This Vegetarian Paella Will Transport You to Spain

Though this dish does take an hour to make, it's well worth the wait — you'll have enough meals to keep you full for the entire week. So this Sunday evening, break out the cast iron, dust off the can of chickpeas sitting in the cupboard, and make this vegetarian paella. Your future self who's too exhausted to cook will be glad you did.