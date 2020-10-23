Now, I know what you're thinking: Another diet? But we're not talking about another trendy, ephemeral eating plan. The gut-healing diet, dear readers, doesn't involve any calorie counting, macro counting, or, well, math. Instead, it's about prioritizing the health of your gut microbiome, aka a major player in your overall physical and mental wellness. Ahead, a deep dive into the ins and outs of a gut-healing diet, plus why you'd want to follow one, according to experts.

What is a Gut-Healing Diet?

Essentially, it's a regimen that aims to alleviate unpleasant digestive symptoms, according to board-certified gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, M.D. "A gut-healing diet can be as simple as removing a known irritant or trigger, such as dairy, or as complex as removing multiple types of foods."

But don't let the word "diet" fool you. A gut-healing diet doesn't involve restrictive eating or call for specific nutrient amounts or eating schedules. On the flip side, the idea is to create a healing environment for the digestive system, says Dr. Sonpal. How? "By incorporating foods that promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria while removing foods that are known for causing uncomfortable digestive symptoms," he explains.

That being said, some people do follow a gut-healing diet for weight loss, though slimming down is more of a side effect rather than a goal of the diet. The gut microbiome influences metabolism, energy storage, and hunger hormones, according to a 2016 review in Nutrition Today. Keeping it balanced can help fine-tune these processes, ultimately leading to weight loss and maintenance. (Related: 6 Ways Your Microbiome Affects Your Health)

With that said, there's no one "ideal" or "correct" way to follow a gut-healing diet, says Dr. Sonpal, since everyone's digestive health is so different. So...

Who Should Follow a Gut-Healing Diet?

First, a quick refresher: your digestive system is home to trillions of "good" and "bad" microbes, collectively called your gut microbiota. It's perfectly normal for these buggers to coexist, but this balance can get thrown off for many reasons, such as "poor diet, regular alcohol consumption, taking multiple medications (including antibiotics), and high stress," according to Marta Ferraz-Valles, R.D.N., registered dietitian nutritionist at the Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy Medical Center. If — and when — this happens, it can cause temporary or chronic issues. So, if you're feeling more bloated, gassy, and, maybe, constipated than usual, an imbalance could be to blame and a gut-healing diet could be your ticket to feeling better.

But you don't have to have an underlying GI issue to experience these tummy (et. al) troubles, says Dr. Sonpal. They can also indicate a food allergy or intolerance. And, no, they're not the same thing. The former can be life-threatening and often leads to hives, itchiness, and swelling of the face or throat; the latter is less serious and primarily causes gas, bloating, cramps, and/or diarrhea, according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology. In both scenarios, omitting the problematic food and following a gut-healing diet can help ease your discomfort.

Quite simply: "Anyone who often experiences uncomfortable symptoms such as gas, bloating, abdominal pain, acid reflux, constipation, and diarrhea could benefit from trying a gut-healing diet," explains Dr. Sonpal.

Still unsure if the diet is right for you? Track your food intake and symptoms in a food journal, which can help you identify the potential culprits behind your discomfort. "Recording experiences such as what you ate, how much water you drank, or even the state of your mental health can help you understand what affects your symptoms — and how you can make changes," he says.

Plus, if you eventually decide to see a health professional for your stomach struggles, your log will act as a springboard. In fact, experts might have you keep a food journal anyway, "so starting one in advance will only help you find the cause sooner rather than later," says Alexandra Turnbull, R.D.N., L.D., registered dietitian nutritionist and Jetson Gut Council Member.

However, even if you aren't experiencing digestive issues, you may still want to follow this gut-healing diet plan. A gut-healing diet is essentially a healthy diet — something everyone can benefit from, according to Ferraz-Valles, so there's no real risk in trying it. (Related: How to Improve Your Gut Health — and Why It Matters, According to a Gastroenterologist)

What Does a Gut-Healing Diet Look Like?

Foods to Limit or Avoid

"While it's important to understand that there's a place for all foods to fit into a healthy lifestyle, some should be minimized where possible to help optimize gut health," explains Turnbull. When it comes to eating for a healthy gut, these foods aren't on the roster:

Refined grains. Refined carbs (i.e. white pasta, white bread) basically feed the "bad" bacteria in your digestive system, according to an article in the journal Nutrients,. This can "decrease the ratio of good bacteria found in the gut, which may lead to inflammation," says Turnbull. Moreover, processed carbs are "harder for your gut to break down and are more likely to cause unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms," says Bryan Curtin, M.D., MHSc, board-certified gastroenterologist at the Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy Medical Center. (See also: Is Fasting Good for Your Gut Bacteria?)

Processed foods. While you're at it, cut back on processed foods (think: fast food, packaged snacks) in general. These items lack the nutrients found in produce that normally feed good bacteria, says Turnbull, and, ya know, benefit tons of other parts of your body. In fact, research suggests that processed foods create the ideal environment for inflammation-causing microbes, aka inflammation that can pave the way for IBD and IBS. Also, many processed, frozen, and canned foods are sneaky sources of gluten, so you'll want to steer clear if you have celiac disease.

