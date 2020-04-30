There's a reason chuck roast, brisket, and pork shoulder dominate Crock-Pot recipes. Tough, high-fat cuts of meat are best suited to slow cooking, since heating them low and slow is key to making them tender but not dry. All the better for people who are following a keto diet, since it calls for consuming 75 percent of calories from fat.

Not to mention, the convenience factor. If you're new to the keto diet and still getting the hang of calculating your macros, you probably don't feel like spending even more energy on a labor-intensive recipe. Crock-Pot recipes are often designed to be very hands-off—a lot of the time, you can just plop all ingredients in at the start of the day and then let the pot work its magic for a few hours. Whether you're on the high-fat diet or just want new easy meal ideas, here some are keto Crock-Pot recipes and meal ideas to try.