Satisfying the craving for one single gooey brownie is rarely an easy feat. Not only do you need to have access to an oven — and be okay with warming up your entire apartment just for a sweet treat — but you also need to dirty a few bowls and patiently (or TBH, restlessly) wait 25 minutes until those chocolate-loaded treats are baked to perfection. So if you're jonesing for a brownie at 3 a.m. or while sitting in your cubicle, you might feel SOL.

Thankfully, though, dalci is here to help you treat yourself whenever, wherever. The pre-made sweets company offers single-serving, gluten-free brownies and blondies (Buy It, $16, dalci.com), which are made with a simple base of almond flour, coconut sugar, avocado oil, egg, vanilla extract, and salt. Just like real brownies, the desserts — which are available in a classic dark chocolate flavor as well as trendy almond butter dark chocolate, apple spice, and lemon coconut varieties — are supremely moist. And even though there's no gluten, the treats have a satisfying chew. Specifically, the dark chocolate version has the same fudgy texture and chocolatey flavor you'd seek out in a legit gluten-free brownie, and the apple spice variety's flavor profile is oddly a dead ringer for Starbucks' pumpkin bread.

These-Ready-to-Eat-Gluten-Free-Brownies-Taste-Like-a-Grown-Up-Version-of-Your-Childhood-Favorite-20200126 Dalci Lifestyle-33 Credit: Courtesy of dalci

Despite their decadence, the gluten-free brownies and blondies offer 3 to 5 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 170 to 210 calories per serving — and they might not leave you with a sugar rush like regular brownies, either. The reason: The treats are concocted with coconut sugar, which is made by evaporating coconut tree sap á la maple syrup, rather than the oft-used white or table sugar. This alternative sweetener has a glycemic index of 54, making it a "low-GI" food that's less likely to cause large, sudden increases — and subsequent drops — in blood sugar levels, according to The University of Sydney's Glycemic Index Research Service. In comparison, table sugar has a GI of 63 — making it a moderate-GI food, according to Oregon State University's Linus Pauling Institute.

What's more, coconut sugar contains inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber that acts as food for the healthy bacteria found in your gut and may help support overall digestive health, Keri Gans, R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist and Shape Advisory Board member, previously told Shape. Still, it's important to remember that although coconut sugar may be a *slightly* better-for-you sweetener, it's still an added sugar, and the United States Department of Agriculture recommends capping your daily intake of them off at 10 percent of your total caloric consumption — or 50 grams for someone following a 2,000-calorie diet. (FTR, one of the dark chocolate brownies contains 9 grams of added sugar.)

dalci Brownie & Blondie Variety Pack Credit: dalci

Nutrition aside, dalci's gluten-free brownies have a leg-up on other varieties on the market when it comes to shelf-life; even though they're devoid of preservatives, they'll stay fresh for 20 days in your pantry, two months in the fridge, and six months in the freezer — that is, as long as you're not a nightly dessert person. Nosh on it chilled or room temp, or do as dalci recommends and pop it in the microwave for roughly 10 seconds for an incredibly gooey sweet that's sure to rival the scratch-made brownies your mom makes.

These-Ready-to-Eat-Gluten-Free-Brownies-Taste-Like-a-Grown-Up-Version-of-Your-Childhood-Favorite-20200126 Dalci Lifestyle-29 (3) Credit: Courtesy of dalci

If you're still not convinced to clear out a spot in your kitchen for a box or two, know that reviewers can't stop singing dalci's praises. One eater wrote that the "dangerous" lemon coconut blondies are "like a lemon bar and macaroon had a dessert baby," while another said the apple spice variety "tasted like fall without being in your face" and the consistency "actually tastes/chews like a brownie." And even though they're technically a dessert, one reviewer confessed that the almond butter dark chocolate variety is perfect to enjoy at breakfast. "The flavors in this blondie are complex despite having such simple ingredients," they wrote. "Savory and sweet — every time I get a chocolate chip in a bite, I am so very pleased...they go great with a cup of coffee!" (Related: This Healthy Single-Serve Brownie Recipe Is the Ultimate After-Work Treat)