Vegan Ice Cream Brands Worth Giving Up Dairy For
Whether your body can't tolerate milk products or you just prefer creamy coconut milk (raises hand!), these vegan ice cream brands have products to satisfy your cravings.
Vegan Ice Cream Brands
If you're vegan or dairy intolerant, you likely had to give up ice cream (tragic!) unless you put in the effort to make banana nice cream or avocado ice cream or go to a specialty store for a scoop. Now, companies have finally gotten on board the dairy-free ice cream train with tons of options you can find in local grocery stores. And luckily, vegan ice cream can still be creamy and delicious with the use of coconut, almond, or oat milk. Just don't make the mistake of thinking dairy-free = healthy — sugar is vegan, after all.
Want to sink your spoon into some scoops? These vegan ice cream brands are great for a treat with no milk, eggs, or honey.
Talenti
Talenti sorbettos are all made without milk, and five of their flavors are totally vegan. Fruit lovers will like Raspberry, Strawberry Hibiscus, or Mango, whereas sweet tooths will go for Chocolate or Peanut Butter Fudge. You can sign us up for all.
Häagen-Dazs
Bars, scoops, and sorbets — who knew decadent ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs would have so many vegan options, right? Yep, you can buy your favorite frozen desserts without dairy-based ingredients. With three kinds of sorbet, four pints, and three bars, there's a flavor of vegan ice cream for everyone.
Ben & Jerry's
The famous Ben & Jerry's flavors — including Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chunky Monkey, and Peanut Butter Half Baked — that you know and love... and have eaten entire pints of in one sitting are also available in dairy-free varieties. Almond milk is used in these frozen desserts, and they are 100 percent certified vegan. Just watch the scoop size: a 1/2-cup serving is between 200 and 320 calories. So you won't save any calories by going vegan, if that's what you're after.
So Delicious
So Delicious, a pioneer in the vegan ice cream brand category, just launched a new range of dairy-free ice cream made creamy with oat milk. The pints come in unique flavors like Salted Caramel Cluster Cashewmilk, Peanut Butter Raspberry, Oatmeal Cookie, and Caramel Apple Crumble. For an even wider variety of flavors, they also make frozen desserts with cashew, almond, coconut, or soy milk.
Snow Monkey
Snow Monkey, a vegan, allergen-friendly ice cream brand headed by Asian-American founder Rachel Geicke, was created with an active lifestyle in mind — each pint packs in nearly 20 grams of protein! Find unique, plant-based flavors including Açai Berry and Matcha Green Tea and traditional options like Chocolate and Strawberry. (Related: These Asian-Owned Wellness Brands Deserve Your Support — and Are Just Really Cool)
Oatly
Oatly makes their vegan ice cream from — what else — oats. The ice cream is available in six flavors, all vegan and all delicious. You might be partial to the slightly over-the-top Salty Caramel and Hazelnut (it has caramel sauce and candied hazelnuts, enough said). (Related: What Is Oat Milk and Is It Healthy?)
Luna & Larry's Coconut Bliss
All Coconut Bliss ice cream offerings — including tasty options such as Mint Galactica, Cherry Amaretto, and Cookie Dough — are certified vegan, thanks to a coconut milk base. The brand also offers chocolate-covered ice cream bars and ice cream cookie sandwiches.
Halo Top
Protein-packed Halo Top is sold in a seven non-dairy, vegan varieties. Made with coconut milk and offering 12 to 20 grams of protein per pint, dig in (guilt-free!) to new flavors like Candy Bar and cult-favorites like Birthday Cake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Also, if your supermarket doesn't stock the dairy-free pints, print and fill out the request form on their website to bring it to your local store — yes, really.
Tofutti
Ice cream is already a nostalgic dessert, but Tofutti ice cream sandwiches take those fun, retro vibes to a whole other level. Made from soy, these vegan ice cream desserts are a fresh, vegan spin on a childhood classic — and contain just 130 calories per pop.
Magnum
You have to make a lot of adjustments when you first go vegan. Exhibit A: You can't just grab a pastry on the way into the office and call it breakfast. But dessert is taken care of thanks to the sinfully delicious Magnum ice cream bar that is available in a vegan ice cream version that uses pea protein instead of milk. You can feel good about how this vegan ice cream brand makes their dairy-free pops, too — Magnum works with the Rain Forest Alliance to make sure all the cocoa beans are responsibly and sustainably sourced.
Enlightened
Enlightened ice cream is low-calorie, sugar-free, dairy-free, completely vegan, and still somehow totally tasty. There are seven different flavors added to its base made with almond milk, tapioca syrup, and bean protein.