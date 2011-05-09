Yes, really—chocolate is an appetite suppressant. Just try slowly savoring a piece or two of dark chocolate (not milk chocolate) with at least 70 percent cocoa the next time you crave it. A little dark chocolate helps to lower your cravings because the bitter taste signals the body to decrease your appetite. Not to mention that the stearic acid in dark chocolate helps slow digestion to help you feel fuller longer. If dark chocolate is too bitter for you, try having a piece with a cup of black coffee—it'll bring out the sweetness!