Healthy Drinks

Find healthy smoothies, protein shakes, and other beverages like detox juices, coffee, energy drinks, and alcoholic cocktails.

Most Recent

These Chai Tea Benefits Are Worth Switching Up Your Usual Coffee Order

Read up on the benefits of chai tea, then find out where to buy the best pre-made options or how to make your own.
Shay Mitchell Says You'll Love This Black Tea If You Have a Major Sweet Tooth

"If you guys are trying to kick a sugar habit, this tastes like it has sugar in it, but it doesn't. And that's the tea."
I Look Forward to a Cup of This Chocolate-Spiced Beverage Basically Every Day

Golde's Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend has become a highlight of my days — so much so that I legit dream about it at night.
This Company Will Pay You $25,000 to Be Its First Smoothie Sommelier

It's time to show Ninja what you've got.
What Is Tepache, and Is It Really As Healthy As Kombucha?

Packed with probiotics, tepache is a fermented, fizzy drink that kombucha fans are definitely going to want to stock up on, stat.
The Best Water Filters to Stay Hydrated at Home

By removing funky flavors and worrisome contaminants from tap water, these filtered water dispensers make it stress-free to hit your H2O goals. 

More Healthy Drinks

Daily Harvest Just Unveiled Its Own Line of Almond “Mylk”

Made with simple ingredients and sold in individual frozen "wedges," the meal delivery service's new non-dairy bevies are shaking up the alt-milk arena.
The Best Canned, Non-Alcoholic Drinks

What Is Pistachio Milk, and Is It Healthy?

Kinder Eggs Are the Perfect Hack for Easy Homemade Hot Cocoa Bombs

These Craft Tea Recipes Will Have You Rethinking Your Daily Latte

These Olaf-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Definitely Worth Melting For

This $34 Thermos Makes Perfectly Frothy Matcha In Seconds

I can have a cafe-like hot or cold matcha anywhere, anytime — no bamboo whisk required.

All Healthy Drinks

This Wine Advent Calendar Sells Out Every Year — But You Can Pre-Order It Now

How to Make Mulled Wine

Pepsi Is Rolling Out a New Drink to Relieve Stress and Help You Sleep

This Coffee Frappé Recipe Is a Delicious Way to Curb Your Starbucks Addiction

Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer Exists Because 2020 Isn't Done With Us Yet

Dunkin' Added Oat Milk to Its Menu Nationwide — and Released a New Oat Milk Latte

The Best Ways to Use Up Leftover Wine, According to a Winery Chef

Make These Vegan Milkshakes When You Want a Creamy Treat

Is It Better to Drink a Protein Shake Before or After a Workout?

This Big-Batch Hurricane Drink Will Transport You to NOLA

Truly Is Selling Ice Cream Infused with Spiked Seltzer, the Ultimate Boozy Dessert

What Is Banana Milk, and Is It Healthy?

Reese Witherspoon Drinks This Green Smoothie Every Day—Here's How to Make It

The Health Benefits of Coffee Will Make You Feel Good About Pouring That Second Cup

I Took the Viral Whipped Coffee Trend to the Next Level By Infusing It with CBD

White Claw's New Spiked Seltzer Has Less Booze and Only 70 Calories

Wine-Based Margaritas Are the Combo Drink You Never Knew You Needed

Creamy, Non-Dairy Cocktails That Won't Give You a Stomach Ache

These Whipped Drinks Prove Coffee Isn't the Only Ingredient Worthy of the Frothy Treatment

There's an Official "Quarantine Wine" Thanks to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Whipped Coffee Is Taking Over the Internet—Here's How You Can Make It at Home

This Compact Blender with Over 6,300 Five-Star Reviews Is On Major Sale Right Now

What Is Cold-Pressed Juice ~Really~, and Is It Healthy?

The 12 Best Shaker Bottles, According to Customer Reviews

Should You Be Drinking Pickle Juice After Your Workout?

