentils, all of which are coated in a light garlic sauce. "It's the perfect blend of vegetables for a stir fry, steamed side dish, or addition to soup," she says. Plus, the veggies are picked and frozen at peak ripeness, so they're still packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, she adds.

Publix Online Shopping List #3

The Dietitian: Carlie Saint-Laurent Beaucejour, M.S., R.D., L.D.N., a registered dietitian in Philadelphia

Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice

When Hannah Montana sang about getting "the best of both worlds," she easily could have been speaking about this Publix grocery item. The side dish contains a blend of quinoa, brown rice, and spices, and it offers 6 grams of protein in a 1 cup serving. Plus, it can go from pouch to plate after a quick 90-second spin in the microwave. "I have to admit, I was a bit skeptical of microwave rice, but it truly tastes fresh and fluffy, in my opinion," says Saint-Laurent Beaucejour.

Ground Turkey

Compared to ground beef, ground turkey has nearly 6 grams less fat and 57 fewer calories, but it still packs 22 grams of protein - the same as its counterpart - per four-ounce serving. Plus, the turkey is just as versatile as the beef alternative: "It can be used for so many dishes, from ziti, chili, tacos, and meatballs, to burgers, [so] I always like to keep a pack of ground turkey in the freezer," says Saint-Laurent Beaucejour. (Related: High-Protein Ground Turkey Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight)

Eggo Frozen Waffles

Yes, even the frozen waffles you wolfed down throughout high school have an R.D.'s stamp of approval. "This is one of my quick go-to breakfasts," says Saint-Laurent Beaucejour. "For added satisfaction, nutrition, and taste, I make a waffle sandwich - I add plain Greek yogurt, frozen mixed berries, and chia and pumpkin seeds, with a drizzle of maple syrup." Drooling yet?

KIND Bars, Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt

For a sweet treat that will satisfy your cravings and keep your stomach from growling, add this item to your Publix online shopping cart. The bars' main ingredients are almonds and peanuts, so you'll score 6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Thanks to those nuts and the chicory root fiber, you'll also get 7 grams of fiber in a bar.

Unsweetened Almond milk

Whether you're dairy-free, vegan, or simply looking to switch up your milk options, you'll want to add Saint-Laurent Beaucejour's go-to alt-milk to your Publix online shopping list. One cup of unsweetened almond milk provides 30 percent of the daily value for calcium. Pour it into your bowl of cereal, blend it with fruit for a dairy-free smoothie, or use it in your baked goods to get that bone-strengthening nutrient, suggests Saint-Laurent Beaucejour. (Wait, what's the difference between almond milk and oat milk?)

Amy's Kitchen Cheddar Cheese Burrito