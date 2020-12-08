These Keto Shake Recipes Taste Like Legit Milkshakes

Kelis’ milkshakes may bring all the boys to the yard, but if they’re anything like the sugar-loaded, cavity-causing frothy shakes you’d get at a diner, keto diet followers probably aren’t in that crowd.

After all, the keto diet sources 70 percent of calories from healthy fats, 20 percent from protein, and just 10 percent from carbs, Charles Passler, D.C., nutritionist, and founder of Pure Change, previously told Shape. Do a little math wizardry, and that means keto eaters should aim to cap their carb intake at just 50 grams a day, says Passler. With 80 grams of carbs in a standard 16-ounce vanilla milkshake, according to the USDA, you’ll be consuming 160 percent of that quota in a single drink.

But you don’t have to miss out on the good stuff forever. With these keto shake recipes, you can enjoy all the heavenly flavors and creamy textures that milkshakes have to offer without overdoing it on the carbs — which, reminder: are just sugar. So the next time you’re hankering for something cool, sweet, and keto-friendly, break out the blender and whip up one of these keto shake recipes.