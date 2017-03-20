"My favorite pre-workout snack is toasted Thin-Sliced Dave's Killer Bread topped with natural peanut butter, apple slices, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey," says Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D., owner of

Nutrition à la Natalie

. "The thin-sliced bread has only 60 calories and contains 3 grams of protein and 12 whole grains to power you through an intense workout but not leave you feeling weighed down." This loaded toast is the perfect combination of carbs, protein, and fat for long-lasting energy.

Best for: Pre-workout