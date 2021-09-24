The Target Grocery Items Worth Adding to Your Cart, According to Dietitians

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every time you make a Target run for mundane items such as toothpaste and face wash, there's a good chance you walk out of the store with 15 totally useless yet amusing items (tiny pumpkins! Decorative dish towels with dogs on them!) — and none of those you actually needed.

So, if you end up leaving without any of the mid-day munchies and dinner ingredients you had on your mental shopping list, you might find yourself in a hangry situation later. The solution: Save these Target grocery lists on your phone — and maybe even set them as your lock screen, too. (Too much? Debatable.) Curated by registered dietitians, the Target grocery lists feature foods packed with nutrients that'll keep you full and feeling your best, and they're tasty enough that you'll want to regularly add them to your rotation. So whatever you do, don't walk out the door without these Target grocery items in your cart — your future, seriously hungry self will be glad you did. (Shopping at Whole Foods? Don't forget to stock up on these R.D.-approved groceries.)

Target Grocery List #1

The Dietitian: Mia Syn, M.S., R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charleston, South Carolina

Grillo's Pickles Italian Dill Chips

Surprise: Pickles aren't just for plopping on top of burgers or using as sandwich fixings. "Pickles are a great low-calorie snack to satisfy salty-crunchy cravings, with only 5 calories per serving," says Syn. "The Grillo's Pickles Italian Dill Chips [Buy It, $5, target.com] are made with just a handful of whole food ingredients and are refrigerated versus jarred so they taste super fresh." Syn suggests eating the Target grocery item straight up or even dunking the slices in guac or hummus. Don't knock it 'til you try it. (BTW, the leftover juice can also have a spot in your post-workout recovery routine.)

Applegate Naturals Sliced, Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

Chicken may be the go-to source of lean protein, but turkey is just as worthy of a spot on your plate. In just two slices of the turkey breast (Buy It, $5, target.com) — which is free of antibiotics and artificial flavors — you'll score 11 grams of muscle-building protein without any saturated fat, which raises low-density lipoprotein (aka LDL or "bad") cholesterol and may increase the risk of developing heart disease, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Add a few slices to your favorite wrap, or roll it up and pair it with some fruit for a simple yet super satisfying snack, suggests Syn.

Good & Gather Frozen Zucchini Spirals

There's nothing wrong with noshing on regular wheat-based pasta, but if you're looking to up your veggie consumption and dial back on carbs in small, delicious ways, these frozen zucchini spirals (Buy It, $3, target.com) will do the trick. "Zucchini is mild in taste, so it takes on the flavors you cook it with, making it a perfect base for your favorite pasta mix-ins," explains Syn. "I always have a bag frozen in my freezer to pair with ground turkey or beef and a jar of marinara." Better yet, create a homemade pesto with the fresh herbs you probably have wilting in your fridge and mix a spoonful with the zoodles for a light and flavorful dish.

That's It. Apple and Strawberry Nutrition Bars

This pick on Syn's Target grocery list contains just two ingredients: apples and strawberries. (Yes, really.) Thanks to all the fruit in a That's It Bar (Buy It, $6, target.com), you'll score 4 grams of fiber — which helps fill you up and keep your BMs regular — and nearly 13 percent of the adequate intake recommendation for potassium (a nutrient that helps muscles contract and offset sodium's blood pressure-raising effects). "They are a convenient way to reap the benefits of fruit without having to wash, peel, or slice," says Syn.

Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Immune Juice

A blend of orange juice, elderberry juice, and acerola (aka Barbados cherry) puree, Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Immune Juice (Buy It, $7, target.com) might just help keep a nasty cold at bay. The reason: "One serving meets 300 percent of your daily vitamin C needs, plus 50 percent of vitamin D and 25 percent of zinc — nutrients particularly important for immune health," says Syn. To get that nutrient boost, sip a glass at breakfast or blend it into your go-to smoothie, she suggests.

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

Whether you're following the keto diet or just consider yourself to be a cheese connoisseur, this Target grocery item deserves a permanent spot in your pantry. The cheese crisps (Buy It, $4, target.com) are made solely with Parmesan cheese, so one serving provides 13 grams of protein and 36 percent of the recommended dietary allowance for calcium, a mineral that helps keep your bones strong. "Besides snacking on them by the handful, they also make a nutrient-dense crunchy crouton swap for salads and soups," says Syn.

Barilla Gluten-Free Chickpea Rotini

Gluten-free eaters, this Target grocery item about to become your must-have pantry ingredient. The gluten-free pasta (Buy It, $3, target.com) is simply made with chickpea flour and, in one serving, provides 11 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and nearly 17 percent of the RDA for iron, a mineral used to make a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the tissues. "I use it in traditional pasta recipes when I am looking to bump up the staying power of the dish," says Syn. Sub it for wheat-based noodles in pasta salad, mac and cheese, or casseroles. There are no wrong answers.

