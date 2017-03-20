Genius Pre-Workout and Post-Workout Vegetarian Snacks
Banana with Almond Butter and Dried Fruit
For a quick pre-workout snack, try a banana cut in half lengthwise and top it with almond butter and dried fruit with a sprinkled of granola, says Michelle Loy, M.P.H., M.S., R.D.N., C.S.S.D., owner of Go Wellness. "It gives you just enough carbohydrates for energy while being light on protein, fat, and fiber for easier digestion," she says.
Best for: Pre-workout
Overnight Oats with Fruit and Nuts
The night before your workout, soak 1/3 cup oats in 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk, add a handful of blueberries, 2 tablespoons walnuts, and half a banana. "The overnight oats make an excellent pre-workout snack because they're high in carbohydrates, which help keep you full and energized throughout a hard workout or long run," says Angie Asche, M.S., R.D., owner of Eleat Sports Nutrition.
Best for: Pre-workout
Sabra Single-Serve Hummus and Whole-Wheat Pita
This 2-ounce snack pack from Sabra is easily portable and makes a great recovery snack when paired with a whole-wheat pita. Each container of hummus delivers 4 grams of protein as well as 3 grams of fiber. The protein helps muscles recover, and the fiber satisfies a growling stomach post-workout. (Try making your own hummus with these 13 different flavor combinations.)
Best for: Post-workout
DIY Trail Mix
Mix together pretzels, dried fruit, roasted chickpeas, nuts, and seeds. "This snack is great since it can be customized based on preferences," says Linzy Ziegelbaum, M.S., R.D., owner of LNZ Nutrition. The pretzels and dried fruit are good sources of carbohydrates, which help fuel whatever workout you have planned that day. "The nuts, chickpeas, and seeds provide just enough protein to keep you full through your workout, and the protein supports muscle growth during recovery," she says. (Healthy homemade trail mix is the perfect snack to have around the house for whenever hunger strikes.)
Best for: Pre-workout
Popcorn and Mandarin Orange
"Salt added to most popcorns replenishes sodium lost through excessive sweating, while the easy-to-peel mandarins provide potassium, an important electrolyte," says Jessica Spiro, R.D., of Jessica Spiro Nutrition. (Find out the best pre- and post-workout snack for every workout.)
Best for: Post-workout
Muuna Peach Cottage Cheese
Following a workout, a snack that provides a good dose of protein and carbs is ideal. The carbohydrates help replenish your body's stores of glycogen (the storage form of glucose), and the protein helps your muscles recover and grow. A single-serve 5.3-ounce container of Muuna Peach Cottage Cheese is a great on-the-go pick—and is free of any artificial colors or sweeteners. It's super creamy and offers 15 grams of protein and 12 grams of carbs. Pair it with a cup of pineapple chunks for additional carbohydrates. (Discover even more simple, on-the-go post-workout eats.)
Best for: Post-workout
Toast with Peanut Butter and Apple
"My favorite pre-workout snack is toasted Thin-Sliced Dave's Killer Bread topped with natural peanut butter, apple slices, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey," says Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D., owner of
. "The thin-sliced bread has only 60 calories and contains 3 grams of protein and 12 whole grains to power you through an intense workout but not leave you feeling weighed down." This loaded toast is the perfect combination of carbs, protein, and fat for long-lasting energy.
Best for: Pre-workout
PB&J Sweet Potato
It might sound crazy, but this vegetarian snack is totally delicious. Steam or bake a sweet potato, slice it down the middle and swipe some peanut butter and jelly on the sides. You can eat it just like that with a spoon, says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., owner of Jessica Cording Nutrition. "It's a great combo of protein and complex carbs and makes an absolutely delicious post-workout recovery snack or mini-meal."
Best for: Post-workout