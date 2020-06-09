Ready to take your vegan dips to the next level? These plant-based spreads boast bold ingredients that add bright colors and satisfying textures to every bowl.

These Plant-Based Dips Are Just As Binge-Worthy As Queso

Hummus, guac, and aioli have always been the tried-and-true spreads to bring to parties. But after years noshing on the same creamy, monochromatic bowls of mashed avocados and chickpeas at parties, it's time for some much-needed change in the flavor department.

Enter: These vegan dips. Each dip features an out-of-the-box ingredient that wakes up the tastebuds, from fuschia-colored beets to crunchy seeds. Plus, aioli gets a vegan treatment by swapping eggs for flavorful veggies. Spoon the vegan dips over chicken, toss them in a salad, or make them the star of the show by eating them with pita chips. The options are endlessly delicious.

Roasted-Beet Hummus

This traditional chickpea-tahini mix gets infused with a hint of sweetness from the beets in this vegan dip.

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas

3/4 cup diced roasted beets

1 small garlic clove

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions

Pulse 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained; 3/4 cup diced roasted beets; 1 small garlic clove, peeled; and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a food processor until smooth. Add 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons tahini, and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and puree until very smooth, scraping the bowl as needed. Season to taste with salt. The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Chunky Pepita-Lime Guacamole

Crunchy seeds, cilantro stems, and bits of citrus mean you get a mix of textures in every bite of this vegan dip.

Ingredients

1 lime

1/2 cup pepitas

1 ripe avocado

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro stems

1 small red chile

pinch of kosher salt

Directions

Cut 1 lime in quarters. Cut 1 of the quarters in half lengthwise, then cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices crosswise. Put in a bowl, along with 1/2 cup pepitas (raw pumpkin seeds), toasted; 1 ripe avocado, diced; 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro stems; 1 small red chile, minced; and a pinch of kosher salt. Squeeze in the juice from the remaining lime wedges. Gently fold until well mixed. Season to taste with salt. The guacamole can be refrigerated for up to 1 day

Vegan Fennel Aioli

Caramelized garlic, onion, and fennel take the place of eggs in this vegan dip, adding thickness, plus loads of deep, rich flavor. (Related: The Most Addicting Garlic Aioli Recipe You'll Ever Try)

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 fennel bulb

1 onion

3 sliced garlic cloves

generous pinch of kosher salt

1 whole garlic clove

Directions