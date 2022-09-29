Food & Nutrition Diets Keto Diet The Best Keto Meal Delivery Services On the Market Right Now Thanks to these keto meal delivery services, weeknight dinners are about to get much easier. By Sydney Greene, MS, RDN Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Claudia Totir / Getty Images If you're following the ketogenic, aka "keto," eating style, you may find that dining out can be a challenge. Not only are meals at restaurants more expensive than at home, but your menu options may be limited, as well. Most of your meals will need to be very low in carbs, high in fat, and contain moderate amounts of protein — which can be difficult to score when dining out. That said, keto-friendly, home-cooked meals can be difficult to pull together if you're a newbie in the kitchen or if you simply lack the time to prep and cook. Luckily, keto meal delivery services are here to help. The best keto meal delivery services are those that are affordable and delicious, with well-thought-out nutritional content and plenty of dish variety to keep your taste buds interested. Ideally, these services should also cater to various dietary needs or preferences, such as organic ingredients or allergy-friendly options. The selection process may seem overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. With this list of top-rated keto-friendly meal delivery services, you're sure to find one that's right for you. Best Keto Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Factor Best Value: Fresh 'n Lean Best Organic: Trifecta Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Best Variety: BistroMD Best for Families: Hungryroot Best for Singles: Freshly Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen Best Overall: Factor Factor Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.2Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor's hearty and low-carb meals are the perfect way to enjoy your favorite foods while on the keto diet — and, best of all, they're ready to eat in just two minutes. ProsMenus are rotated weeklyMeals are prepared and shipped fresh, never frozenChanges can be made after an order is placedConsPricier starting cost per servingLimited plant-based options Factor specializes in ready-to-heat, single-serving recipes made with fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. Most of the meals on the rotating weekly menu are low-carb and keto-friendly and deliver on taste, texture, and overall quality. Choose from mouthwatering entrées, such as chorizo chili, jalapeño cheddar chicken, or blackened salmon, along with tasty add-on items, including juices, desserts, shakes, and snacks. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $15 per serving6 meals per week: $13 per serving8 meals per week: $12 per serving12 meals per week: $12 per serving18 meals per week: $11 per servingMeals We TriedMango salsa salmon with coconut rice and black beansCreamy parmesan chicken with broccoli and tomatoesVegetable ratatouille with mascarpone polenta Smoked tofu almond stir-fry with edamame succotash Best Value: Fresh 'n Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 3.7Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Fresh n' Lean's affordable, gluten-free prepared meals cater to multiple dietary preferences, including keto, low-carb, and high-protein eating styles. ProsAll meals are gluten-free and made with organic ingredientsFree shipping within the contiguous United StatesMenu changes weekly ConsCannot leave delivery instructions for your order Shipping costs extra for deliveries to Alaska or Hawaii Fresh 'n Lean makes following a keto diet easy and nutritious. The company offers fresh, ready-to-heat meals for seven different meal plans, including Keto, Paleo, Protein+, Vegan Standard, Vegan Low-Carb, Whole30- Approved, and Mediterranean Diet. Meals are gluten-free and made with organic ingredients, and shipping is free within the contiguous U.S. (If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, however, the shipping fee is $40.) You can choose to receive your meals five or seven days each week, with the option to order breakfast, lunch, and dinner in any combination you prefer. Pricing and Plans Meal pricing will vary depending on which dietary plan you select. The following prices reflect the Keto meal plan: Breakfast for 5 days: $11 per servingBreakfast for 7 days: $10 per servingLunch or dinner for 5 days: $16 per servingLunch or dinner for 7 days: $15 per servingBreakfast and lunch or dinner for 5 days: $12 per servingBreakfast and lunch or dinner for 7 days: $11 per servingLunch and dinner for 5 days: $13 per servingLunch and dinner for 7 days: $12 per servingBreakfast, lunch, and dinner for 5 days: $11 per servingBreakfast, lunch, and dinner for 7 days: $11 per servingMeals We TriedGrilled shrimp with caper dill aioli and roasted winter squashMoroccan mint grass-fed steak with spiced cauliflower and brown riceTikka chicken with turmeric-roasted cauliflower and quinoaBBQ turkey meatballs with white beansCajun salmon with yukon potato and tomato rice Best Organic: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Offering multiple meal programs for keto, paleo, and vegan eaters, Trifecta crafts macro-balanced weekly menus using organic ingredients whenever possible. ProsMoney-back guarantee if you're not satisfied with your orderIngredient substitutions allowedOrganic ingredients and sustainably-sourced proteinsConsShipping costs extra, and it's a steep $50 for Alaska and HawaiiCannot choose your own meals Trifecta prides itself on being the most sustainable meal delivery service on the market. With the company's focus on organic ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, plus its "zero food waste" philosophy, you can feel good about purchasing meals from Trifecta. Choose from six