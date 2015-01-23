Omission was the first craft brewery in the U.S. to focus exclusively on brewing beers with traditional ingredients (like malted barley) that are then specially crafted to remove gluten. And they do a killer job: Their Lager and Pale Ale have won the gold and silver medals for best gluten-free beer multiple years at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition. Omission recently launched their IPA, but our vote still goes to the Lager. It retains that great craft beer flavor and, because of the unique brewing process, tastes so close to a traditional lager that most people probably wouldn’t even know it's gluten-free. (Plus, at 140 calories, it one of our 20 Lower-Calorie Beers.)