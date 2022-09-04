I Tried Adding This Superfood Powder Into My Morning Routine, and I've Seriously Never Felt Better

But when everything started going south during the pandemic, I really began to reevaluate my diet and place more emphasis on my health. Sure, I was getting a decent dose of greens and protein, but I knew there was more I could do. That's when I was introduced to Your Super's Superfood powders , specifically, the Super Green blend that offered an easy way to increase my intake of nutritious greens. I was intrigued.

It wasn't until the pandemic that I really started to focus on my health. Don't get me wrong: My family always followed a very European lifestyle, especially when it came to food and home-cooked meals; I'm originally from Germany, and the culture there is all about quality cooking with the freshest ingredients, every day. So I grew up eating healthy, and I was often that odd kid out that loved salads and broccoli for school lunches — but honestly, I am so thankful my parents instilled such habits at an early age.

Your Super Superfood Review

While I love to cook, I'm also a fan of easy-to-use pantry staples that offer an instant dose of, well, nutrition. So instead of making my usual blueberry, banana, and dragon fruit smoothie, I turned it into a nutrient-packed smoothie, with all of these fruits and the Super Green powder. And let me tell you, ever since I started to add a scoop of said power into my morning routine, I've felt better than ever. My skin is glowing! I'm not hungry in between meals! And I have more energy — not to mention, I feel healthier overall.

The powder is so easy to use, and it can be incorporated into your routine in a plethora of ways. I prefer to start my day with a healthy kick of something-something, which is why I prefer mixing one teaspoon of the Super Green powder into my smoothies. And while I'm not that picky about taste, this one does have a slightly more potent "green" flavor (thanks to ingredients like spirulina and chlorella), so I prefer adding it to my berry smoothie versus combining it with just water.

The standout ingredients in the 6-ingredient, USDA-certified organic powder (that's made without artificial sweeteners, fillers, or gums) is the aforementioned spirulina, a superfood packed with B vitamins, potassium, and calcium, as well as iron, vitamin E, and magnesium. Spirulina also contains a nice dose of protein if you're looking for an easy way to get some more nutrients. Chlorella is another well-known protein included in the blends; it's rich in iron, fiber, B vitamins, complex carbohydrates, polyunsaturated fats, and antioxidants like lutein and vitamin C.

TL;DR: The Super Green powder packs a serious punch of nutrition in a way that's easy and affordable to consume — one 30-serving can is $30. And a teaspoon a day has truly kept my body and skin feeling (and looking) its best.