different meal plans, including keto, paleo, Whole30, vegan, vegetarian, and "clean," each featuring a chef-selected rotating weekly menu of macro-balanced meals. Pricing and Plans Pricing varies depending on which meal plan you get. When choosing your plan, you can select any combination of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and "3rd entrée" options for either five or seven days per week. Here's a sample price breakdown for the keto meal plan: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner for 5 days: $230 per weekBreakfast, lunch, and dinner for 7 days: $311 per weekBreakfast, lunch, dinner, and 3rd entrée for 5 days: $300 per weekBreakfast, lunch, dinner, and 3rd entrée for 5 days: $415 per weekMeals We TriedKung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best Prepared Meals: CookUnity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.6Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 45 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you want a gourmet prepared meal experience, turn to CookUnity. The company offers a wide variety of flavorful prepared meals crafted by award-winning chefs. ProsMeals are designed by award-winning chefsPackaging is compostable and recyclable Local, organic, or sustainably-grown ingredients are prioritized ConsDoes not deliver nationwide Single servings only CookUnity is one of the first and only meal delivery services that has meals crafted by world-renowned chefs, including Esther Choi, Jose Garces, and Akhtar Nawab. CookUnity teams up with these chefs to create an extensive menu of diverse, globally inspired dishes, such as bulgogi ramen, lamb kebabs, carnitas tacos, and chicken adobo. Creativity, flavor, and ingredient integrity are all core values of CookUnity, and you can find nutrition facts and macronutrient information listed for every dish. And the best part? All you have to do is heat these fully prepared meals in the microwave or oven before digging in. Pricing and Plans16 meals a week: $10 per meal 12 meals a week: $10 per meal8 meals a week: $11 per meal6 meals a week: $11 per meal4 meals a week: $13 per meal Meals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steakCarnitas street tacosButternut squash ravioliChili roasted shrimp Best Variety: BistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.2Key SpecsStarting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Featuring a dedicated Keto Flex meal program with more than seven dozen items on the menu, bistroMD's doctor-approved prepared meals make it easy to adhere to a keto diet. ProsMore than 85 meals on the menuBreakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options availableRegistered dietitians are on staff ConsShipping is expensiveFew customization options BistroMD is a physician-designed meal delivery service geared toward individuals looking to lose weight. BistroMD's Keto Flex program contains more than 85 nutritionally-balanced meals to choose from, and each one is pre-cooked and frozen in single-serving trays that you thaw, reheat, and eat. You can get personalized support through one-on-one consultations with dietitians, and additional tools and resources are available on bistroMD's website. Pricing and PlansBreakfast, lunch, and dinner for 7 days: $11 per serving Breakfast, lunch, and dinner for 5 days: $12 per servingLunch and dinner for 7 days: $13 per servingLunch and dinner for 5 days: $15 per servingMeals We TriedChicken, rice and cheddar casseroleSalmon with dill mustard sauceTurkey breaks with cranberry apple chutneyOven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauceBaked pasta marinara with chicken sausageMeatloaf with honey bourbon glazeMojo pork with black beans and riceChicken pad thaiGrilled salmon with creamy pestoLasagna with garden marinara Best For Families: Hungryroot Hungry Root Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.5Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Operating as both a meal delivery and online grocery service, Hungryroot offers a wide selection of nutritious, multi-serving meal kits along with produce, pantry staples, snacks, and more. ProsOptions to feed two people as well as a family Customers can choose their delivery dateMeals can be made in less than 10 minutesConsThere is no specific "keto plan"Shipping costs extra for orders under $70 Hungryroot delivers both meal kits and groceries right to your doorstep, making it a great choice for busy adults and families. When signing up for a subscription, you'll answer a set of questions so Hungryroot can get to know your taste preferences. Then, Hungryroot builds a customized box that includes high-quality ingredients and tasty meal recipes. While there is no specific "keto plan," you can find keto-friendly products on the menu and in the online grocery selection. Shipping is $7, but if your order is more than $70, Hungryroot waives the shipping fee. Pricing and Plans2 servings with 8 recipes: $10 per serving2 servings with 7 recipes: $10 per serving2 servings with 6 recipes: $10 per serving2 servings with 5 recipes: $11 per serving2 servings with 4 recipes: $11.39 per serving2 servings with 3 recipes: $11 per serving4 servings with 4 recipes: $10 per serving4 servings with 3 recipes: $10 per serving4 servings with 2 recipes: $10 per servingMeals We TriedSpinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry Best For Singles: Freshly Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.1Key SpecsStarting Price: $10 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It With more than 40 different single-serving prepared meals on the menu, Freshly is a great option for busy singles looking for quick and tasty dinners. ProsCustomers can choose their delivery dateMeals are rotated weeklyRecyclable packaging and containers ConsNo customization options Cooking for one can be a challenge. (Ever tried to cook "one serving" of pasta and ended