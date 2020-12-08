These Keto Shake Recipes Taste Like Legit Milkshakes
Made from natural sweeteners, creamy nut butters, and filling dairy products, these keto shake recipes prove you don’t need sugar to create a heavenly sweet drink.
Keto Shake Recipes
Kelis’ milkshakes may bring all the boys to the yard, but if they’re anything like the sugar-loaded, cavity-causing frothy shakes you’d get at a diner, keto diet followers probably aren’t in that crowd.
After all, the keto diet sources 70 percent of calories from healthy fats, 20 percent from protein, and just 10 percent from carbs, Charles Passler, D.C., nutritionist, and founder of Pure Change, previously told Shape. Do a little math wizardry, and that means keto eaters should aim to cap their carb intake at just 50 grams a day, says Passler. With 80 grams of carbs in a standard 16-ounce vanilla milkshake, according to the USDA, you’ll be consuming 160 percent of that quota in a single drink.
But you don’t have to miss out on the good stuff forever. With these keto shake recipes, you can enjoy all the heavenly flavors and creamy textures that milkshakes have to offer without overdoing it on the carbs — which, reminder: are just sugar. So the next time you’re hankering for something cool, sweet, and keto-friendly, break out the blender and whip up one of these keto shake recipes.
Vanilla Keto Shake Recipe
You know what they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. This keto shake recipe doesn’t mess around with trendy flavors or Instagram-able garnishes but exists simply to satisfy your craving for a classic, no-frills vanilla milkshake. The thick, filling drink contains rich heavy cream or coconut cream to help you meet your daily quota for fats and gets its sweetness from a powdered monk fruit- and allulose-blend, natural sweeteners that have fewer calories than regular cane sugar.
Cinnamon Almond Butter Breakfast Keto Shake Recipe
If there were a way to drink Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, it would be this keto shake. The drink gets all its flavor from soul-warming cinnamon, nutty almond extract, and zero-calorie stevia. Plus, it offers good-for-you fats and muscle-building protein with the help of ground flax seeds and almond butter, which is the key to making this keto shake recipe super velvety and thick. You’ll definitely want to swap your metal straw for a gigantic spoon for this.
Copycat Frosty Keto Shake Recipe
The keto diet may seem a bit restrictive at first glance, but you don’t have to forgo your favorite eats. One example: This chocolatey keto shake recipe modeled from Wendys’ famous Frosty. A blend of heavy whipping cream, your choice of nut butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, stevia, and a dash of vanilla, this keto shake has the same creamy texture as the fast-food drink but contains a fraction of the carbs. BTW, if you want to create the full experience by dipping French fries into your drink, try this healthy-ish version.
Carrot Cake Keto Shake Recipe
When you can’t decide between a keto-friendly cake or a creamy low-carb shake, why not have the best of both worlds? This keto shake recipe tastes like a piece of carrot cake was stuck in the blender with vanilla ice cream, but it won’t overload you with sugar, thanks to the use of monk fruit extract, as well as Greek yogurt, vanilla protein powder, and cashew milk. Plus, the addition of baby carrots and steamed cauliflower makes the drink a super-filling snack.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Keto Shake Recipe
Peanut fans, rejoice. This keto shake recipe has not one, but two types of peanut butter, including a standard spread and a powdered version. As if that wasn't enough healthy fats for you, the drink also features chunks of ripe avocado, which add good-for-you omega-3s and a buttery texture to the shake. For a much-needed touch of sweetness without all the carbs, the recipe utilizes liquid stevia and cocoa powder. Don’t forget to drizzle sugar-free chocolate and sprinkle chopped peanuts on top for photo-worthy finish.
Chocolate Keto Shake Recipe
This keto shake recipe is for anyone looking to go easy on the dairy. Instead of using rich heavy cream, the frothy beverage contains dairy-free almond milk and gets nice and thick with the help of almond butter, whey protein powder, and collagen powder, which may boost skin elasticity and support hair, nail, skin, and joint health. FYI, the shake doesn’t contain any added sweeteners, so consider adding stevia or another natural, low-calorie sugar alternative if you’ve got an insatiable sweet tooth. (Related: The Best Collagen Powders for Women, According to a Nutritionist)