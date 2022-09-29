Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall

Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Value

Freshly $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Nutrition Consult

ModifyHealth $9.95 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes Best for Foodies

CookUnity $10.39 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No Best Keto

Trifecta $14.80 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Variety

Hungryroot $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes No Best Heat and Eat

Snap Kitchen $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh No No Best Plant-Based

Epicured $8.16 48 states Fresh Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Gluten-Free Delivery Services That Are Safe for Celiacs?

Individuals with celiac disease may want to explore services that are certified gluten-free, or that are designated gluten-free safe spots by certifying advocacy groups. There are several services, as well as some on this list, that meet these criteria (ModifyHealth and Epicured) and may prove a better option if you have this condition, or if you are highly sensitive to the presence of gluten.

How Do Gluten-Free Delivery Services Work?

Most gluten-free meal delivery services operate much like any other delivery service. Some are subscription-based, others offer à la carte orders; with many, you can select your meals yourself along with any additional dietary restrictions.

Are Gluten-Free Delivery Services Cost-Effective?

Gluten-free meal delivery services may be cost-effective depending on your budget, simply because they can simplify and reduce the time and energy needed to prepare gluten-free meals at home. It is less common to see gluten-free options available in the most budget-friendly services, however, and it may be beneficial to consult the price per serving before you choose a service.

What Types of Meals Do Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Offer?

Many of our favorite gluten-free meal delivery services are on this list because of the variety they offer, along with flavor, ingredients, and variety of items. Some may be fully plant-based, while others may be organic. Meals can range from simple comfort food to globally inspired flavors depending on the service; the main commonality is simply the absence of gluten in the meals.

Methodology

Testers ordered, cooked, and collected data on nearly 40 meal delivery service providers to get a feel for each company's strengths and weaknesses. Services were scored based on sustainability, eating experience, cookability, nutrition transparency and health considerations, and overall ease of accessing information. Testers collected over 50 data points on each service and analyzed the information to calculate each company's score. The team includes expert chefs, registered dietitians, and food industry professionals who relied on their research to determine which services are the best in each category.