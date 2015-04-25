Fresh Juice Cocktails That Get You Tipsy
Carrots and Cutty Whiskey Cocktail
This cocktail gets its vivid color from fresh-pressed carrot juice and contains a bit of sophistication thanks to classic liqueurs (Amaro Meletti and Yellow Chartreuse). Plus, a splash of lemon juice brightens up this vegetable juice cocktail. (If you're juicing carrots at home, use up those green tops with these recipes.)
Blueberry Lemonade Rum Cooler
Instead of eating your morning grapefruit with a spoon, why not squeeze it into your brunch beverage? You'll drink less alcohol, and reap all the fiber and vitamin C-packed benefits from the fruit. Pair with blueberry lemonade rum for a fruit juice cocktail you'll want to make all summer long.
Green Juice Cocktail
Packed with fruits and veggies, this tequila-based vegetable juice cocktail could easily be mistaken for your morning green juice. Leave the skins on your cucumber for extra fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin K.
Ever Since the Watermelon
When you have extra watermelon on your hands, make this fruit juice cocktail. The sweet fruit is balanced with pomegranate-Aleppo pepper syrup and a splash of tart lime juice. Just add your favorite spirit (gin or vodka would work best) and drink up.
We Like Buzzwords
If you like a pungent drink, this fruit and vegetable juice cocktail is the one for you. Lime juice, cucumber juice, and celery bitters combine to make a bright and bold flavor, and homemade parsley syrup adds a touch of freshness. Pour in your go-to spirit and voilà.
LP Limonana
You can think of this fruit juice cocktail like a bubbly lemonade for adults. Tart lemon juice is paired with cooling mint syrup and topped with tonic water. Don't forget to pour in your liquor of choice and garnish with a mint sprig.