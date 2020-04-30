Keto Crock-Pot Recipes That Prove the Best Things Take Time
Put your slow cooker to good use with these keto Crock-Pot recipe ideas.
Crock-Pot Recipes for the Keto Diet
There's a reason chuck roast, brisket, and pork shoulder dominate Crock-Pot recipes. Tough, high-fat cuts of meat are best suited to slow cooking, since heating them low and slow is key to making them tender but not dry. All the better for people who are following a keto diet, since it calls for consuming 75 percent of calories from fat.
Not to mention, the convenience factor. If you're new to the keto diet and still getting the hang of calculating your macros, you probably don't feel like spending even more energy on a labor-intensive recipe. Crock-Pot recipes are often designed to be very hands-off—a lot of the time, you can just plop all ingredients in at the start of the day and then let the pot work its magic for a few hours. Whether you're on the high-fat diet or just want new easy meal ideas, here some are keto Crock-Pot recipes and meal ideas to try.
Crock-Pot Keto BBQ Ribs
If you're a fan of classic BBQ ribs, you're probably skeptical about trying to make a keto version. But before you write them off, read through this recipe that breaks down the best ways to make ribs when you have to substitute sweeteners.
Keto Crock-Pot Candy
You don't need to bother with a candy mold or even a double broiler to make this keto candy. Just set aside 5 minutes for prep to make a batch of the chocolate-covered cashews.
Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana
Soups make for easy keto slow cooker recipes. Plus, they're an easy way to fit in more low-carb vegetables. This one has kale and cauliflower, which are both high in vitamin C.
Easy Tomato and Basil Soup
There's no need to avoid produce on this low-carb diet. You might even get more nutrients out of tomatoes by adding them to a keto-friendly recipe. Studies suggest you better absorb carotenoids when consuming them alongside fats. Pair this keto Crock-Pot soup recipe with a low-carb keto sandwich, and you have the perfect comfort meal.
Keto Slow Cooker Cheesy Garlic Flatbread
Thanks to the diet's popularity, you can find easy keto Crock-Pot recipes for just about anything, including bread. Start this low-carb alternative to garlic bread in your Crockpot, then toss it in the oven to get that toasty brown layer on top.
Keto Crock-Pot Lemon Cake
Cakes are fussy, especially when you're working with substitutions like keto-friendly flour alternatives. For this recipe, you'll toss your ingredients into a Crockpot; No need to wonder whether you overbeat your batter or if your oven temperature is slightly off.
Slow Cooker Madras Beef Curry
Not only is this beef curry low-carb, but it's also gluten-free and dairy-free. Serve it with your favorite keto-friendly alternative to rice or noodles, or enjoy it solo.
Creamy Shrimp Soup with Vegetables
Chowders with corn and/or potatoes aren't especially keto-friendly. Instead, try this version with shrimp and three varieties of low-carb vegetables.
Comforting Keto Bone Broth
Save some money on bone broth by making your own with the scraps from a whole turkey or chicken. This recipe makes 10 cups—enough to sip on or use in other keto slow-cooker recipes throughout the week.
Sugar-Free Candied Pecans
They might have "candy" right in the name, but candied nuts can still be keto-fied. A serving of this sweet and crunchy snack clocks in at under two grams of net carbs.
Crock-Pot Low-Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup
Maybe you've already been making a keto take on buffalo chicken wings, but what about buffalo chicken soup? You'll add celery, ranch, and hot sauce to the broth so that you can slurp down all the flavors of a wings platter.
Slow Cooker Keto Creamed Spinach
Since they’re so low in carbs, leafy greens are an obvious choice on the keto diet. And as Popeye would lead you to believe, the nitrates in spinach might just boost your workout performance.
Slow Cooker Crack Chicken
Keto chicken Crock-Pot recipes are just what busy weeknights call for. The most effort you'll have to put into this one is shredding a few cooked chicken breasts.