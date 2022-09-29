Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Food & Nutrition Diets Gluten-Free Diet These Meal Delivery Services Make Gluten-Free Eating Easy Green Chef offers the best gluten-free options for meal delivery, according to real people who actually tested the service. By Shape Editors Shape Editors The Shape staff is made of up seasoned writers, editors, journalists, and artists who are experts in our field. Some of us even hold fitness or health certifications that allow us to add even more knowledge to the stories you read and the advice you're given. Whether we're digging into the latest workout trend to test its validity, speaking to dermatologists about a specific skin concern, or delivering tips about how to strengthen your mental wellbeing, we aim to do that with authority, trust, and approachability. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: luchezar / Getty Images What was once considered a medically-necessary diet, gluten-free eating has become increasingly popular over the past decade, with an increasing number of people deciding to either limit their gluten intake or eliminate it from their diet entirely. Of course, if you suffer from celiac disease you will see clear benefits to eliminating gluten from your diet. However, if you have a milder sensitivity, you may find that avoiding gluten can eliminate symptoms such as digestive discomfort or even headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic. Fortunately, the meal kit delivery industry is here to simplify things with a range of options, from prepared meals to cook-it-yourself kits. A team of registered dietitians, chefs, and food industry pros were tasked with trying out the top services to give you the best gluten-free options in the industry. As always, before embarking on a gluten-free diet, consult with your health-care provider. Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Green Chef Best Value: Freshly Best for Nutrition Consultation: ModifyHealth Best for Foodies: CookUnity Best for Keto: Trifecta Best Variety: Hungryroot Best Heat and Eat: Snap Kitchen Best Plant-Based: Epicured Best Overall: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It The majority of Green Chef's sizable weekly menu is dedicated to gluten-free meal kits, packed with plants, and inspired by global flavor profiles. ProsCertified organic sourcingFun, diverse menuPlant-forward meals ConsHigh volume of packagingNo add-ons Green Chef was founded with a mission to serve healthy, sustainable food, which it brings to life through its organically sourced, veggie-filled, and all-around yummy meal kits. In addition, its weekly menu leans on dishes that are naturally gluten-free as well as some comfort favorite meals made with gluten-free substitute ingredients. Meal kits can be ordered for two, four, or six servings and are delivered fresh throughout the continental U.S. Pricing and Plans Two-person menu: 3 meals per week: $13.49 per serving4 meals per week: $12.99 per serving Four-person menu: 2 meals per week: $12.99 per serving3 meals per week: $12.49 per serving4 meals per week: $11.99 per serving Six-person menu: 3 or 4 meals per week: $11.99 per servingMeals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs Best Value: Freshly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Testers loved the vibrant and diverse menu of no-fuss, hearty, and flavorful meals. ProsQuick and convenient Moderately pricedLarge and varied menuConsNo customization Mostly static menu selections If you're looking to get your gluten-free money's worth, Freshly is a great option to check out. Coming in on the lower end of the price range for prepared meals, Freshly also serves an almost exclusively gluten-free menu. Meals from Freshly lean into filling comfort foods with a healthy twist, and come together with just a few minutes in the microwave. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $50 ($12.50 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping5 meals per week: $62 ($12.40 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping6 meals per week: $68 ($11.33 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping7 meals per week: $75 ($10.71 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping8 meals per week: $83 ($10.37 per meal) plus $9.99 shipping9 meals per week: $92 ($10.22 per meal) plus $10.99 shipping10 meals per week: $100 ($10 per meal) plus $10.99 shipping11 meals per week: $108 ($9.81 per meal) plus $11.99 shipping12 meals per week: $115 ($9.58 per meal) plus $11.99 shipping Breakfast items are individually priced at about $8; they do not impact shipping costs but do count towards your 12-meal maximum. Meals We TriedAsian style chicken and noodlesSteak peppercornThai green curryPork chile colorado Best for Nutrition Consultation: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.95 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It ModifyHealth really made testers feel supported in managing a gluten-free