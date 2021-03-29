These Protein-Rich Energy Bars Make Getting Up for Morning Workouts Even Easier

In the years since I graduated from college, I've decreased my dependence on caffeine, but I still rely on a cup in the morning to get me started. But when I recently learned of an energy bar that contains just as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, my curiosity was piqued. I wondered if a Quantum Energy Square (Buy It, $24 for 8, amazon.com) could be just the thing to start my day on the right foot. After all, it has way less sugar and way more protein than the chocolate bars I used to eat — so maybe this solution could give me the sustained energy I was looking for.