up feeding an army?) Luckily, Freshly simplifies the process with its single-serving, heat-and-eat meals delivered fresh to your doorstep each week. Though Freshly does not have a keto-specific plan, the "Freshly Fit" menu includes balanced meals with 20 grams of carbs or fewer. Keto-friendly options include buffalo chicken with loaded cauliflower and chicken florentine with riced broccoli pilaf. Additionally, all of Freshly's meals are gluten-free. Pricing and Plans4 meals per week: $13 per serving5 meals per week: $12 per serving6 meals per week: $11 per serving7 meals per week: $11 per serving8 meals per week: $10 per serving9 meals per week: $10 per serving10 meals per week: $10 per serving11 meals per week: $10 per serving12 meals per week: $10 per servingMeals We TriedAsian-style chicken and noodlesSteak peppercornThai green curryPork chile Colorado Best Allergy-Friendly: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen Sign Up Now Shape Star Rating: 4.0Key SpecsStarting Price: $12 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It If you suffer from food allergies, the Good Kitchen provides a variety of keto-friendly meals that exclude common allergens, including dairy, eggs, shellfish, and tree nuts. ProsSustainably sourced ingredients, including grass-fed beef and local produceStore credits are offered if you are unsatisfied with your mealsAll meals are 100% gluten-, peanut- and soy-freeConsShipping costs extraMust order a minimum of six meals each week The Good Kitchen's mission is to make nutritious, tasty, and sustainably sourced prepared meals easily accessible to everyone. The company's online menu allows you to filter meals by allergies, proteins, and aversions, making it easy to find dishes that are safe for you to enjoy. The Good Kitchen's website states that "extreme precautions and sanitization practices are taken" to ensure food safety, and you can find a list of ingredients and allergens for every meal. Pricing and Plans The Good Kitchen has a volume-based pricing system, and the meals get cheaper as you order more. You can choose to order six, eight, 10, or 12 meals per week, with prices ranging from $12 to $15 each. Meals We TriedBeef shepherd's pieBison and beef sloppy joe with potato leek gratinChicken satay with cilantro rice and broccoliChili lime chicken with fajita vegetables and cilantro cauliflower riceMiso glazed wild boar meatballs and hibachi zucchiniTomato, asparagus, and spinach frittata with Yukon potato hash Final Verdict With its affordability, freshly prepared meals, and nationwide delivery, Factor stands out as the best overall choice for keto meal delivery services. In order to make keto diets consistently interesting, it's important to have variety, and Factor's weekly menu rotation is excellent. You can choose up to 18 meals every week, and you can skip deliveries whenever you need, making this one of the most flexible keto meal delivery services out there. Compare the Best Keto Meal Delivery Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Can Customers Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping Factor Best Overall $11 per serving 50 states Fresh Yes No Fresh 'n Lean Best Value $11 per serving 50 states Fresh No Yes Trifecta Best Organic $11 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Cookunity Best Prepared Meals $10 per serving 45 states Fresh Yes No BistroMD Best Variety $11 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Hungryroot Best for Families $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes For orders over $70 Freshly Best For Singles $10 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No The Good Kitchen Best Allergy-Friendly $12 perserving 50 states Fresh No No Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Keto Diet? The ketogenic — aka "keto" — diet was introduced by physicians during the early 1900s as a way to treat epilepsy. When studying the keto diet, researchers discovered weight loss resulted from following it. The main object of the keto diet is to get the body to be in ketosis, where it burns ketones from fat for fuel instead of glucose from carbohydrates. In order to enable this shift, you must consume a very low-carb, moderate protein, high-fat diet. Is the Keto Diet Safe for Weight Loss? The ketogenic diet is very restrictive. It can cause gastrointestinal distress, as the diet tends to be low in fiber, and there's also the risk of not consuming adequate amounts of nutrients. And although many people find it helpful for weight loss, there is often rebound weight gain once you transition off of the diet. If you're considering following a keto diet, it's best to work with a professional. What Types of Food Can You Eat On the Keto Diet? Most of the food included in a keto diet plan is high in fat. Carbs are kept to a minimum, and you'll usually eat no more than 20 grams per day. Fish, poultry, beef, full-fat cheeses, plain Greek yogurt, and eggs are all options for protein, and non-starchy vegetables can be eaten as well. However, fruits should be eaten sparingly, with berries as the best choice for the keto diet. How Do Keto Meal Delivery Services Work? The process of ordering keto meal deliveries varies by company. In general, however, you'll choose how many meals you want to be delivered each week, as well as the number of servings for each meal. Most meal delivery services are subscription-based, and you can often skip weeks or cancel your account anytime. Methodology Shape's testers sampled 40 different meal delivery services for this article. Companies were evaluated based on price, ease of delivery, meal plan options, level of sustainability, and of course, taste. Testers also considered the ability to modify meals for dietary preferences or allergies. These factors are all important for helping customers stick to a keto meal plan long-term. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 