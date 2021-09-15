Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At first glance, tiger nuts might look like wrinkly brown garbanzo beans. But don't let first impressions fool you, because they're neither beans nor nuts. They are, however, a high-fiber vegan snack that's currently trending in the health food scene. Curious? Ahead, learn about tiger nuts, plus what to know if you're interested in trying them.

What Are Tiger Nuts, Anyway?

Despite their name, tiger nuts aren't actually nuts. Rather, they're tiny root vegetables or tubers (like potatoes and yams) that thrive in tropical and Mediterranean regions of the world, according to a 2020 research article published in The Scientific World Journal. That said, the marble-sized veggies — which, BTW, are also known by various other names, including chufa (in Spanish), yellow nutsedge, and earth almonds — are grown around the globe.

Oh, and here's the kicker: Although tiger nuts aren't nuts, they do boast a sweet, nutty flavor that's reminiscent of almonds or pecans, shares Jenna Appel, M.S., R.D., L.D.N., registered dietitian and founder of Appel Nutrition Inc. The tubers also pack a nutritional punch, offering ample amounts of potassium, calcium, iron, vitamin E, and magnesium, according to a 2015 article published in the Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry. Research shows that tiger nuts are also rich in unsaturated (aka "good") fats, which have been found to lower blood cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Now, I know what you're thinking: That's great and all but how much fiber, protein, [insert nutrient here] can there really be in such a small package? Apparently, quite a bit. Ahead, a 1-ounce serving of Organic Gemini's raw, sliced tiger nuts (Buy It, $9, amazon.com):

150 calories

2 grams protein

7 grams fat

19 grams carbohydrate

10 grams fiber

6 grams sugar

So, Why Are Tiger Nuts So Popular These Days?

While tiger nuts might've only recently popped onto your radar, the root veggies are not exactly new — far from it, actually. In fact, tiger nuts were apparently such a beloved ingredient that they were entombed and discovered with buried Egyptians from the fourth millennium B.C. to the fifth century A.D., according to research published in Economic Biology. Translation: These tubers have been a fan favorite for a while.

They're also considered staple ingredients in various cuisines, including Mexican and West African food, says Feller. In Spain, tiger nuts have been used for hundreds of years (since the 13th century, according to NPR) to make a cold, creamy beverage known as horchata de chufa (aka tiger nut milk) that's often enjoyed in the summer.

Recently, "tiger nuts have gained attention because of their excellent nutrient profile," says Feller. Their high fiber content is particularly attractive, as it's particularly beneficial for gut health — an area of wellness that people have been placing more focus on, says Appel. ICYMI above, tiger nuts contain fiber that the body can't digest. So, it "travels to [the] lower digestive tract, where it essentially becomes a food source to help healthy bacteria grow," says Appel. Plus, "consumers are looking for more natural, whole food options for snacks, rather than [processed] foods," adds Appel. And guess what? Tiger nuts fit the bill — plus, they're also naturally vegan and gluten-free too, she says.

And need not forget about the fact that tiger nuts can somewhat easily be transformed into a frothy, milky beverage, which you can snag in small cartons online (Buy It, $14, amazon.com) or whip it up yourself by soaking tiger nuts for 24 hours, blending them with water and sweeteners and flavorings (e.g. cinnamon), then straining the mixture through a sieve, according to Spanish food blog, Spain on a Fork. The result? A dairy-free drink that's allowed the tuber to join the ranks of plant-based milk alternatives, which are already trending in the food space, says Appel. What's more, since they're not actually nuts, tiger nut milk or horchata de chufa is ideal for those plant-based people with nut allergies, notes Feller. (Sound up your alley? Then you also might want to try oat milk or banana milk.)

How to Choose and Eat Tiger Nuts

Tiger nuts are typically sold in packaged dried form, which you can buy from supermarkets, specialty health food stores, or online retailers, e.g. Anthony's Organic Peeled Tiger Nuts (Buy It, $11, amazon.com), says Appel. "When buying packaged tiger nuts, look for products that only contain tiger nuts or tiger nuts with minimal other ingredients," such as sugar, salts, and fats, suggest Feller. Dried versions are very hard right out of the bag, so you'll want to soak 'em in hot water for an hour(ish) until they're chewy and meaty before eating. From there, you can enjoy the snack like you would actual nuts: on their own, in trail mix, or on top of oatmeal, says Appel.

Anthony's_Organic_Peeled_Tiger_Nuts Anthony's Organic Peeled Tiger Nuts $11.49 shop it Amazon

As for fresh tiger nuts? You might be able to find them at local health food stores or farmer's markets, says Appel. In this case, choose those that are brown and free of dark spots, as this might mean they've gone bad, she explains. From there, go ahead and enjoy just as you would with packaged versions.

Tiger nuts "can also be found as flour, spreads, and oils," notes Feller, who adds that tiger nut flour (Buy It, $14, amazon.com) can be a great gluten-free baking substitute — just make sure it "was made in a facility that doesn't process wheat and contains the certified gluten-free label," she says. But the high fiber content of tiger nut flour might make it difficult to sub for all-purpose flour at a 1:1 ratio, says Appel. So, it's likely best to follow a recipe designed for the ingredient such as these tiger nut flour chocolate chip cookies by The Toasted Pine Nut to ensure the other components are used in the correct proportions. (Related: 8 New Types of Flour — and How to Bake with Them)