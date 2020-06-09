These Plant-Based Dips Are Just As Binge-Worthy As Queso
Ready to take your vegan dips to the next level? These plant-based spreads boast bold ingredients that add bright colors and satisfying textures to every bowl.
Hummus, guac, and aioli have always been the tried-and-true spreads to bring to parties. But after years noshing on the same creamy, monochromatic bowls of mashed avocados and chickpeas at parties, it's time for some much-needed change in the flavor department.
Enter: These vegan dips. Each dip features an out-of-the-box ingredient that wakes up the tastebuds, from fuschia-colored beets to crunchy seeds. Plus, aioli gets a vegan treatment by swapping eggs for flavorful veggies. Spoon the vegan dips over chicken, toss them in a salad, or make them the star of the show by eating them with pita chips. The options are endlessly delicious.
Roasted-Beet Hummus
This traditional chickpea-tahini mix gets infused with a hint of sweetness from the beets in this vegan dip.
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas
- 3/4 cup diced roasted beets
- 1 small garlic clove
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Directions
- Pulse 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained; 3/4 cup diced roasted beets; 1 small garlic clove, peeled; and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a food processor until smooth.
- Add 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons tahini, and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and puree until very smooth, scraping the bowl as needed.
- Season to taste with salt. The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Chunky Pepita-Lime Guacamole
Crunchy seeds, cilantro stems, and bits of citrus mean you get a mix of textures in every bite of this vegan dip.
Ingredients
- 1 lime
- 1/2 cup pepitas
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro stems
- 1 small red chile
- pinch of kosher salt
Directions
- Cut 1 lime in quarters. Cut 1 of the quarters in half lengthwise, then cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices crosswise.
- Put in a bowl, along with 1/2 cup pepitas (raw pumpkin seeds), toasted; 1 ripe avocado, diced; 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro stems; 1 small red chile, minced; and a pinch of kosher salt.
- Squeeze in the juice from the remaining lime wedges. Gently fold until well mixed.
- Season to taste with salt. The guacamole can be refrigerated for up to 1 day
Vegan Fennel Aioli
Caramelized garlic, onion, and fennel take the place of eggs in this vegan dip, adding thickness, plus loads of deep, rich flavor. (Related: The Most Addicting Garlic Aioli Recipe You'll Ever Try)
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 fennel bulb
- 1 onion
- 3 sliced garlic cloves
- generous pinch of kosher salt
- 1 whole garlic clove
Directions
- Heat 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Add 1 fennel bulb, cored and diced; 1 onion, diced; 3 sliced garlic cloves; and a generous pinch of kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender but not browned, about 15 minutes. Lower the heat if needed to prevent browning.
- Transfer to a food processor with 1 whole garlic clove and puree, scraping the bowl occasionally, until very smooth. If you prefer a thinner aioli, add more oil, 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Let dip cool to room temperature. Season to taste with salt. The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
