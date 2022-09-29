Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022

These Meal Delivery Services Make Gluten-Free Eating Easy

Green Chef offers the best gluten-free options for meal delivery, according to real people who actually tested the service.

By
Shape Editors
Shape Editors

The Shape staff is made of up seasoned writers, editors, journalists, and artists who are experts in our field. Some of us even hold fitness or health certifications that allow us to add even more knowledge to the stories you read and the advice you're given. Whether we're digging into the latest workout trend to test its validity, speaking to dermatologists about a specific skin concern, or delivering tips about how to strengthen your mental wellbeing, we aim to do that with authority, trust, and approachability.

Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Vegan Gluten-Free Creamy Spinach Pasta
Photo: luchezar / Getty Images

What was once considered a medically-necessary diet, gluten-free eating has become increasingly popular over the past decade, with an increasing number of people deciding to either limit their gluten intake or eliminate it from their diet entirely. Of course, if you suffer from celiac disease you will see clear benefits to eliminating gluten from your diet. However, if you have a milder sensitivity, you may find that avoiding gluten can eliminate symptoms such as digestive discomfort or even headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Fortunately, the meal kit delivery industry is here to simplify things with a range of options, from prepared meals to cook-it-yourself kits. A team of registered dietitians, chefs, and food industry pros were tasked with trying out the top services to give you the best gluten-free options in the industry. As always, before embarking on a gluten-free diet, consult with your health-care provider.

Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Green Chef

Green Chef
Green Chef
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

The majority of Green Chef's sizable weekly menu is dedicated to gluten-free meal kits, packed with plants, and inspired by global flavor profiles.

Pros

  • Certified organic sourcing
  • Fun, diverse menu
  • Plant-forward meals

Cons

  • High volume of packaging
  • No add-ons

    • Green Chef was founded with a mission to serve healthy, sustainable food, which it brings to life through its organically sourced, veggie-filled, and all-around yummy meal kits. In addition, its weekly menu leans on dishes that are naturally gluten-free as well as some comfort favorite meals made with gluten-free substitute ingredients. Meal kits can be ordered for two, four, or six servings and are delivered fresh throughout the continental U.S.

    Pricing and Plans

    Two-person menu:

    • 3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving
    • 4 meals per week: $12.99 per serving

    Four-person menu:

    • 2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving
    • 3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving
    • 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

    Six-person menu:

    • 3 or 4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    • Harissa-spiced shrimp
    • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
    • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
    • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best Value: Freshly

Freshly logo
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Testers loved the vibrant and diverse menu of no-fuss, hearty, and flavorful meals.

Pros

  • Quick and convenient
  • Moderately priced
  • Large and varied menu

Cons

  • No customization
  • Mostly static menu selections

    • If you're looking to get your gluten-free money's worth, Freshly is a great option to check out. Coming in on the lower end of the price range for prepared meals, Freshly also serves an almost exclusively gluten-free menu. Meals from Freshly lean into filling comfort foods with a healthy twist, and come together with just a few minutes in the microwave.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $50 ($12.50 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping
    • 5 meals per week: $62 ($12.40 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping
    • 6 meals per week: $68 ($11.33 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping
    • 7 meals per week: $75 ($10.71 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping
    • 8 meals per week: $83 ($10.37 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping
    • 9 meals per week: $92 ($10.22 per meal) plus $10.99 shipping
    • 10 meals per week: $100 ($10 per meal) plus $10.99 shipping
    • 11 meals per week: $108 ($9.81 per meal) plus $11.99 shipping
    • 12 meals per week: $115 ($9.58 per meal) plus $11.99 shipping

      • Breakfast items are individually priced at about $8; they do not impact shipping costs but do count towards your 12-meal maximum.

      Meals We Tried

      • Asian style chicken and noodles
      • Steak peppercorn
      • Thai green curry
      • Pork chile colorado

Best for Nutrition Consultation: ModifyHealth

Modify Health
Modify Health
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.95 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

ModifyHealth really made testers feel supported in managing a gluten-free diet.

Pros

  • Dietitian support
  • Gluten-free facility
  • High quality meals

Cons

  • Reheating may take longer than indicated

    • Selecting a plan with ModifyHealth is simple, with either low-FODMAP or Mediterranean-style diet program options. Dietitian support sessions can be built in with your plan, and both choices allow you to select your own meals from the menu. Everything arrives fully prepared, frozen, and ready to reheat.