High-fat foods. Though fat is an essential macronutrient, eating too many high-fat foods (i.e. fried foods) can cause your gut to work extra hard, which can hinder microbial diversity, she explains. And research agrees: foods high in fat — mainly saturated and trans-fat — can reduce Lactobacillus and Akkermansia muciniphila, two microbes linked to good health. In turn, high-fat foods may exacerbate symptoms such as bloating, nausea, gas, and diarrhea, so it's worth limiting them if you have a digestive disorder, says Turnbull. (Related: 7 Ways to Bolster Good Gut Bacteria, Besides Eating Yogurt)

Dairy products. When it comes to dairy, moderation may be the way to go. In fact, a diet low in dairy (i.e. the Mediterranean diet) can increase friendly bacteria — Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium — and decrease the bad guys — Clostridium — according to a 2017 review. You may also want to avoid high-lactose dairy if you have a digestive disorder or lactose intolerance, a condition that affects 68 percent of people worldwide, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. This includes "cow's milk, buttermilk, low-fat yogurt, evaporated and condensed milk," says Turnbull.

Red meat. To protect your gut, limit red meat like pork, beef, and lamb, especially if it's processed. (Sorry, bacon.) Not only is it high in saturated fats, but red meat also reduces levels of good bacteria, according to the aforementioned 2017 review. Another 2020 review in Advances in Nutrition shares that red meat *also* increases numbers of the bad guys, like Proteobacteria. Talk about double trouble.

Artificial sweeteners. "Artificial sweeteners such as sucralose and sugar alcohols are not absorbed in the small intestine, so they make it all the way to the colon" almost unchanged, says Ferraz-Valles. Here, they mess with the balance of bacteria, causing symptoms such as gas and diarrhea, according to a 2019 review. (Sweeteners such as sorbitol and xylitol can also cause diarrhea by drawing in fluid, notes Ferraz-Valles.) So, a gut-healing diet plan means steering clear of sugary drinks (such as soda, bottled ice tea, and sweetened fruit juice) and other processed, artificially sweetened foods.

Foods to Eat

If you're struggling with the idea of ditching the above eats, know that it doesn't have to be all or nothing — at least not right away. "Instead of restricting yourself of foods you enjoy, find small ways to replace them with healthier alternatives," notes Turnbull. "It's much easier to add healthy habits than to restrict and completely eliminate foods." Here are the gut-healing foods you should focus on:

High-fiber fruits and vegetables. Think: cabbage, leeks, watermelon, and bananas, which have prebiotic fiber or substances that "stimulate the good bacteria in the gut," says Dr. Sonpal. This effect was observed in a 2018 study, where fruits and veggies increased levels of good bacteria and improved the diversity of microbes overall. When it comes to maintaining a healthy gut and lifestyle, aim to consume 28 grams of fiber a day, which is the daily recommended intake for fiber, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Whole grains. As you cut back on refined carbs, reach for whole grains such as oats and barley, as research suggests this can improve your gut microbiome. When buying whole grains as part of your gut healing diet plan, go for plain dried options sans sauces or flavoring, which are often full of added salt and sugar.

Foods with healthy fats. A gut healing diet focuses on polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), such as omega-3 and omega-6, which have been found to support gut microbial balance. Gut healing foods high in PUFAs include flax seeds, fatty fish, eggs, and nuts (which are also considered a prebiotic). Choose unsalted nuts to avoid added sodium and aim for four servings a week. (One serving is a small handful or two tablespoons of nut butter, according to the American Heart Association.)

Lean meat. Eating for a healthy gut means opting for lean, unprocessed white meat such as chicken, turkey, and seafood. New to seafood? Dr. Curtin recommends salmon, which is high in protein and healthy omega-3 fats. In fact, omega-3s from fish are associated with increased Lactobacillus, a good gut bacteria, and decreased gut inflammation, according to an article in Marine Drugs. A 2015 study also determined that people who ate more white meat had higher levels of Lactobacillus. (See also: Is the Microbiome Diet the Best Way to Promote Gut Health?)

Fermented foods. These guys are rich in probiotics, which are live bacteria that restore the balance of healthy microbes in your gut, explains Dr. Sonpal. This can help alleviate digestive issues — which, again, are related to microbial imbalance. Most notably, probiotics may help reduce uncomfortable IBS symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, gas, and constipation, says Dr. Sonpal. (They likely work by suppressing bad bacteria *and * inflammation, according to a 2018 review in Advances in Therapy.) If you're new to fermented foods, Dr. Sonpal recommends sauerkraut and miso soup. And while there isn't a daily recommended intake for fermented foods quite yet, according to Harvard Medical School, the folks at UNC Health suggest aiming for one serving of these gut-healing foods each day.

Bottom Line