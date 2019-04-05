7 Reasons You're Not Losing Belly Fat

Our bodies require magnesium for more than 300 chemical reactions, including keeping heart rhythm steady and regulating blood sugar levels, but in addition to its health benefits, this nutrient may also aid in weight loss and losing belly fat. A study in the

Journal of Nutrition

found that higher magnesium intake was associated with lower levels of fasting glucose and insulin (markers related to fat and weight gain), and additional research from England found that a magnesium supplement may have some beneficial effects on reducing fluid retention during the menstrual cycle, meaning you'll feel less bloated. (Get the whole scoop: What Is Magnesium and Do You Need More of It?)

Use it to lose belly fat: Eat more magnesium-rich foods, such as leafy green vegetables, beans, and nuts. Or talk to your doctor about taking a supplement. The recommended amount of magnesium for women under 30 is 310mg, and 320mg for women 30 and over.