    Pricing and Plans

    Low-FODMAP Program

    • Weekly supply of 14 entrées: $180 per week
    • À la carte: $9.95 per breakfast
    • À la carte: $12.95 per entrée

    Mediterranean Program

    • Weekly supply of 10 entrées: $129.50 per week
    • À la carte: $12.95 per meal

    Meals We Tried

    • Greek chicken and rice
    • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
    • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
    • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
    • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper
    • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best for Foodies: CookUnity

Cook Unity
Cook Unity
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.39 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 39 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

CookUnity feels like ordering from your favorite takeout spot, but with the convenience of a gluten-free menu filter and dietitian support on request.

Pros

  • Fresh and delicious options
  • Quick and easy
  • Chef-driven menus

Cons

  • No customization
  • Portions can vary

    • CookUnity's core values are all about providing delicious meals from regional, chef-collective kitchens. The diverse menu is a delight to browse, with meals crafted by talented culinarians, and tons of gluten-free choices. Meals always arrive fresh, and while reheating instructions vary, you have a high-quality meal that's usually ready in minutes.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving plus $9.99 shipping
    • 6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving plus $9.99 shipping
    • 8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving plus $9.99 shipping
    • 12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving plus $9.99 shipping
    • 16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving plus $9.99 shipping

    Meals We Tried

    • Coconut lime hanger steak
    • Carnitas street tacos
    • Butternut squash ravioli
    • Chili roasted shrimp

Best for Keto: Trifecta

Trifecta
Trifecta
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $14.80 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Trifecta takes all the guesswork out of mealtimes with tasty, pre-selected, ready-to-eat meals.

Pros

  • Reasonable portions
  • Programs and à la carte orders
  • Satisfying flavors

Cons

  • No ability to select meals on plans

    • Trifecta's focus is on providing heat-and-eat options that make following the diet of your choosing easy. Meals are gluten-free, with plenty of other dietary restrictions to choose from, and all arrive fresh and ready. Combining organic ingredients, sustainably sourced proteins, and flavorful preparations, Trifecta's meals are designed to satisfy and support your nutritional needs.

    Pricing and Plans

    Pricing varies by plan, and meals can also be purchased more à la carte-style as part of Trifecta's "meal prep" service. Shipping is a $9.99 flat rate per delivery.

    À la carte pricing:

    • 7 entrées à la carte: $110.99
    • 10 entrées à la carte: $147.99
    • 14 entrées à la carte: $219.99

    Sample weekly plan pricing:

    • 5-day plan (includes breakfast and lunch): $154.99
    • 5-day plan (includes lunch and dinner):$157.99
    • 5-day plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $229.99
    • 7-day plan (includes breakfast and lunch):$214.99
    • 7-day plan (includes lunch and dinner): $219.99
    • 7-day plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $310.99

    Meals We Tried

    • Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato
    • Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage
    • Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables
    • Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables
    • Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables
    • Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato
    • Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Variety: Hungryroot

Hungry Root logo
Hungry Root
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.49 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Testers really enjoyed Hungryroot's take on meal delivery, combining convenience and comfort with meals you create yourself in 20 minutes or less.

Pros

  • Affordably priced
  • Meal kit and grocery combination
  • Large selection or recipes

Cons

  • Ordering system can be confusing
  • Meals are more basic

    • Hungryroot has a huge database of recipes, and while not all are gluten-free, simply select this plan option and you'll still be met with hundreds of choices. One of the ways Hungryroot can offer this volume is because its simple and quick recipes are pulled together using its own grocery items. Customers can order based on how many recipes they want each week, but this value can also be translated into credits usable for the groceries of your choice. Ingredients arrive fresh and semi-prepared in most cases, and meals involve fewer than five steps.

    Pricing and Plans

    • Two servings with 8 recipes: $8.49 per serving
    • Two servings with 7 recipes: $8.49 per serving
    • Two servings with 6 recipes: $8.99 per serving
    • Two servings with 5 recipes: $9.49 per serving
    • Two servings with 4 recipes: $9.99 per serving
    • Two servings with 3 recipes: $9.99 per serving
    • Four servings with 4 recipes: $8.49 per serving
    • Four servings with 3 recipes: $8.49 per serving
    • Four servings with 2 recipes: $8.99 per serving

    Meals We Tried

    • Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni
    • Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels sprouts
    • Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos
    • Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

Best Heat and Eat: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen logo
Snap Kitchen
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.34 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 44 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Snap Kitchen supports its customers with easy, no-think meals to meet the needs of multiple diets and are always gluten-free.