Poppi Strawberry Lemon Prebiotic Soda

For a low-sugar alternative to traditional soda, try Poppi's fizzy drinks (Buy it, $2, target.com) This pick on Syn's Target grocery list is a blend of sparkling water, apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, cane sugar, and stevia, and it has just 4 grams of sugar and 15 calories. What's more, "this bubbly beverage with benefits contains prebiotics, a type of fiber that helps selectively nourish the good bacteria in the gut to support digestion and immunity," she says. If the strawberry lemon flavor doesn't tickle your fancy, consider sipping on the raspberry rose, orange, or watermelon flavors instead. (Related: The Best Healthy Sodas to Drink If You Hate Sparkling Water)

Endangered Species Oat Milk Dark Chocolate Bar

Everyone's favorite alt-milk has finally made its way into the candy aisle. This Endangered Species dark chocolate bar (Buy It, $3, target.com) is made with oat milk instead of cow's, giving it "the smooth creaminess of milk chocolate but without the dairy," says Syn. Since the Target grocery item has a high percentage of cocoa (55 percent, to be exact), it's also a rich source of antioxidants, which neutralize free radicals and prevent them from damaging cells, says Syn.

Target Grocery List #2

The Dietitian: Lauren Manaker, M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N., C.L.E.C., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charleston, South Carolina

Popcorners Sea Salt

Made from yellow corn, sunflower oil, and sea salt, Popcorners chips (Buy It, $3, target.com) are baked — not fried like other munchies on the market, says Manaker. As a result, this Target grocery item has 30 fewer calories and 4.5 fewer grams of fat per serving than the corn-based Tostitos Original Restaurant Chips (Buy It, $4, target.com). Nosh on them as is or top them with melted cheese, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream for a healthy take on nachos.

Wyman's Frozen Wild Blueberries

This Target grocery item is your best bet when it's well-past blueberry season. The frozen-when-fresh wild berries (Buy It, $11, target.com) offer 6 grams of fiber per cup, making them a nutritious addition to muffins, smoothies, granola, and more. "When the sweet tooth strikes, simply pouring some of these berries in a bowl and scooping them up with a spoon is an icy treat that is just as satisfying as it is good-for-you," says Manaker.

Eggland's Best Grade A Large Eggs

Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

Although oats themselves are gluten-free, not all oat products can be classified as such, as many may come in contact with gluten-containing grains during storage and transportation. This pick on Manaker's Target grocery list, however, is made in a dedicated gluten-free facility, so you can offer a scratch-made oatmeal cookie to someone with celiac disease without stressing. Even gluten-lovers will want to stock up on the whole grain, as a half-cup serving offers 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and 11 percent of the RDA for iron. "Bob's Red Mill Old Fashioned Rolled Oats [Buy It, $6, target.com] are a staple in my pantry and are used for classic oatmeal, as an ingredient in my meatloaf, and as a boost in my smoothies," says Manaker.

Wonderful Chili Roasted, No-Shells Pistachios

"When you just need something spicy, these pistachios do the trick," says Manaker. "[These] Wonderful Pistachios [Buy It, $7, target.com] are pre-shelled, so you don't even have to crack open your nut — making snack time totally simple." Plus, you'll score a whopping 7 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber in just a quarter-cup serving. Munch on a handful, and you can say goodbye to that mid-afternoon hangry attitude.

Fresh Bananas

For a budget-friendly, pre-packaged snack that quells your afternoon stomach growls, add a bunch of bananas (Buy It, $1, target.com) to your Target grocery list. The yellow fruit offers fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6 — a nutrient that helps make antibodies and break down protein, says Manaker. Eat 'em straight up, slathered in protein-packed almond butter, sliced and placed atop a bowl of oatmeal, or dipped in melted chocolate for a sweet treat.

Dr. Praeger's Frozen, Gluten-Free Spinach Littles

This pick on Manaker's Target grocery list will help you embrace your inner-child — and up your veggie consumption. The star- and dinosaur-shaped nuggets (Buy It, $5, target.com) are made primarily with spinach, potatoes, onion, and seasonings and boast 3 grams of protein per serving. "I am more than happy to offer these to my family on busy weeknights," she says.

Kettle & Fire Organic Chicken Bone Broth

Perfect for concocting heart-warming soups and stews, this chicken bone broth (Buy It, $7, target.com) offers a punch of collagen, a protein naturally found in your body that helps keep your plump and smooth and helps keep joints strong, says Manaker. "Swapping out traditional chicken broth with bone broth gives dishes a protein boost [10 grams per cup], along with a rich and satisfying flavor," she explains. "…When I am fighting a cold, I even sip on it in a mug all on its own."