diet. ProsDietitian supportGluten-free facilityHigh quality mealsConsReheating may take longer than indicated Selecting a plan with ModifyHealth is simple, with either low-FODMAP or Mediterranean-style diet program options. Dietitian support sessions can be built in with your plan, and both choices allow you to select your own meals from the menu. Everything arrives fully prepared, frozen, and ready to reheat. Pricing and Plans Low-FODMAP Program Weekly supply of 14 entrées: $180 per week À la carte: $9.95 per breakfastÀ la carte: $12.95 per entrée Mediterranean Program Weekly supply of 10 entrées: $129.50 per weekÀ la carte: $12.95 per meal Meals We TriedGreek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale Best for Foodies: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.39 per servingDelivery Area: 39 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It CookUnity feels like ordering from your favorite takeout spot, but with the convenience of a gluten-free menu filter and dietitian support on request. ProsFresh and delicious optionsQuick and easyChef-driven menusConsNo customizationPortions can vary CookUnity's core values are all about providing delicious meals from regional, chef-collective kitchens. The diverse menu is a delight to browse, with meals crafted by talented culinarians, and tons of gluten-free choices. Meals always arrive fresh, and while reheating instructions vary, you have a high-quality meal that's usually ready in minutes. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving plus $9.99 shipping6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving plus $9.99 shipping8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving plus $9.99 shipping12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving plus $9.99 shipping16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving plus $9.99 shippingMeals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best for Keto: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $14.80 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Trifecta takes all the guesswork out of mealtimes with tasty, pre-selected, ready-to-eat meals. ProsReasonable portions Programs and à la carte ordersSatisfying flavorsConsNo ability to select meals on plans Trifecta's focus is on providing heat-and-eat options that make following the diet of your choosing easy. Meals are gluten-free, with plenty of other dietary restrictions to choose from, and all arrive fresh and ready. Combining organic ingredients, sustainably sourced proteins, and flavorful preparations, Trifecta's meals are designed to satisfy and support your nutritional needs. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies by plan, and meals can also be purchased more à la carte-style as part of Trifecta's "meal prep" service. Shipping is a $9.99 flat rate per delivery. À la carte pricing: 7 entrées à la carte: $110.9910 entrées à la carte: $147.9914 entrées à la carte: $219.99 Sample weekly plan pricing: 5-day plan (includes breakfast and lunch): $154.995-day plan (includes lunch and dinner):$157.995-day plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $229.997-day plan (includes breakfast and lunch):$214.997-day plan (includes lunch and dinner): $219.997-day plan (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner): $310.99Meals We TriedKung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best Variety: Hungryroot Hungry Root Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Testers really enjoyed Hungryroot's take on meal delivery, combining convenience and comfort with meals you create yourself in 20 minutes or less. ProsAffordably pricedMeal kit and grocery combinationLarge selection or recipesConsOrdering system can be confusingMeals are more basic Hungryroot has a huge database of recipes, and while not all are gluten-free, simply select this plan option and you'll still be met with hundreds of choices. One of the ways Hungryroot can offer this volume is because its simple and quick recipes are pulled together using its own grocery items. Customers can order based on how many recipes they want each week, but this value can also be translated into credits usable for the groceries of your choice. Ingredients arrive fresh and semi-prepared in most cases, and meals involve fewer than five steps. Pricing and PlansTwo servings with 8 recipes: $8.49 per serving Two servings with 7 recipes: $8.49 per serving Two servings with 6 recipes: $8.99 per serving Two servings with 5 recipes: $9.49 per servingTwo servings with 4 recipes: $9.99 per serving Two servings with 3 recipes: $9.99 per servingFour servings with 4 recipes: $8.49 per serving Four servings with 3 recipes: $8.49 per serving Four servings with 2 recipes: $8.99 per serving Meals We TriedSpinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels sproutsSouthwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry Best Heat and Eat: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.34 per servingDelivery Area: 44 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Snap Kitchen supports its customers