Pros

  • Always gluten-free
  • Easy to search filters
  • Reheat in minutes

Cons

  • Limited plan size options
  • No meatless choices

    • Primarily serving up diet-based, fully-prepared savory entrées, Snap Kitchen also has some selections for breakfast as well as a few simple proteins. Meat eaters will be pleased with the variety on offer, and meals typically have gluten-free grains and other starches in the mix as well. Packaged efficiently and with clear and easy reheating instructions, Snap Kitchen meals are merely minutes from fridge to table.

    Pricing and Plans

    • 6 meals per week: $13.84 per meal
    • 12 meals per week: $11.34 per meal

    Meals We Tried

    • Baked ziti with Italian beef sausage
    • Stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce
    • Chicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauce
    • Herb butter steak with bacon roasted brussels sprouts
    • Shawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini sauce
    • Peach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower

Best Plant-Based: Epicured

Epicured logo
Epicured
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.16 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Epicured gives a delicious (and fully gluten-free) take on plant-based options.

Pros

  • Meals are all gluten-free and low-FODMAP
  • Large menu of choices
  • Discounts with bundled purchases

Cons

  • Higher cost

    • Epicured combines the flavors and food of restaurant-style dining with the clinical eye of a dietitian to create gluten-free and low-FODMAP meals. You can order from a selection of entrées, sides, breakfasts, smoothies, and more, with an abundance of plant-based options and customizations. Everything arrives fresh and fully prepared.

    Pricing and Plans

    • Thai green curry with tofu: $14.15
    • Harvest salad: $15.45
    • Pesto spaghetti squash salad: $13.39
    • Vegan chili: $11.35
    • Dragon fruit smoothie: $6.41
    • Lemon coconut energy bites: $5.99

      • A sampling of Epicured's bundles:

      • Freezer Filler Bundle (14 items): $121.40
      • Plant-Based Vegan Bundle (14 items): $115.29
      • Vegetarian Bundle (15 items): $74.97
      • Chef's Favorites Bundle (10 items): $110.21
      • Favorites Bundle (11 items): $94.12

      Meals We Tried

      • Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)
      • Pad Thai with chicken
      • Sesame crusted grilled salmon
      • Pulled BBQ chicken

Final Verdict

The combination of robust flavor, lots of choices, and plant-filled gluten-free eating makes Green Chef a cut above the rest. Testers love that this service allows folks on a fully gluten-free diet to get the convenience factor of a meal kit delivery service without sacrificing variety or flavor.

Compare the Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Green Chef		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Value
Freshly		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Nutrition Consult
ModifyHealth		 $9.95 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes
Best for Foodies
CookUnity		 $10.39 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No
Best Keto
Trifecta		 $14.80 per serving 50 states Fresh No No
Best Variety
Hungryroot		 $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes No
Best Heat and Eat
Snap Kitchen		 $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh No No
Best Plant-Based
Epicured		 $8.16 48 states Fresh Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Gluten-Free Delivery Services That Are Safe for Celiacs?

Individuals with celiac disease may want to explore services that are certified gluten-free, or that are designated gluten-free safe spots by certifying advocacy groups. There are several services, as well as some on this list, that meet these criteria (ModifyHealth and Epicured) and may prove a better option if you have this condition, or if you are highly sensitive to the presence of gluten.

How Do Gluten-Free Delivery Services Work?

Most gluten-free meal delivery services operate much like any other delivery service. Some are subscription-based, others offer à la carte orders; with many, you can select your meals yourself along with any additional dietary restrictions.

Are Gluten-Free Delivery Services Cost-Effective?

Gluten-free meal delivery services may be cost-effective depending on your budget, simply because they can simplify and reduce the time and energy needed to prepare gluten-free meals at home. It is less common to see gluten-free options available in the most budget-friendly services, however, and it may be beneficial to consult the price per serving before you choose a service.

What Types of Meals Do Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Offer?

Many of our favorite gluten-free meal delivery services are on this list because of the variety they offer, along with flavor, ingredients, and variety of items. Some may be fully plant-based, while others may be organic. Meals can range from simple comfort food to globally inspired flavors depending on the service; the main commonality is simply the absence of gluten in the meals.

Methodology

Testers ordered, cooked, and collected data on nearly 40 meal delivery service providers to get a feel for each company's strengths and weaknesses. Services were scored based on sustainability, eating experience, cookability, nutrition transparency and health considerations, and overall ease of accessing information. Testers collected over 50 data points on each service and analyzed the information to calculate each company's score. The team includes expert chefs, registered dietitians, and food industry professionals who relied on their research to determine which services are the best in each category.

Was this page helpful?