Target Grocery List #3

The Dietitian: Wintana Kiros, R.D.N., L.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Owings Mills, Maryland, and the founder of Reset Lifestyle

Kodiak Cakes Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal Packets

No time to simmer some old fashioned oats on the stovetop? No problem. These Kodiak Cakes oatmeal packets (Buy it, $5, target.com) will give you a satisfying breakfast, offering 12 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per packet, in less than a minute; just pour the ingredients into a bowl with 1/3 cup of water and microwave for 30 to 45 seconds. While the maple syrup- and brown sugar-infused oatmeal is delicious enough to eat as is, Kiros recommends topping it with chia seeds and sliced fruit for an extra hit of fiber.

Everything Legendary Plant-Based Burgers

These plant-based burgers (Buy It, $7, target.com) prove that soy doesn't have to be involved to create a realistic AF patty. The burgers, which even won over Mark Cuban (and his wallet) on Shark Tank earlier this year, are made of a blend of pea protein, coconut oil, hemp protein, and seasonings and pack a whopping 21 grams of protein per patty. Bake the patties, cook them on the stovetop, or get them nice and crispy on the grill before topping them with your favorite fixings. (Related: These Protein Mixes Transform Any Veggie Into a Complete Meal)

Favorite Day Bakery Multigrain Flatbread

Sure, pita bread is delicious and all, but if you want to up your protein and fiber consumption at lunchtime, opt for this Target grocery item instead. The multigrain flatbreads (Buy It, $3, target.com) offer 7 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber, plus nearly 8 percent of the RDA for iron, per serving. To score those nutrients, Kiros recommends dipping them in hummus or using them as a wrap for the Everything Legendary Plant-Based Burgers.

Terra Chips Original

These aren't the bland, styrofoam-like veggie chips your mom packed in your lunch as a kid. Terra Chips (Buy It, $3, target.com) have the same satisfying crunch legit potato chips but pack 3 grams of fiber per serving, thanks to the use of yuca, sweet potatoes, taro, parsnip, and batata (a type of sweet potato grown in the Caribbean). Dunk the Target grocery item in your favorite sip or nosh on them as a side to a hearty sandwich, suggests Kiros.

Kodiak Cakes Protein Packed Buttermilk Flapjack & Waffle Mix

While other pancake mixes make your stomach start growling 30 minutes after you finish eating, this one from Kodiak (Buy It, $5, target.com) is designed to keep you fueled for hours to come. One serving of the mix, which makes about three 4-inch flapjacks, provides you with 14 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, helping to keep you feeling fuller for longer, says Kiros. Top it with a swirl of peanut butter for an extra dose of protein and unsaturated fat — which, when eaten in place of saturated fat, is associated with reduced blood levels of LDL cholesterol — or maple syrup, honey, or chunks of fresh fruit to amp up the sweetness, she suggests. (If you can't make it to the store, whip up your own batch of protein pancake mix with this copycat recipe.)

SmartSweets Sweet Fish

This pick on Kiros' Target grocery list is the key to satisfying your candy cravings without experiencing a sugar rush afterward. The Sweet Fish (Buy It, $3, target.com) provide a whopping 13 grams of fiber and just 3 grams of sugar per bag, thanks to the use of soluble corn fiber and allulose (a naturally occurring sweetener that doesn't spike blood sugar), respectively. And trust, reviewers say they have the same chewy texture as the OG Swedish Fish.

Good & Gather Alaska Keta Salmon Skinless, Frozen Fillets

Individually wrapped and perfectly portioned, this Target grocery item is the perfect protein for the nights you need a quick and hearty meal. One piece of this Keta Salmon (Buy It, $16, target.com) provides 29 grams of protein and 1,150 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids, which help support brain and eye health. Since the fish has a mild flavor, it pairs well with most whole grains and veggies to create a complete, nutritious meal, says Kiros.

Banza Chickpea Rice

While regular rice can surely have a spot in your pantry, you might want to consider stocking up on this chickpea version as well. The Banza rice (Buy It, $3, target.com) offers 11 grams of protein per quarter-cup and 5 grams of fiber — three times more protein and double the amount of fiber as brown rice. Plus, the pulse-based rice can be used in all the same ways as the OG: make it your burrito bowl base, transform it into fried rice, or use it in your go-to risotto recipe. (PSA: Banza also makes frozen chickpea-crust pizzas.)

Good & Gather Steam-in-Bag Green Beans