with easy, no-think meals to meet the needs of multiple diets and are always gluten-free. ProsAlways gluten-freeEasy to search filtersReheat in minutesConsLimited plan size optionsNo meatless choices Primarily serving up diet-based, fully-prepared savory entrées, Snap Kitchen also has some selections for breakfast as well as a few simple proteins. Meat eaters will be pleased with the variety on offer, and meals typically have gluten-free grains and other starches in the mix as well. Packaged efficiently and with clear and easy reheating instructions, Snap Kitchen meals are merely minutes from fridge to table. Pricing and Plans6 meals per week: $13.84 per meal12 meals per week: $11.34 per mealMeals We TriedBaked ziti with Italian beef sausageStir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauceChicken vermicelli bowl with Vietnamese dipping sauceHerb butter steak with bacon roasted brussels sproutsShawarma chicken bowl with lemon tahini saucePeach BBQ brisket with loaded cauliflower Best Plant-Based: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.16 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Epicured gives a delicious (and fully gluten-free) take on plant-based options. ProsMeals are all gluten-free and low-FODMAPLarge menu of choicesDiscounts with bundled purchasesConsHigher cost Epicured combines the flavors and food of restaurant-style dining with the clinical eye of a dietitian to create gluten-free and low-FODMAP meals. You can order from a selection of entrées, sides, breakfasts, smoothies, and more, with an abundance of plant-based options and customizations. Everything arrives fresh and fully prepared. Pricing and PlansThai green curry with tofu: $14.15Harvest salad: $15.45Pesto spaghetti squash salad: $13.39Vegan chili: $11.35Dragon fruit smoothie: $6.41Lemon coconut energy bites: $5.99 A sampling of Epicured's bundles: Freezer Filler Bundle (14 items): $121.40Plant-Based Vegan Bundle (14 items): $115.29Vegetarian Bundle (15 items): $74.97Chef's Favorites Bundle (10 items): $110.21Favorites Bundle (11 items): $94.12Meals We TriedVietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)Pad Thai with chickenSesame crusted grilled salmonPulled BBQ chicken Final Verdict The combination of robust flavor, lots of choices, and plant-filled gluten-free eating makes Green Chef a cut above the rest. Testers love that this service allows folks on a fully gluten-free diet to get the convenience factor of a meal kit delivery service without sacrificing variety or flavor. Compare the Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best Value Freshly $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Nutrition Consult ModifyHealth $9.95 per serving 48 states Frozen No Yes Best for Foodies CookUnity $10.39 per serving 39 states Fresh Yes No Best Keto Trifecta $14.80 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Variety Hungryroot $8.49 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes No Best Heat and Eat Snap Kitchen $11.34 per serving 44 states Fresh No No Best Plant-Based Epicured $8.16 48 states Fresh Yes No Frequently Asked Questions Are There Gluten-Free Delivery Services That Are Safe for Celiacs? Individuals with celiac disease may want to explore services that are certified gluten-free, or that are designated gluten-free safe spots by certifying advocacy groups. There are several services, as well as some on this list, that meet these criteria (ModifyHealth and Epicured) and may prove a better option if you have this condition, or if you are highly sensitive to the presence of gluten. How Do Gluten-Free Delivery Services Work? Most gluten-free meal delivery services operate much like any other delivery service. Some are subscription-based, others offer à la carte orders; with many, you can select your meals yourself along with any additional dietary restrictions. Are Gluten-Free Delivery Services Cost-Effective? Gluten-free meal delivery services may be cost-effective depending on your budget, simply because they can simplify and reduce the time and energy needed to prepare gluten-free meals at home. It is less common to see gluten-free options available in the most budget-friendly services, however, and it may be beneficial to consult the price per serving before you choose a service. What Types of Meals Do Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Offer? Many of our favorite gluten-free meal delivery services are on this list because of the variety they offer, along with flavor, ingredients, and variety of items. Some may be fully plant-based, while others may be organic. Meals can range from simple comfort food to globally inspired flavors depending on the service; the main commonality is simply the absence of gluten in the meals. Methodology Testers ordered, cooked, and collected data on nearly 40 meal delivery service providers to get a feel for each company's strengths and weaknesses. Services were scored based on sustainability, eating experience, cookability, nutrition transparency and health considerations, and overall ease of accessing information. 